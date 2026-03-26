Horoscope today, March 26, 2026: Maha Ashtami brings luck, success for these zodiac signs

New Delhi:

Today marks the Ashtami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Chaitra, falling on a Thursday. The Ashtami Tithi will remain until 11:49 AM. It is the eighth day of Chaitra Navratri, observed as Maha Ashtami, a day dedicated to Goddess Mahagauri and considered highly significant in religious traditions. The Shobhan Yoga will be in effect until 12:32 AM tonight, while Ardra Nakshatra will remain until 4:19 PM. These celestial combinations are expected to bring happiness and success for some, while others may need to stay cautious. Here’s what the day looks like for all 12 zodiac signs.

Aries Horoscope Today

Today brings positivity and relief for Aries natives. You are likely to find quick solutions to ongoing problems, which will ease your mind. There are strong chances of gains in government-related work. You may plan a picnic with family and enjoy quality time together. At work, your ideas on a project will be appreciated by your boss. Your marital life will remain harmonious. Offering prayers to Goddess Durga with your family will open doors to new opportunities.

Lucky colour: Pink

Lucky number: 2

Taurus Horoscope Today

Taurus natives can expect a confidence-filled day. Long-standing issues may finally get resolved, bringing a sense of happiness. A religious activity may be planned within the family. You may also focus on making positive changes in your life. Improvements in your behaviour could help you build new friendships. Seek blessings of Goddess Mahagauri to strengthen your leadership abilities.

Lucky colour: Green

Lucky number: 5

Gemini Horoscope Today

It is likely to be a good day for Gemini natives. Students may see signs of success, although consistent effort will still be required. You will get the chance to spend time with family, creating a pleasant atmosphere at home. Students are expected to remain focused on their studies. Offering kheer and puri to Goddess Durga is believed to bring positivity.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 1

Cancer Horoscope Today

On Maha Ashtami, Cancer natives may see success in their efforts. The day is favourable for making important decisions. You may receive an offer related to a new business deal. Time will be spent managing household responsibilities with your spouse. Students pursuing medical studies will benefit. There could be good news from your daughter’s in-laws’ side. Children will stay serious about their studies, and there may be indications of a new addition to the family. Offer a garland of flowers to Goddess Mahagauri for steady progress in life.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky number: 5

Leo Horoscope Today

Leo natives are likely to have an excellent day. Those involved in politics or social work may find the day favourable. Women, in particular, will have a positive experience. Businesspersons may attend important meetings. You may clear a pending loan, reducing stress. A short trip to a pleasant place is possible. Support from parents will remain strong. Feeding the needy is believed to attract blessings.

Lucky colour: Red

Lucky number: 4

Virgo Horoscope Today

Virgo natives can expect a day filled with satisfaction. Work done with focus will bring good results. Avoid ignoring responsibilities, as it may create issues later. Your health is expected to remain stable. You will try to complete tasks efficiently. Those planning to invest in something new should consult an experienced person. Donating food at a temple will help maintain good health.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 2

Libra Horoscope Today

Libra natives will find the day favourable. You may come up with new strategies to expand your business, leading to gains. Family issues may get resolved with the help of elders. Those in the cosmetics business could see profits. Your work will gain appreciation among people. If you are planning a trip, it may be better to postpone it for a few days. Meditating on Goddess Durga will bring the rewards of your hard work.

Lucky colour: Orange

Lucky number: 7

Scorpio Horoscope Today

Scorpio natives are likely to have a happy day. With the blessings of Goddess Mahagauri, your life will feel more fulfilling. Those working in banks may complete tasks quickly. You may learn something valuable from your father. Finding an old possession could bring unexpected joy. You may spend time talking to friends over the phone. Lighting a ghee lamp in front of the Goddess will enhance positivity.

Lucky colour: Purple

Lucky number: 3

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Sagittarius natives can expect a good day. Those considering buying a house may find the timing favourable. You may focus on household tasks. Your boss might assign you a new project. Students preparing for diplomas will need to dedicate more time to studies. Businesspersons will see steady growth. For any health concerns, consulting a good doctor will bring helpful solutions. Worship Goddess Mahagauri with incense and lamps for overall well-being.

Lucky colour: Black

Lucky number: 8

Capricorn Horoscope Today

Capricorn natives will experience new joys today. Friends may seek your help, and you will not disappoint them. Businesspersons are likely to earn good profits. You may feel like going shopping. You could gift something to your sister, strengthening your bond. Participation in an important meeting is likely. Your father’s advice will prove valuable in business matters. Reciting Siddh Kunjika Stotra is believed to bring stability.

Lucky colour: Green

Lucky number: 6

Aquarius Horoscope Today

Aquarius natives can expect a pleasant day. A movie outing with family may be planned. You might attend a friend’s birthday party and enjoy time with others. You may consider learning a new skill that will benefit you in the future. Buying a new vehicle could also be on your mind. Mothers may prepare something sweet for their children. There are chances of sudden financial gains. Offering a gift to a young girl and seeking blessings will bring progress.

Lucky colour: Brown

Lucky number: 9

Pisces Horoscope Today

Pisces natives will have a special day. Avoid carelessness in financial matters. Those in the tour and travel business are likely to benefit. Advice from a close person may prove useful. You may also consult an expert on financial matters, which will help you make better decisions. Offering sweets to Goddess Mahagauri will bring positive results.

Lucky colour: Magenta

Lucky number: 4

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer with expertise in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. He appears daily on India TV’s morning show Bhavishyavani at 7:30 am)