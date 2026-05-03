Horoscope today, May 3, 2026: Check predictions for all zodiac signs

New Delhi:

Today is the Dwitiya Tithi of Jyeshtha Krishna Paksha and Sunday. The Dwitiya Tithi will remain until 3:02 am. Variyan Yoga will prevail till 10:28 pm, and Anuradha Nakshatra will continue till 9:58 am the next day. The birth anniversary of Devarshi Narad is also observed today. Let’s know how 3 May 2026 will be for all zodiac signs, along with lucky colours and numbers.

Aries

Today will be favourable. You will feel excited about a task and complete it on time. Financial strength will improve. Your spouse’s support in a project will bring success. Creative ideas may strike you. Students may spend more time on social media, affecting studies. Family gatherings or parties are likely.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 3

Taurus

A mixed day. You will perform well at work and impress seniors. Women may express love by cooking something special for their partner. Practicing yoga will improve health. Interest in spiritual activities will bring peace. Support from elders and luck will favour you.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 6

Gemini

A favourable day. Those in politics may gain recognition. Your work for society will be appreciated. Seniors will respond positively to your ideas. Use your energy wisely. Students planning to study abroad may get good opportunities. Good news from relatives is likely. Take care of your father’s health.

Lucky Colour: Golden

Lucky Number: 3

Cancer

A busy but rewarding day. New responsibilities at work may come your way, and you’ll handle them well. New sources of income may open up. Interest in art and literature will grow. Sports professionals will stay active. Financial support from parents is likely. A childhood friend may visit. Property-related wishes may be fulfilled.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 1

Leo

An average day. Avoid rushing legal matters. Control expenses to prevent future financial issues. Work will progress steadily. Starting a new venture is favourable. Your spouse may achieve success. Maintain balance between income and expenses. Participation in charity is likely.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 5

Virgo

A day full of enthusiasm. Money lent earlier may be returned. You may plan a religious trip with family. Be cautious while making investment plans with friends. Think carefully before taking major decisions. Someone from your past may reconnect, making the day memorable.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 5

Libra

A better day. Use your intelligence to handle situations. Blessings from elders will boost positivity. Respect and recognition will increase. Good news at home is likely. Married life will be सुखद. Interest in religious activities may grow, and a spiritual gathering could be organised. Take care of elders at home.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 7

Scorpio

A very happy day. You will plan new strategies to grow your business. Meeting a childhood friend will refresh old memories. You’ll feel inclined towards enjoyment and leisure. Relief from arthritis-related issues is possible. Peace and harmony will prevail at home. Creative thoughts like writing may arise.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 8

Sagittarius

An average day. Health will remain good, but rising expenses may trouble you. Plan your budget carefully. Avoid rushing into property deals. Political connections may strengthen. Career growth opportunities will appear. Old issues may be resolved through planning. Differences with a friend may end through communication.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 4

Capricorn

A good day. Multiple income sources may benefit you. Be cautious in administrative matters. Support from elders will help. Educational obstacles may end. You may attend a शुभ function. Faith in spiritual activities will increase and bring peace.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 1

Aquarius

A fruitful day. Your plans will gain momentum. New connections may form. Investment-related matters will move forward. Be cautious while trusting strangers. Students will overcome study-related challenges. Success in competitive fields is likely. Married life will be happy.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Number: 8

Pisces

A joyful day. Your work will be appreciated in the family. Women will have a special day. Business opportunities will grow. Students preparing for competitive exams should continue their efforts. Someone you once helped may support you today. Those in academics will have a rewarding day.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 5

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer in India, with expertise in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra, and astrology. He appears daily on TV shows sharing predictions.)