Horoscope Today, March 27: Capricorn to travel with family members, know about other zodiac signs Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of March 27, 2025, will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better.

Today's Horoscope, March 27, 2025: Today is the Trayodashi date of Chaitra Krishna Paksha and Thursday. The Trayodashi date will remain till 11:04 pm tonight. Today there will be Sadhy Yoga till 9:25 am; after that, Shubh Yoga will be there. Shatabhisha Nakshatra will remain till 12:34 pm tonight. Also, the Pradosh fast will be observed today. Apart from this, the fast of Mas Shivratri will also be observed today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of March 27, 2025, will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Aries

Today will be a good day for you. You can hear some good news from your spouse. There will be an atmosphere of happiness at home. Today you can organise an event at home. Will go out with friends. Today your health will be better. Whatever new work you do today, you will get success in it. Today you will make changes in your daily routine. You will keep getting the blessings of your parents.

Taurus

Today will be a great day for you. If you want to do something special today, then this is the best day for that. You can get a big responsibility in the office today. Today is a particularly good day for artists of this zodiac. Today, your respect will remain in the society. Today, if you work patiently, you will definitely get success. Marriage proposals will come for unmarried people. New avenues of progress will open in the workplace. You will spend a good time with family in the evening.

Gemini

Today will be an important day for you. You will be happy when your planned work gets completed. Today, your financial condition will be strengthened due to sudden monetary gains. You will get many opportunities to move forward. You can plan to go somewhere with friends. Relationships with your spouse will improve. You will get support from colleagues in the workplace. People associated with politics will get respect in society. Today, you are expected to get full support from your siblings in some work. Today you will decide to buy a new vehicle.

Cancer

Today will be a good day for you. Today you can try to do many things at once. It will be better to complete the work one by one. Avoid being hasty in any decision; definitely take the advice of elders. Today you will get success with proper hard work. Today you should avoid getting into unnecessary complications. The enemy side will extend a hand of friendship today. The ongoing talk of buying a house or property will be finalised today. Be careful while driving today.

Leo

Today will be a mixed day for you. Today you will get relief from the ups and downs in health. Your mood may get spoilt by a stranger, but everything will be fine soon. Today you can find a solution to your problem by meeting a relative. Tangled matters can be resolved with efforts. You will get help from a friend in completing the planned work, which will strengthen your friendship. Today is going to be a good day for students.

Virgo

Today will be a great day for you. Plans made earlier will be successful today. You will be very practical with others. If you present your point in front of people in a positive way, then it will be beneficial. Today you will be successful in finding solutions to family problems. Students will consult teachers today to get better direction for their careers. There will be more profit in business than usual. Today you should avoid being too stubborn about anything.

Libra

Today will be a good day for you. You may feel tired in the evening after a long day of running around. Do not let any opportunity slip away today. Today you will be less busy in your work and more busy in others' work. Those who are unmarried in this sign, their marriage will be finalised today. You can get a good life partner. You should avoid hurrying any work; otherwise, you may have to do that work again. Health will be better than before today.

Scorpio

Today will be a great day for you. You will spend more time with family members. Students of this zodiac will have many kinds of thoughts in their minds today. Sharing your thoughts with family members will make you feel good. You will try your best to say your point clearly. Today you will try to learn something from the work of others. There are chances of getting good news. You may talk to an old friend, which can give you great benefits in the future.

Sagittarius

Today, luck will be with you. The work stuck in the workplace will be completed easily. You will get support on talking to seniors in the office. Today is a good day to make decisions on family issues. Coordination with everyone at home will remain good. You will get very good suggestions from friends to increase the business. Today there will be a happy atmosphere in your house. You will get to hear some good news from a relative. Your financial condition will be better.

Capricorn

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today you may have to meet someone at a social event. You may have to change your plan to travel with family members. You will discuss with your seniors about work in the office. Students of this zodiac will have more interaction with friends. Today you will try to improve your working system. You will need advice from your father on some work. Women will be successful in completing their work on time today.

Aquarius

You will get the full benefit of the hard work done today. You will finish the household chores on time. Spending more time with family members will be beneficial. You will be eager to know new things. You will get help from your colleagues in the office. You will get a chance to participate in auspicious works. You can get gifts from friends. You will make new friends through social media. You can get help from your spouse in a difficult situation, which will keep your mind happy.

Pisces

Today will be a better day for you. Everyone will be attracted towards you. You will get praise from all sides. After completing your important work, you will spend time meeting close people. New career opportunities will open up in front of you. The work done earlier will give good results today. There is a possibility of getting your stuck money back. You can think of doing new work, which will give you opportunities for monetary gains in the future. Overall, today is going to be a good day.