Horoscope today, March 27, 2026: Love, career and health predictions for all zodiac signs

New Delhi:

Today marks the Navami Tithi of the Chaitra Shukla Paksha, falling on a Friday. The Navami Tithi remains until 10:08 AM. It is also the ninth day of Chaitra Navratri, observed as Ram Navami. The auspicious Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga will be in effect until 3:25 PM, while Punarvasu Nakshatra will prevail until 3:24 PM. The day carries strong spiritual significance, making it ideal for prayer, reflection, and new beginnings. Here’s what the day looks like for all 12 zodiac signs.

Aries Horoscope Today

You may find yourself helping your father complete an important task today. Your relationship with your spouse is likely to feel warmer and more balanced. New ideas will come to mind, but it will be important to stay grounded and not get carried away. Avoid unnecessary arguments. Do not let misunderstandings affect your marital life. You may also begin planning a new venture. Visiting a temple dedicated to Lord Ram may help clear pending work.

Lucky colour: Magenta

Lucky number: 3

Taurus Horoscope Today

On the ninth day of Navratri, you are likely to feel the blessings of Lord Ram. Most of your tasks will see success today. Women of this sign may receive some good news. Your financial situation is expected to improve further. Support from parents will help you move ahead with confidence. Completing pending office work will bring relief. Offering kheer to Lord Ram may enhance your social reputation.

Lucky colour: Pink

Lucky number: 3

Gemini Horoscope Today

You may consider investing in property today. Completing a long-pending task will bring satisfaction. By evening, you could receive good news, lifting the mood at home. People around you will appreciate your personality. You will feel energetic and refreshed. Your marital life may see new joy, and it is a good day for those in relationships. Offering prayers to your chosen deity will bring positivity.

Lucky colour: Green

Lucky number: 2

Cancer Horoscope Today

Support from family will help you manage responsibilities smoothly. You may find yourself lost in thought over a particular issue. Meeting new people today could prove beneficial for your business in the future. You may also plan a small gathering at home. There could be an inclination to organise a religious ritual. Offering sattu made from gram to Lord Ram may help you complete tasks successfully.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 8

Leo Horoscope Today

Your day is likely to be productive. Friends may assist you with important tasks. You could recover money that has been stuck for a while. Students may see positive results, especially in competitive exams. Financial stability will remain intact. The family atmosphere will feel pleasant. You may also feel drawn towards religious activities. Performing a havan at home may support business growth.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky number: 1

Virgo Horoscope Today

You may need to improve your efficiency at work. Your efforts will be appreciated among peers. Financial gains are possible, but they will require extra effort. You may start planning something new. Be cautious while driving. While discussing important matters, it will be wise to control your speech. Business prospects look promising. Chanting the Gayatri Mantra may help you overcome opposition.

Lucky colour: Red

Lucky number: 9

Libra Horoscope Today

Expenses related to your children may arise. Your behaviour will leave a strong impression on others. People may come forward to support you in your work. Trust will strengthen your relationships. A long-pending wish may finally be fulfilled. Support from seniors at work will boost your confidence. It would help to connect with experienced individuals. Seeking blessings from elders will keep your mind at ease.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 2

Scorpio Horoscope Today

If you have been wanting to express your feelings to someone, today is favourable. Your work will be appreciated at the office, bringing satisfaction. Family relationships will improve further. You may feel drawn to creative pursuits. Before starting a new project, you are likely to consult friends. Your mind may remain inclined towards spiritual practices. Reciting Ram Raksha Stotra may bring success in all tasks.

Lucky colour: Orange

Lucky number: 6

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Today looks promising. Your performance will impress others. Business gains are likely. A colleague may assist you in completing an important task, leading to success. Avoid getting into unnecessary conflicts. Take extra care of your health. In the evening, you may discuss an important matter with family members. Donating barley to someone in need may support business growth.

Lucky colour: Purple

Lucky number: 5

Capricorn Horoscope Today

You may share a business-related idea with your spouse. Family members will support you in completing household tasks. Students may be approached by peers for help with studies. It is a good day for learners. Your health is likely to remain strong. Performing an aarti of Goddess Siddhidatri with family may improve your financial situation.

Lucky colour: Black

Lucky number: 7

Aquarius Horoscope Today

You may think about starting a new business. Financial conditions are likely to improve. Luck will favour you, and tasks are expected to be completed smoothly. Newly married couples will experience greater harmony. The day supports both professional progress and good health. Your work may be appreciated at the office. You could also reconnect with old friends. Visiting a temple may bring happiness.

Lucky colour: Green

Lucky number: 8

Pisces Horoscope Today

Your day is expected to go well. Your relationship with your spouse will strengthen. Efforts put into work will bring results. The day is favourable for your career. Pending office tasks will be completed with support from seniors. Businesspersons may see financial gains. Those associated with government sectors may have a particularly good day. You may have to handle office work from home. Offering sweets to Lord Ram may help resolve issues.

Lucky colour: Brown

Lucky number: 9

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer with expertise in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. He appears daily on India TV’s morning show Bhavishyavani at 7:30 am)