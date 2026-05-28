Horoscope Today, May 28, 2026: Check what the stars have planned for your zodiac sign

New Delhi:

Today marks the Dwadashi Tithi of the Adhik Jyeshtha Shukla Paksha and falls on a Thursday. The Dwadashi Tithi will remain in effect till 7:58 am, after which Trayodashi Tithi will begin. Variyan Yoga will continue till 3:55 am late at night, while Chitra Nakshatra will remain till 8:09 am before Swati Nakshatra takes over. Guru Pradosh Vrat will also be observed today, making the day spiritually significant for many devotees.

Aries Horoscope Today

Today is likely to be a cheerful and productive day for Aries natives. Those working in the service sector may receive positive news from senior officials. People searching for jobs are likely to come across promising opportunities. Support from friends could help you build new professional contacts. Students are expected to perform well and may actively participate in extracurricular activities. People associated with academics may achieve an important milestone today. Family support will keep your spirits high. Despite a busy schedule, you will manage to take out some personal time and spend it doing something you truly enjoy.

Lucky colour: Green

Lucky number: 5

Taurus Horoscope Today

The day may bring exciting moments for Taurus natives. You are advised to keep your speech polite and balanced. A childhood friend may visit you today, bringing back old memories. Students are likely to stay focused on studies. Those living away from home for work could get an opportunity to spend time with family. Investments made in the past may finally bring good returns. Parents may surprise children with gifts of their choice. Your thoughts and presence in social activities will be appreciated. Money that has been stuck for a long time may finally return. You are likely to stay calm and balanced in every situation today.

Lucky colour: Silver

Lucky number: 6

Gemini Horoscope Today

Gemini natives may experience a positive and satisfying day. A family issue could finally get resolved with the help of an elder, bringing peace back at home. Your work plans are likely to succeed today. If you are planning to begin something new, chances of success look strong. Including a morning walk in your routine may help you feel more energetic. A close relative may ask for financial help and you are unlikely to disappoint them. You will also manage to complete pending tasks successfully. It is a good day to think seriously about home-related plans.

Lucky colour: Brown

Lucky number: 2

Cancer Horoscope Today

Today looks favourable for Cancer natives. A meeting with an important person may help you complete a pending task. Children could get an opportunity to go on a school trip. Your spouse’s caring behaviour will make you feel valued and special. Some people may try to spread rumours about you out of jealousy or competition, but it is unlikely to affect your reputation. By evening, good news may create a happy atmosphere at home.

Lucky colour: Maroon

Lucky number: 1

Leo Horoscope Today

Leo natives are likely to have a pleasant day. Your wish to buy property, a shop, or land may finally get fulfilled. Good news related to your child’s career could bring celebration-like energy into the house. A health issue that has been troubling you for a while may improve today. Avoid taking up work without proper guidance if you are not fully confident about it. You may also plan a short trip to a hill station with your spouse.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 4

Virgo Horoscope Today

Today may prove to be a rewarding day for Virgo natives. Your humble nature will earn appreciation from people around you. Keep a close watch on unnecessary expenses. It is better to stay away from pointless arguments or confusion today. You may spend time gardening or doing something relaxing. Your spouse could ask for a gift or special gesture. Students are likely to receive the success they have been hoping for. Those connected to sports may also have an excellent day.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky number: 8

Libra Horoscope Today

Libra natives are likely to enjoy a positive day. If you are planning to apply for a transfer to your preferred location, the timing looks favourable. Businesspeople may earn better profits than expected. Understanding among family members will improve, keeping the atmosphere at home pleasant. Avoid unnecessary arguments with your spouse today. Students may seek guidance from seniors for better academic performance. Stay mindful of your health. Business conditions look profitable, but avoid taking major new decisions today. Some disagreements related to partnerships may arise.

Lucky colour: Black

Lucky number: 2

Scorpio Horoscope Today

The day may remain full of enthusiasm and positivity for Scorpio natives. You may bring fresh ideas into your work, which could help you stand out professionally. Your optimistic attitude may lead to career growth and appreciation from seniors. Chances of promotion also look possible. Some people may receive job offers from reputed companies. Work-related travel connected to business is likely to benefit you in the near future. Financial conditions are expected to remain stable and positive.

Lucky colour: Grey

Lucky number: 7

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Sagittarius natives are likely to have a good day. Your interest in spiritual or religious activities may increase. You could become part of an important task or event today. Money that has been stuck for a long time may finally come back. Those associated with the healthcare sector are likely to perform well today. You may feel more confident and focused while working. Even with a hectic routine, you will make time for your children and may plan a short outing with them. Eating seasonal fruits will help you stay refreshed in the summer heat.

Lucky colour: Brown

Lucky number: 8

Capricorn Horoscope Today

Today looks promising for Capricorn natives. Your confidence level will remain high throughout the day. Those connected with the construction business may benefit financially. You may also plan to introduce changes in your work style or business strategy. Married couples may attend a religious or family function together. An important business meeting could help finalise a major deal with a reputed company. Lawyers are also likely to gain financially through an old client today.

Lucky colour: Silver

Lucky number: 3

Aquarius Horoscope Today

Aquarius natives may find the day beneficial. Competitive exam aspirants are likely to see positive results from their hard work. Good news may arrive soon. You will focus on improving your skills and abilities further. Your social work or contributions may earn appreciation and recognition. The evening is likely to be spent with family in a cheerful atmosphere. Official travel related to a project is also possible. However, small disagreements regarding family arrangements may arise.

Lucky colour: Orange

Lucky number: 6

Pisces Horoscope Today

Pisces natives are likely to have a better and more balanced day. Those working in finance or sales may benefit from past professional experience. Married life will remain pleasant and fulfilling. Important business-related tasks are likely to get completed, allowing you to focus on new plans. Your children’s creativity may impress you. You will also manage to meet your partner’s expectations. At the workplace, people may feel inspired by your efficiency and professional skills.

Lucky colour: Magenta

Lucky number: 2

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer with experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. He appears on India TV every morning at 7:30 AM in 'Bhavishyavani'.)