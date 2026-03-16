Horoscope today, March 16, 2026: Check predictions for Gemini, Aquarius and other zodiac signs

New Delhi:

It is Chaitra Krishna Paksha Udaya Tithi Dwadashi and Monday. The Dwadashi Tithi lasts until 9:41 AM, after which Trayodashi Tithi begins. Shiva Yoga will be in effect until 9:37 AM, followed by Siddha Yoga. The Dhanishta Nakshatra will prevail throughout the day and night until 6:22 AM tomorrow. Additionally, Panchak and Som Pradosh Vrat are observed. Let’s explore the forecast for all 12 zodiac signs by Acharya Indu Prakash.

Aries Horoscope Today

The day promises gains and accomplishments. Tasks that once seemed impossible are likely to succeed, boosting your confidence. Career-related challenges will find resolution. Avoid postponing any work, as completing it on time will be beneficial. Participation in a family ceremony may arise, and seniors are likely to appreciate your efforts. Those in marketing will find it easier to meet targets.

Lucky colour: Golden

Lucky number: 1

Taurus Horoscope Today

The day is fairly ordinary. A heavy workload at the office may bring fatigue, yet diligent efforts will pay off efficiently. Advice from an experienced person could prove valuable. Emotional sensitivity towards your partner may surface. Financial discipline is important to prevent potential difficulties.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 8

Gemini Horoscope Today

The day is filled with joy. Responsibilities will be handled well, and purchases for home décor may be on the agenda. You will feel pleased with your partner’s progress. Opportunities for financial gains are indicated, and a new business venture may appeal. Artists may get a chance to perform, while physics students can expect notable achievements. Efforts to resolve long-standing family issues may also succeed.

Lucky colour: Silver

Lucky number: 7

Cancer Horoscope Today

The day is favourable. Family support will be forthcoming, and friends can assist in recovering long-pending dues. Hard work at the office will be recognised, enhancing your productivity. Marital harmony will prevail. Commerce students will find opportunities to work on new projects. A sudden financial gain in business is possible, bringing happiness.

Lucky colour: Green

Lucky number: 4

Leo Horoscope Today

The day begins positively. Household tasks will be accomplished with your partner’s help, and parental support will be abundant. Reconnecting with an old friend may provide an opportunity to assist them. At work, you may be entrusted with a new project, while your partner might plan a visit to a religious place. A new friendship could form, with the potential for long-term bond.

Lucky colour: Grey

Lucky number: 3

Virgo Horoscope Today

A productive day lies ahead. New information could prove highly beneficial for future endeavours. It is important to set aside laziness and focus on work. Business expansion plans may gain momentum, and discussions about new technology are likely. Office documents require careful management. A household event could bring enthusiasm, and marital harmony will contribute to personal happiness.

Lucky colour: Pink

Lucky number: 6

Libra Horoscope Today

An auspicious day for financial gains and travel opportunities, which may bring profit. Family relations remain harmonious. Spiritual interests are heightened, and efforts in professional tasks are likely to succeed. Career growth and stability can be achieved with the blessings of elders.

Lucky colour: Maroon

Lucky number: 6

Scorpio Horoscope Today

The day remains normal. Assistance from a close relative will help complete pending tasks. Be cautious of those harbouring ill intentions. Focused attention ensures smooth progress despite potential obstacles or distractions. Avoid unnecessary rumours and maintain concentration on important work. Students will benefit from diligent study, while minor distractions may arise. Consult experienced individuals when necessary.

Lucky colour: Magenta

Lucky number: 1

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

A generally positive day for Sagittarius. Children will offer full support in business matters. Rash investments may cause minor stress. For those in the film industry, prospects are excellent. Avoid blaming others for problems, as this may strain relationships. Exercising patience and humility will help resolve situations effectively. Career risks may bring temporary difficulties. Share advice with your partner when needed, but avoid insisting on acceptance.

Lucky colour: Red

Lucky number: 5

Capricorn Horoscope Today

The day will be better than average. Workload at the office may be significant. Excessive confidence may affect family relationships. Socially, new changes are under consideration, and guidance from experienced people will make implementation easier. Adjusting personal perspectives is advised to avoid complications.

Lucky colour: Silver

Lucky number: 1

Aquarius Horoscope Today

An energetic and enthusiastic day. Avoid revealing business plans to unfamiliar people, as imitation could lead to losses. Good deals are expected in old property transactions. Working women may experience minor stress due to professional commitments. Peaceful family environment will prevail. Shopping errands may lead to encounters with acquaintances.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky number: 9

Pisces Horoscope Today

The day is likely to be joyful. Planned tasks are on track, and early completion of work will bring personal satisfaction. Methods to resolve ongoing difficulties with others will emerge, and meditation may become a routine. Opinions and comments from people might cause minor worries, but students will remain enthusiastic about studies, delighting their family members.

Lucky colour: Black

Lucky number: 2

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer with expertise in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. He appears daily on India TV’s morning show Bhavishyavani at 7:30 am.)