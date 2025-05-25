Horoscope Today, May 26: Aries to get monetary benefits, know about other zodiac signs Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of May 26, 2025, will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

New Delhi:

Today is the Udaya Tithi Chaturdashi of Jyeshtha Krishna Paksha and Monday. Chaturdashi Tithi will remain till 12:12 pm today, after which Amavasya Tithi will start. Today is Amavasya of Shradh, etc. Bharani Nakshatra will remain till 8:24 am today, after that Krittika Nakshatra will start. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of May 26, 2025, will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, to know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Aries

Today is going to bring new changes. Today will be a good day for property dealers, there will be a sudden money gain, due to which the financial side will be strong. Today, your health will be fit. Women of this zodiac can get a surprise from their spouse today, due to which their mind will be happy throughout the day. Today, your work will be appreciated in the office. Your juniors will come to learn from you. Today is going to be a great day for lovemates. The transfer application will be approved today.

Lucky Colour- Grey

Lucky Number- 5

Taurus

Today is going to bring happiness. The work done earlier will be completed today. You will get positive results from it. Keep your patience today and go with the times. Keep your emotions under control, it will be beneficial. Today, you will find new ways of progress. Your ability to deal with problems quickly will give you special recognition. People of this zodiac sign will get help from their spouse in some important work today. Due to which the work will be completed easily.

Lucky Colour- Yellow

Lucky Number- 4

Gemini

Today is going to be a great day. Today is an auspicious day for businessmen. There are chances of monetary gains. Partnership will be beneficial for you today. A big issue related to land will be resolved. Today is a good day to take a new initiative in the office. There is a possibility of profit. There is going to be some changes in the career today, new ways of progress will open. Your respect will increase.

Lucky Colour- Purple

Lucky Number- 2

Cancer

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today, you will see a glimpse of confidence in your work. Today, you will attract others towards you with your words. The pending work will be completed with the help of your loved ones. Students of this zodiac sign are going to get good news related to competitive exams today, and hearing which your face will light up. Today, the advice of your spouse will prove to be useful for you. The opposition will keep its distance from you today. Today you will meet some experienced people.

Lucky Colour- Blue

Lucky Number- 2

Leo

Today will be a good day. If the businessmen of this zodiac sign keep their planning secret, then they will achieve success. Today, your planned work will be completed. Before investing in any work, do a thorough investigation. Avoid unnecessary shopping and strengthen your financial condition. The plan to go out with friends may have to be cancelled today. People looking for a job will get a job offer from a good company today.

Lucky Colour- Green

Lucky Number- 6

Virgo

Today is going to be a favourable day. You will get answers to many complicated questions today, and the state of confusion will end. You are going to get a big benefit from some work today, along with that, the incomplete work will be completed. An increase in expenses today will make saving more difficult. Seeing your performance in the office today, the boss will consider your promotion. People doing contract work will get good money today. Misunderstandings going on between lovemates will be resolved today.

Lucky Colour- Black

Lucky Number- 6

Libra

Today, luck will support you completely. Your spouse will do something today, seeing that your mind will be happy. Today, some such things will come to the fore in business, which will be beneficial in future. Today, your health is going to be excellent. Starting a new work will be beneficial for you. New possibilities of monetary gain will be created. Today is a good day for engineers of this zodiac. People in the professor category are going to get an offer for college teaching today.

Lucky Colour- Golden

Lucky Number- 8

Scorpio

Today will be a good day for you. If you are going on a trip today, it will be beneficial. Do not forget to keep all the necessary documents with you before going on a trip. The hard work done today will prove to be fruitful. Today, your attractive personality will attract people's attention. Today, a relative may come home to meet you, which will create an atmosphere of happiness in the whole house. You will enjoy different dishes with them. Today is going to be a good day for children.

Lucky Colour- Yellow

Lucky Number- 6

Sagittarius

Today will be a favourable day. If people of this zodiac sign work wisely today, they will benefit. The day is good for people associated with the banking sector. There are chances of getting an opportunity for promotion. Today, new ideas will come to your mind to earn more money. You will get the support of a friend in a difficult situation today. You need to be careful while transacting cash today. Today, you will make new plans to increase business.

Lucky colour- Blue

Lucky number- 1

Capricorn

Today has brought new gifts. Today is an auspicious day for increasing business. It will be good to implement the plans made earlier. People around you will be happy with you today. People of this zodiac sign who are associated with tourism are going to get financial benefits today. Be cautious about work today, your opponent may try unsuccessfully to harm you. Students will get the support of their elder sister in completing the project today. If you want to take a loan, then apply today.

Lucky Colour- Pink

Lucky Number- 4

Aquarius

Today, your mind will be engaged in spirituality. Today, your influence will increase in the office. Newly married couples of this zodiac may have to go to a social function today. They will meet someone who will make them happy. Parents' advice is going to prove effective in any new business. Students will focus on their studies. Students who are studying away from home are going to achieve great success today. Lovemates will understand each other's feelings today. Your life partner will give you gifts today.

Lucky Colour- Blue

Lucky Number- 7

Pisces

Today will be a happy day for you. Today, your health will be better than before. Look at the bright side of the situation, and you will find that things are improving. There will be fun and laughter with friends in college, and you will also discuss something in between. Keep yourself away from useless work today. Today, you will help someone in need. Lovemates will talk about their relationship with family members today, and family members will agree with your relationship. Today will be a day of success for students.

Lucky colour- Green

Lucky number- 2

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Jyotish Shastra. You can see him in predictions every morning at 7:30 am on India TV.