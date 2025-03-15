Horoscope Today, March 16: Spouse will be happy with Cancer's positive attitude, know about other zodiacs Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how will be the day of March 16, 2025, for you and with which measures you can make this day better.

Today's Horoscope, March 16, 2025: Today is the second day of Chaitra Krishna Paksha and Sunday. The second day will remain till 4:59 pm today. There will be Vriddhi Yoga till 2:49 pm today. Hasta Nakshatra will remain till 11:45 am today, after which Chitra Nakshatra will start. Apart from this, Saint Tukaram Jayanti will be celebrated today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how will be the day of 16 March 2025 for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also know what will be the lucky number and lucky color for you.

Aries-

Today is going to be a positive day for you. Today your family matter will be resolved with the help of an elder, happiness will come to the family again. Today, apart from your regular work, you will also spend time gaining some more information. Your presence and thoughts in any social activity will be commendable. Money stuck somewhere can be returned today. Today you will remain balanced in any situation. Some people can spread rumours about you out of a sense of competition. But these activities will not affect your honour and respect. Today, there will be an atmosphere of happiness in the house due to getting good news.

Taurus-

Today is going to be a special day for you. Today, there is a possibility of making a big profit in business. Do not forget to take advice from your family members before taking a decision today. Today, an official trip is possible regarding a project. Today, you will go to the market to do some shopping regarding family arrangements. Today, you will try to handle the situations through mutual harmony. Today will be a good day for the students of this zodiac. You will get praise from the teacher on completion of the work.

Gemini-

Today is going to bring success for you. Today, you will work on a new project in the office and you will get success. Today, you will get an opportunity to meet some special people and you will feel relaxed due to the completion of the pending work. Today, you will be successful in solving the problems related to home and family. If your money is stuck somewhere, then there are chances of getting it back today. Today, someone close may have some expectations from you. Today is going to be a good day for lovemates.

Cancer-

Today, there are chances of you getting good news. Today you will be successful in completing your household tasks. A positive and disciplined approach will keep you happy throughout the day. Decisions taken with your wisdom will yield appropriate results. Students are likely to get success in interviews or career-related fields. Try to solve the problem peacefully today. Your spouse will be happy with your positive attitude today.

Leo-

Today is going to be a favourable day. The day is good for business. A profitable deal in real estate can be finalized today. You may have to work overtime due to excessive workload in the office. Today the atmosphere at home will remain sweet and pleasant. Today you will plan to go somewhere with your spouse. Today your financial side will be strong. There are chances of your business growing twofold. You will go to watch a movie with your loved one today.

Virgo-

Today will be a great day for you. Today there may be movement of special people in the family. If you want to take any kind of decision today, then definitely take the advice of an elder. People who are fond of writing poetry will get a platform to move forward with the help of a friend. Today, there will be lots of happiness in your married life. The salary of the employees of the government department of this zodiac may increase. Lovemates will inform their family members about their relationship. Your health will be good today.

Libra-

Today will be a great day for you. Today, you will move forward in business with your hard work. Today, you will spend time with your children and understand their thoughts. The talks of your relationship going on for a long time will soon be confirmed. Today, your planned work seems to be getting completed on time. Avoid eating outside as much as possible today. You can plan to watch a movie with friends today. Today you will get relief from any health-related problem that has been going on for many days.

Scorpio-

Today is going to be a golden day for you. Today your friends can ask you for financial help, which you will not disappoint. You will get the support of the officers in completing the new project. You will get rid of unwanted fear. Today is the time for you to get the fruits of the efforts made in your career and personal life for some time. Today you can get great success. Due to this your mind will remain happy. By doing meditation, your health will remain good.

Sagittarius-

Today is going to be a happy day for you. Electronics businessmen are likely to make profits. Closeness will increase in married life. Dinner will be outside today. Mutual attachment with children will increase. Problems coming in the transfer of teachers will end. You will be transferred to your favourite place. Today your financial condition will strengthen. Today you will get many opportunities for business success. Misunderstandings of the lovemate of this zodiac will end. Today will be a good day in terms of health.

Capricorn-

Today is going to be a mixed day for you. Negligence in food and drink can prove to be harmful to health. You will feel tired due to running around for legal work. In married life, you will have to understand each other today. There will be pleasant changes in business. Students of this zodiac should prepare for competitive exams wisely. There will be a long conversation on the call of your loved one. You will make full efforts to take up the responsibilities of your parents. Children will ask you for their favourite dress.

Aquarius-

Today is going to be favourable for you. New happiness will come in married life today. Today is going to bring success for students. Sudden monetary gains will strengthen your financial condition. People doing private jobs will get an increase in their salary. Also, there are chances of promotion. Lovemates will go for a walk today, and will have lunch together. Today, there will be a situation of profit in your business. Overall, today is going to be a good day for you.

Pisces -

Today will be a mixed day for you. Today friends will boost your morale. Today your health will remain better. Today, you will be successful in completing your planned work plans. Work-related to property will move forward rapidly. Today, you will get the support of brothers and sisters in your work. Lovemates will go shopping today. There is a possibility of your deal getting fixed with a big company. You will feel happiness in your married life.

