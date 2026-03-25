Horoscope today, March 25, 2026: Daily horoscope for all 12 zodiac signs

New Delhi:

Today marks the Saptami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Chaitra, along with Wednesday. The Saptami Tithi will remain until 1:51 PM. Being the seventh day of Chaitra Navratri, the day holds special significance for the worship of Maa Kaalratri. Auspicious yogas are also forming today, with Saubhagya Yoga lasting until 3:10 AM late at night. Mrigashira Nakshatra will be in effect until 5:34 PM. Additionally, the Annapurna Parikrama begins today, adding to the spiritual importance of the day. Here’s how the day may unfold for each zodiac sign.

Aries Horoscope Today

Today is likely to bring an increase in family happiness. Ongoing issues may find resolution, which will bring mental peace. A religious activity may be planned within the family. You may also try to bring positive changes into your life. Paying attention to your diet will help you stay healthy in the long run. Improvements in your behaviour could help you form new friendships, and interacting with them will feel good.

Lucky colour: Maroon

Lucky number: 1

Taurus Horoscope Today

The day looks favourable for you. Domestic issues that have been troubling you for a while may finally come to an end. Those involved in politics or social work are likely to see positive outcomes. Women, in particular, may have a good day. Businesspersons may attend important meetings. You may also clear a pending loan, bringing a sense of relief. Workplace harmony is likely to improve.

Lucky colour: Magenta

Lucky number: 5

Gemini Horoscope Today

Today may bring a positive shift in your career. On the seventh day of Navratri, Maa Kaalratri is likely to maintain peace and harmony within your family. There are chances of financial gains in business. Writers may come up with a new story that receives appreciation. A new member joining the family could bring joy to everyone.

Lucky colour: Orange

Lucky number: 1

Cancer Horoscope Today

Your day looks better today. If you are planning a business trip, seeking blessings from elders before leaving will be beneficial. Your work is likely to succeed. Your spouse may receive a good opportunity for growth. Those in the courier business may see gains. It is important to take care of your health.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky number: 4

Leo Horoscope Today

Today is expected to be special. You may stay focused on completing your tasks. Some discussions at the workplace may be necessary. Your rivals may be influenced by your plans. Those running their own business could see profits. You may spend time thinking things through.

Lucky colour: Purple

Lucky number: 2

Virgo Horoscope today

The day may bring mixed results. Spending quality time with family will strengthen your relationships. You might plan to watch a movie at home with friends. You could meet someone who may benefit you in the future. Success in an important task is likely, and new ideas may come to mind.

Lucky colour: Green

Lucky number: 9

Libra Horoscope today

Luck is likely to be on your side today. Work done with focus will bring good results. It is a favourable day for those in relationships, and you may even plan a lunch outing. Avoid ignoring responsibilities. Your health will remain stable. You will try to complete tasks efficiently and handle responsibilities well.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 8

Scorpio Horoscope Today

Your day looks better. You may feel confused about something, but sharing it with a close friend will bring relief. You may plan an outing, like a movie, with family. There could also be a chance to attend a friend’s birthday party. Learning a new skill today may benefit you in the future.

Lucky colour: Red

Lucky number: 6

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Today is likely to be average for you. Your good behaviour will help you build a strong image in society. You may also plan some decoration work at home. Contractors may see financial gains. Changes in your daily routine may bring benefits. Your work in politics may be appreciated.

Lucky colour: Pink

Lucky number: 3

Capricorn Horoscope today

The day looks positive. You may find new opportunities to expand your business. Money you had lent earlier may return unexpectedly. There are chances of gains through a business connection. Your enthusiasm will remain high. Support from siblings will help you move forward.

Lucky colour: Peach

Lucky number: 7

Aquarius Horoscope Today

The day will be in your favour. Students may feel relieved and may think about creating a new schedule. You will focus more on work and limit phone usage. Be cautious in financial matters and avoid trusting people too easily. Think carefully before lending money. You may get opportunities to prove yourself.

Lucky colour: Grey

Lucky number: 1

Pisces Horoscope Today

You may receive money from unexpected sources, which will lift your mood. Your interest in social work may increase. Your spouse will support you in your work. Business partnerships could bring benefits. You will try to understand situations more clearly. Relationships within the family may improve, and your health will also be better.

Lucky colour: Golden

Lucky number: 5

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer with expertise in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. He appears daily on India TV’s morning show Bhavishyavani at 7:30 am)