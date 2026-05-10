Horoscope today, May 10, 2026: Check predictions for all zodiac signs

New Delhi:

Today is the Ashtami Tithi of the Jyeshtha Krishna Paksha and a Sunday. The Ashtami Tithi will last until 3:07 pm today. In addition, today is the Shri Sheetalashtami Vrat. The Brahma Yoga will remain until 2:09 am late night today. Also, the Dhanishtha Nakshatra will remain until 12:50 am tonight. Furthermore, Panchak begins today. In such a situation, today is going to be special for all zodiac signs. According to Acharya Indu Prakash, find out what the stars indicate for all 12 zodiac signs today. Which signs will have a very joyful day, and which ones need to be careful? Read your detailed daily horoscope below.

Aries Horoscope Today

For Aries, today is going to be excellent. You should take care of your parents’ health. Do not be overly generous with expenses today, and avoid interfering in others’ matters. Children may share their thoughts with you today, and your proper guidance will be very useful. Those in this sign who run coaching institutes may benefit if they make changes in their operations. Support from your spouse will reduce your troubles.

Lucky colour: Brown

Lucky number: 3

Taurus Horoscope Today

For Taurus, today will be beneficial. Try to avoid negative thoughts. You may receive good news today. You will seek advice from someone regarding employment matters. Maintain balance in your behaviour; all your tasks will be successful. Avoid excessive anger. Good news is expected from your children. You will earn good profits in business through hard work. You will try your best to fulfil household responsibilities. Business will remain active. The day will be good for your love life.

Lucky colour: Silver

Lucky number: 1

Gemini Horoscope Today

For Gemini, today will be very special. The arrival of a special relative in the family will create a joyful atmosphere. You will stay busy with friends and family. You may be given responsibility for completing an important task. New work may suddenly come up. You may benefit from your planned tasks. Automobile business will see good sales and financial condition will be strong. You will begin any important work after seeking God’s blessings. Health-wise, the day will be good. House construction work will progress quickly.

Lucky colour: Orange

Lucky number: 6

Cancer Horoscope Today

For Cancer, today will be good. Married life will become sweeter. Avoid getting into unnecessary arguments with strangers while travelling, as it will save your time. Working according to your ability will earn you respect in society. Patience will help complete pending plans. Mental confusion will be resolved today. You may think of learning a new language. Students will complete unfinished tasks. Religious events may take place in the family, where you will spend money. You may suddenly visit a relative.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 4

Leo Horoscope Today

For Leo, today will be excellent. Working professionals will earn good income. Property-related issues will be resolved after some effort. You may become emotional about your thoughts. Good relations will develop with relatives and friends. You may visit friends’ homes. Your friendship will grow stronger. You may also participate in a social event. Your respect in society will increase. Your health will remain good.

Lucky colour: Grey

Lucky number: 9

Virgo Horoscope Today

For Virgo, today will be full of confidence. You will focus more on your work. Stay positive and confident as far as possible. Important tasks will be completed. New job opportunities may arise. You will learn new things from people around you. Keep your plans confidential and help someone in need if possible. You may plan a park visit with children and enjoy yourself. Married life will bring new happiness.

Lucky colour: Brown

Lucky number: 8

Libra Horoscope Today

For Libra, the day will be fairly good. The arrival of relatives will create a festive atmosphere at home. Working in a planned manner with focus will bring success. Investment-related plans will succeed. You will spend good time with friends. Those in the medical store business may receive a sudden large order. The day will be good for students, and you may decide to prepare for competitive exams.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky number: 6

Scorpio Horoscope Today

For Scorpio, the day will be full of energy. You will receive full support at the workplace. New sources of income will open. Children will visit a temple with parents. The day will be better for students. Luck will favour you. Unfulfilled desires may be completed. Those in the travel business will see growth. Avoid oily food. Health will remain good. You will go shopping for children’s needs.

Lucky colour: Black

Lucky number: 2

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

For Sagittarius, today will be very good. Important tasks will be completed as desired, so do not reduce your efforts. You will spend time reading interesting and informative books. Completion of important work will bring mental peace. Property-related work is likely to succeed. Students will focus on studies and set new goals. Your health will remain fit.

Lucky colour: Green

Lucky number: 7

Capricorn Horoscope Today

For Capricorn, the day will begin well. You will feel energetic and achieve what you want. Benefits may come from new communication technologies. You will create a good impression on people around you. Your health will remain fine. Work will be completed gradually, and new opportunities for progress will open. Take family advice before starting any new work.

Lucky colour: Red

Lucky number: 2

Aquarius Horoscope Today

For Aquarius, today will be full of confidence and hope. Always seek advice from elders in the family, as you will receive good guidance. Avoid making promises in emotional moments. Stay away from unnecessary expenses and maintain a proper budget. Wait for the right time before starting new work. You will gain new experiences. Try adopting new methods at work for better results.

Lucky colour: Magenta

Lucky number: 5

Pisces Horoscope Today

For Pisces, today brings new blessings. You will feel many positive emotions. The day is favourable for love relationships. Avoid unnecessary arguments and control your ego. Overthinking may cause you to miss important opportunities. Making the right decisions is very important today. Married life will be sweet. A sudden meeting with a friend will energise you. You may go to watch a movie together.

Lucky colour: Pink

Lucky number: 6

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer with experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. He appears on India TV every morning at 7:30 AM in 'Bhavishyavani'.)