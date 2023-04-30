Horoscope Today, May 1: Lucky day for Aries, Know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Horoscope Today, May 1

Horoscope Today, May 1: Today is the Ekadashi date of Vaishakh Shukla Paksha and Monday. Dhruv Yoga will remain for 11.44 minutes before noon today. Along with this, Purva Phalguni Nakshatra will remain till 5.51 pm today. Today is Mohini Ekadashi. Tonight at 10.36 pm, Pluto will be retrograde in Capricorn. Know from famous astrologer Acharya Indu Prakash, how will be the day of May 1 for you and by what measures you can make this day better.

Aries

Today will be lucky for you. Your new technology will take your business forward. You will get various sources of income and earn well. Control your unnecessary expenses. You will be be able to save for the future. Your long held money will be returned. You will try to keep pace with both your business and family. Seniors at the workplace will help you in your work. You will go on a journey somewhere. You are likely to get the job you want. There will be happiness in your married life.

Taurus

It is going to be a good day for you. You will do all your work in a creative way. You will get mental satisfaction. Money can be spent on some function in the family. done in partnership. There will be profit in business. Do not take any decision in haste, take advice from experienced people. There will be a coincidence of getting money from somewhere. People will notice you at the workplace. You will pay full attention to your family and children. You can also go for a walk somewhere. Take care of your health. You are likely to get a new job.

Gemini

The day is going to be special for you. You will have some great opportunities. Your wishes will be fulfilled in the workplace. Along with the increase in salary, your status will be high. Many ways to increase income will open. Lovemates will feel intensity in their relationships. You will achieve success in every aspect with your intelligence and discretion. There are also chances of profit in the government sector. The problems of your family life will be solved. You will plan to make the house nice by getting some new construction done.

Cancer

It is a day of progress for you. The desire to work in the field will increase. You may be transferred somewhere. It will be in your interest. There will be a change in your work. The economic situation will be strong. Your married life will be good. The chances of a decision being in your favour are slim. Those who are unmarried will get opportunities for marriage. Unnecessary worries will affect your health. Today is going to be a wonderful day for the students.

Leo

It will be a favourable day for you. Your comfort will increase. You are likely to get some big properties. You will spend the day harmoniously with the family. There will be some obstacles in your business work, but soon the solution will also be found. Your relationships with friends and relatives will be good. Spiritual thoughts will come to you. You will be eager to make a career in the field of business. You can go on a pilgrimage.

Virgo

Today will be better than usual. You will pay attention to small things, which will benefit you in your field of work. You will participate in social work. Will spend money on family events. Mutual understanding will increase in the family. Your financial condition will be good. You will get the support of an experienced person. If you are looking for a new job, then you will have success. Lovemates will go somewhere together. You will feel very relaxed by going there.

Libra

It will be a good start to your day. You will move forward by believing in your potential. You will get respect in the workplace. There are strong chances that you will find new sources of income. You will make money in partnership business. You'll also make some savings. Money will be gained through a friend. You will spend time with family members. You will make a plan to travel somewhere.

Scorpio

It is a day of progress for you. You will take the advice of an experienced person to take your new business forward. Your social circle will increase. You will spend the day with friends. Avoid getting angry over small things. Health will be adversely affected. Don't eat fried things. Your business plans will be successful. Will earn good money. You will go to some function with the family. Will also meet some relatives.

Sagittarius

Today will be blissful. You will play an active role in the auspicious work of the family. You will get full support from your brothers. You will spend the day in a happy environment. There is a possibility of financial gain with promotion. If you are preparing for the exam for a government job, then you will get some good news today. You will complete a project with friends. You will go on a trip to your old city with the family.

Capricorn

It will be favourable for you. Your stalled money will be returned today. You will reach the heights of success in your work area. You will outlive your courage and sanity. You will make the desired progress on the job. Your name will also be there in society. There will be a sweet atmosphere among the family members. Being busy, you will not pay attention to your health. This will cause you problems. Along with work, pay attention to your food as well.

Aquarius

Today you will be lucky. Good behaviour and efficiency will lead to your progress. There may be some problems in the workplace. You will move forward with a calm and cool head. You are likely to gain money from a friend or brother. You will spend a good day with your spouse. Both of you will participate in some social function. You will invite some friends to your home today. For those who are single, there will be talk of marriage. Family life will be happy.

Pisces

Today will be better. You will feel better connected with your family. You will get the support of the whole family. There will be some hindrances to doing your work. You will move forward by doing away with your intelligence and discretion. You will take the advice of your elders in financial matters. Today there will be a journey regarding business. Married life will be happy. There will be some good news from the children. There will be an atmosphere of happiness in the family.

