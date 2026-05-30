Horoscope Today, May 30, 2026: A day of growth, happiness and new beginnings for many signs

New Delhi:

The day begins with Chaturdashi Tithi of the Adhik Jyeshtha Shukla Paksha, which will remain in effect until 11:58 AM, after which Purnima Tithi will commence. The auspicious Purnima fast associated with the Jyeshtha Shukla Paksha will be observed today. Shiva Yoga will continue throughout the day and night until 5:25 AM on May 31, while Vishakha Nakshatra will remain active until 1:21 PM. The combination of these planetary influences makes the day favourable for spiritual pursuits, family discussions, and personal growth.

Aries Horoscope Today

The day will begin on a positive note, filled with fresh enthusiasm and optimism. Family relationships will remain harmonious, and you may get a chance to interact with influential people. Students are likely to receive valuable guidance from seniors while working on projects. Health concerns that have been troubling you may finally ease. Discussions regarding the purchase of a new home may take place with family members. Those learning computer-related skills will discover something interesting today. You may also plan a gathering or celebration with friends.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 5

Taurus Horoscope Today

Today brings happiness and positive developments. The day is favourable for making business investments. Young professionals may receive promising job offers. A piece of good news at home will create a cheerful atmosphere. Students should avoid being careless with studies and focus on putting in extra effort. Those involved in decorative items or home décor businesses may receive a major order. Discussions about buying a vehicle may also take place within the family.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 7

Gemini Horoscope Today

The day is likely to be better than usual. Helping someone in need will bring you satisfaction and happiness. Students looking to make important career decisions may find today favourable. People associated with politics may see an increase in recognition and respect. Teachers will successfully help students understand challenging topics. Those dealing with heart-related issues may consider consulting a specialist and could find relief. Pay attention to the health of elderly family members.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 1

Cancer Horoscope Today

The day will work in your favour. Students are likely to feel more focused and interested in their studies. Happiness and positivity will remain strong throughout the day. Those in the fruit business can expect good results. People involved in politics may attend a public event or gathering. Family outings may be planned. It will be a wonderful day for those in relationships, while married couples can expect joyful moments. A task that has been pending for a long time may finally be completed.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 4

Leo Horoscope Today

Today is likely to be productive and rewarding. You may receive recognition or a promotion at work. People running beauty, salon, or cosmetic-related businesses could enjoy significant profits. A lengthy and important conversation with a relative may take place over the phone. Health issues that have been bothering you for some time may improve. Students should continue revising older chapters while also exploring new topics.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 2

Virgo Horoscope Today

The day will begin on a positive note. Advice from an experienced person may help accelerate business growth. Before pointing out others' flaws, take time to reflect on your own shortcomings. Spiritual and religious activities may attract your attention, and you may even organise a religious ceremony at home. Your children's achievements will bring happiness. Sportspersons may see encouraging results. At work, you are likely to learn something valuable from a colleague.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 3

Libra Horoscope Today

Today is expected to bring positive outcomes. News related to the arrival of a new family member may create a celebratory atmosphere at home. Your boss may appreciate your performance and consider a promotion or salary hike. Plans to buy a new home may also take shape. Personal growth will require a balance between self-interest and openness to new opportunities. Take extra care of your health today.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 5

Scorpio Horoscope Today

The day is likely to leave a lasting impression. You will find joy in small moments and everyday experiences. Those involved in the timber or wood business may earn better profits than usual. Avoid neglecting important tasks due to laziness or distractions caused by others. A family member's success will create a happy atmosphere at home. Stay away from negative-minded individuals, as they may create obstacles. Married life will remain pleasant, and couples may plan an outing together.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 3

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

The day will begin with renewed energy. Support from elders will prove beneficial. While you may remain busy throughout the day, some time will also be spent on spiritual activities. Teachers are likely to feel energetic and productive. Students should avoid spending unnecessary time on mobile screens. Your social media posts may receive appreciation from a larger audience. It would be wise to keep unnecessary expenses under control. Positive changes in your behaviour will make your partner happy.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 4

Capricorn Horoscope Today

Today looks promising. Advice from elders may help you modernise your approach and take your business in a new direction. You may decide to learn driving. Support from loved ones will make a challenging task easier. Your reputation in political or social circles may improve. Singers and performers may get an opportunity to showcase their talent on a larger platform. Those in relationships may discuss marriage or future plans with their families.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 9

Aquarius Horoscope Today

The day will be favourable. You may receive a positive response regarding a job application submitted earlier. Online business owners could secure a major contract that brings financial gains. Students may experiment with new ideas and approaches. Your mind will remain calm and focused. Property dealers can expect a productive day. The results of your hard work are likely to work in your favour. You may also seek expert advice to improve your personality or professional image. Married life will remain harmonious, and your health will be satisfactory.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 5

Pisces Horoscope Today

The day will remain favourable. People associated with the entertainment industry may benefit from new opportunities. Ongoing tensions within the family are likely to be resolved. Those involved in the iron or metal business may see an increase in sales. Women should be extra careful with their handbags and jewellery while shopping. You may receive a gift you have been hoping for, which will lift your spirits and bring happiness.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 7

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer with experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. He appears on India TV every morning at 7:30 AM in 'Bhavishyavani'.)