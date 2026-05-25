Horoscope Today, May 25, 2026: Aries to Pisces, know what the stars have in store for you

New Delhi:

Today is the Dashami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the Adhik Jyeshtha month and Monday. The Dashami Tithi will continue throughout the day and night till 5:11 am tomorrow morning. Ravi Yog, considered highly auspicious for success in all kinds of work, will remain active throughout the day and night. Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra will also remain till 4:09 am tomorrow morning. Let us know from Acharya Indu Prakash how 25 May 2026 will be for all zodiac signs, along with the lucky colour and lucky number for the day.

Aries

Today is likely to be favourable for you. A casual conversation with a friend may bring an important opportunity that could increase your income. People are likely to be impressed by your behaviour. Work pressure at the office may remain high. Working women may receive support from an organisation regarding their profession. With the guidance of an experienced person, your plans may turn successful. Take special care of your skin during the rising summer heat. Employees may get an opportunity to travel abroad for work. There is also a possibility that a senior may present you with a gift today.

Lucky Colour - Red

Lucky Number - 4

Taurus

Today will bring innovation into your routine. Your working style may reflect creativity and fresh ideas. Students living away from home while preparing for competitive exams are likely to have a productive day and will receive full support from teachers. Those working in government sectors may receive appreciation or encouragement. Financial gains are indicated and most pending tasks may get completed. Sudden good news may keep your mood cheerful. Stuck money may also be recovered. Students of this sign may receive a call regarding a new job opportunity, and today is also considered favourable for joining a new course. Lord Shiva’s blessings will remain upon you.

Lucky Colour - Blue

Lucky Number - 9

Gemini

New happiness is likely to enter your life today and your day may remain occupied with auspicious activities. Your bond with friends will improve further. Visits to religious places may continue and you may also think about organising a spiritual ritual. Your child may achieve major success in their career. Financial gains from a task are indicated. Those searching for a new job may receive help from elder siblings. Your pleasant behaviour will make others happy. Keep your temper under control today, as it may help resolve pending work smoothly. Feeding a cow with puris made in desi ghee may help you avoid troubles.

Lucky Colour - Purple

Lucky Number - 2

Cancer

Today may remain quite busy for you. Try to understand your parents’ mood before discussing important matters with them. Work done at the right time is likely to bring success. Family situations will remain stable. You may need to spend extra money to fulfil your children’s needs. A friend may encourage you to start a new business venture. Those working in private jobs should pay attention to their speech, especially while interacting with seniors. Maintaining sweetness in your language will prove beneficial. Lord Shiva’s blessings will remain with you.

Lucky Colour - Black

Lucky Number - 6

Leo

Today may bring mixed experiences. You will need to divide your tasks according to time schedules, otherwise many tasks may remain incomplete. Working with proper time management will help you complete things efficiently while also allowing you some personal time. The atmosphere at home will remain pleasant. A relative may visit your home. Students are likely to get an opportunity to participate in a major quiz competition today. Take extra care of your health.

Lucky Colour - Magenta

Lucky Number - 1

Virgo

Today will be extremely favourable for you. Chances of foreign travel are visible. You may receive a job offer from a reputed company. You will succeed in impressing people with your words. Those associated with politics may receive guidance or support from a senior political leader and gain respect in society. New people may try to connect with you. Students are likely to achieve success and remain highly enthusiastic about studies. Protect yourself from hot winds and make sure to consume seasonal fruits.

Lucky Colour - Orange

Lucky Number - 5

Libra

Today will be better than before. You may explore new opportunities in your professional life. The hard work you have been putting into a task for a long time may finally bring results. Your children may support you in your work. People associated with music may get a chance to perform on a good platform. With changing weather conditions, you need to take care of your health and eating habits. Students are likely to have an excellent day and may get a chance to participate in a college competition.

Lucky Colour - Pink

Lucky Number - 9

Scorpio

Today may remain average for you. Support from your spouse may show you a new direction in life. You will feel refreshed and energetic. You may restart a task with a new approach. New ideas are likely to come to your mind. Relationships with colleagues at work will strengthen and your boss may praise your efforts. Those associated with healthcare services may receive awards or recognition. The day will also be special for love partners. Professors of this sign may receive an offer for a lecturer’s role from a reputed college. Law students may fill forms for higher studies today. Lord Shiva’s blessings may help your work progress smoothly.

Lucky Colour - Yellow

Lucky Number - 3

Sagittarius

Today will be wonderful for you. An old business deal may suddenly bring profits. Your mood is likely to remain cheerful. You may get a chance to connect with influential and positive people in society. You may also contribute towards work related to a government institution and could receive a certificate for your efforts. Family members may discuss an important household matter together and are likely to support your opinions. Avoid getting involved in unnecessary discussions. Take special care of the health of young children at home.

Lucky Colour - Green

Lucky Number - 7

Capricorn

Today is likely to prove lucky for you. If you are planning a major business deal, make decisions carefully and seek advice from an experienced person. A long-pending government-related task may finally get completed with the help of a political contact. Students appearing for entrance exams for higher education may receive favourable results. You may also spend time going out with friends today.

Lucky Colour - Green

Lucky Number - 1

Aquarius

Today will be very positive for you. Whatever work you begin today is likely to succeed. You may get an opportunity to go out with friends. A reputed foreign company may offer you a good job opportunity. Students from the science stream may receive a major opportunity and perform well in examinations. Help from an experienced person may assist you in a big project. To avoid heat and sunstroke, consume more cooling beverages. While travelling, you may meet someone who could prove beneficial for your future. You may also help your spouse with household responsibilities today.

Lucky Colour - Pink

Lucky Number - 6

Pisces

Today may bring some special opportunities into your life. You may meet someone who can help you begin a new professional journey. Financially, you are likely to remain stable. A business project may get completed successfully. You will feel healthy and energetic. Those associated with the iron business are likely to perform well today. You may also get an opportunity to attend a family function. With your father’s support, household responsibilities will be completed smoothly. In the evening, you may visit a park with children and enjoy ice cream together.

Lucky Colour - Brown

Lucky Number - 4

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer with experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. He appears on India TV every morning at 7:30 AM in 'Bhavishyavani'.)