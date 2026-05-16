Horoscope today, May 16, 2026: Check predictions for all zodiac signs

New Delhi:

Today is Amavasya Tithi of the Jyeshtha Krishna Paksha and Saturday. The Amavasya Tithi will continue until 1:31 am late night. The Saubhagya Yoga will remain until 10:26 am, after which Shobhan Yoga will begin. Along with this, Bharani Nakshatra will remain until 5:31 pm today. Today is considered an Amavasya for holy bathing and donations. It is also the day of Vat Savitri Vrat and Shani Jayanti.

Let’s find out from Acharya Indu Prakash how your day will be on 16 May 2026 and what your lucky number and lucky colour are for all zodiac signs.

Aries Horoscope Today

Your day will be joyful today. You may get new opportunities in your personal life. If you are thinking of changing jobs or working hard for a promotion, your plans will succeed. You will spend quality time with your spouse. The day will be good for students, though a little more effort will lead to success. Pay attention to your health. Family life will remain happy.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky number: 9

Taurus Horoscope Today

Today will be a special day. You will learn new things. It is a good time for those preparing for government jobs. Your social circle will expand, and you may get a job based on your skills. Your confidence will increase, and you may enjoy luxury comforts. You may also start a new relationship, but proceed carefully. Married life will be happy.

Lucky colour: Green

Lucky number: 9

Gemini Horoscope Today

Today will be full of happiness. Positive changes will come in your working life. You may get a promotion or a new job. Try to solve problems instead of getting worried. Handle important matters yourself and seek advice when needed.

Cancer Horoscope Today

Today brings new hope. Your planned tasks will be completed on time, possibly even earlier. You may invest in a major property and your income may increase with new opportunities. There may be slight delays in work, but you will maintain balance between family and work. You may plan a trip with your spouse, improving harmony.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 6

Leo Horoscope Today

Today will be average. People who oppose you will distance themselves. You may go out with your spouse. You may also benefit from government-related relief. Starting new work may bring success. Avoid giving opinions at the office today. Plans with friends may get cancelled.

Lucky colour: White

Lucky number: 7

Virgo Horoscope Today

You will remain optimistic, and your social circle will improve. You may help someone. Workplace issues will be resolved. Business may bring good profits. Job seekers and students preparing for exams will see success. Take care of elders in the family.

Lucky colour: Saffron

Lucky number: 3

Libra Horoscope Today

You will plan to expand your business, which may succeed. Financial conditions will improve. Your project may be appreciated. Job aspirants may receive good news. Travel for business will be beneficial. Love life will be average.

Lucky colour: White

Lucky number: 4

Scorpio Horoscope Today

You will gain useful new information. Avoid making sudden changes in work. Gather more information before starting any new business. There may be a religious event at home. Students will perform well in competitions.

Lucky colour: Grey

Lucky number: 3

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Today will be full of confidence. Students will focus on studies. You may plan a journey. Family visits will bring positivity. You will work hard towards your goals. Married life will be good and your spouse will make you happy.

Lucky colour: Maroon

Lucky number: 6

Capricorn Horoscope Today

You may meet an old friend and discuss your career. You will spend time in spiritual activities. Respect elders and seek their blessings. You may need to improve your behaviour. Medical professionals may earn more profits.

Lucky colour: Red

Lucky number: 5

Aquarius Horoscope Today

Your children will support your business. Be cautious with investments. Try to understand situations properly for easier solutions. Maintain order in your work. Home life will be peaceful. You may meet someone familiar while shopping. Your spouse may share their feelings.

Lucky colour: Orange

Lucky number: 1

Pisces Horoscope Today

Advice from an experienced person will help you. Trust your own effort rather than expecting from others. Support your spouse when needed. Colleagues will help at work. Writers may receive recognition.

Lucky colour: Black

Lucky number: 2

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer with experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. He appears on India TV every morning at 7:30 AM in 'Bhavishyavani'.)