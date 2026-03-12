Horoscope today, March 12, 2026: Check predictions for Aries, Taurus, Gemini and other zodiac signs

New Delhi:

It is the ninth day of the Krishna Paksha in Chaitra, and Thursday. The Navami Tithi will last until 6:30 AM tomorrow. Siddhi Yoga remains until 9:59 AM, after which Vyatipat Yoga takes over. The Mool Nakshatra will continue until 12:44 AM tonight. The influence of these planetary positions will be felt across all zodiac signs. According to Acharya Indu Prakash Ji, the unique alignment of planets and stars will affect each of the twelve signs differently. Here’s a detailed forecast from Aries to Pisces:

Aries Horoscope Today

Aries natives can expect a day that brings fresh changes in life. Engagement in social circles will increase, and efforts are likely to yield satisfying results. Efficient use of time will enhance your productivity. Women, in particular, may focus on refining their personality and asserting their presence at work. There may also be a reunion with old friends you’ve been missing. A business-related trip might be on the cards.

Lucky colour: Red

Lucky number: 2

Taurus Horoscope Today

Taurus individuals will experience a joyful day. Students will receive full support from teachers, while career opportunities expand. Personal commitments may leave some tasks incomplete. Government employees might face extra responsibilities, but confidence will see them through. Good news from your partner will brighten your mood, and new sources of income could strengthen your financial standing.

Lucky colour: Green

Lucky number: 5

Gemini Horoscope Today

Fortune smiles on Gemini today. Assistance from an experienced person may help with an important task. Visits from close relatives will create a celebratory atmosphere, accompanied by meaningful exchanges of ideas. Timely decisions could lead to career or business gains. Avoid lending or borrowing today. Making the most of your time will bring benefits. Marital relationships remain harmonious, and children may achieve notable educational success.

Lucky colour: Grey

Lucky number: 4

Cancer Horoscope Today

Cancer natives may find the day fairly steady. Family relationships remain supportive, and patience will be essential in certain situations. Mind your words during discussions, as anger or haste could disrupt progress. Approach work at the office with care, and avoid making major decisions today. Exercise caution when dealing with unfamiliar individuals.

Lucky colour: Pink

Lucky number: 6

Leo Horoscope Today

Leo individuals can look forward to a pleasant day. Plans to set new goals will be fruitful in the long run. Focus on new projects will yield positive results. Success in specific ventures may bring happiness, while a positive shift in attitude enhances your image among family and relatives. Those employed may receive encouraging news, and spiritual or religious travel is possible. Career opportunities are favourable.

Lucky colour: Silver

Lucky number: 9

Virgo Horoscope Today

Virgo natives will find the day favourable. Spiritual inclinations may arise, and students could see career-related changes that benefit their future. Health remains good, and new projects may take shape with ample support from others. Those working in social media or networking might meet someone valuable. Focus on self-improvement and positive changes, while playing an important role in keeping family bonds strong.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 9

Libra Horoscope Today

Libra individuals are likely to gain from specific undertakings. A busy office schedule may cause some fatigue, so attention to diet is advised. Business activities will pick up, aided by colleagues. Finances remain stable, though expenses on household items are possible. Avoid overlooking important family matters. Career prospects expand, and romantic partners may enjoy a movie outing. There is potential for property acquisition.

Lucky colour: White

Lucky number: 8

Scorpio Horoscope Today

Scorpio natives can expect a good day. Relations with parents improve, and social or political contacts strengthen bonds. Inner energy and happiness are heightened. Career-related news about a family member may be positive. Maintain patience amid challenges. Business matters look promising, and new responsibilities at work will be handled successfully. Your partner may be supportive and impressed with your efforts.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky number: 5

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Sagittarius individuals will have a rewarding day. Even seemingly impossible tasks can be accomplished. Sudden financial gains may occur, and home life remains cheerful. Guidance from a senior or wise person can resolve difficulties. Strained relationships with friends or relatives may mend. Organisation is key, as outdoor activities may consume time and energy. Work performance will be noticed, and interest in religious activities may lead to spending time in a temple.

Lucky colour: Purple

Lucky number: 7

Capricorn Horoscope Today

Capricorn natives will enjoy an energetic day. Family ties strengthen, and efforts are likely to succeed with minimal strain. Newlyweds may experience increased happiness. Positive thinking will influence circumstances, and religious events at home are possible. Relationships benefit from your initiatives. Business changes bring favourable results, and financial stability improves. Professional work environments will be conducive, and patience and prudence will help accomplish tasks.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 6

Aquarius Horoscope Today

Aquarius individuals will start the day with renewed enthusiasm. Strong teamwork at the office ensures smooth progress. Evening events may be attended, and celebrations around children’s achievements bring joy. Resolution of family matters adds peace at home. Entertainment plans with family are possible. Avoid sharing sensitive information. Meeting an old friend may lift your spirits. Romantic prospects are excellent, and business opportunities with new companies may arise.

Lucky colour: Peach

Lucky number: 5

Pisces Horoscope Today

Pisces natives are set for a day full of happiness. Some time may be required to manage family matters, while office work proceeds slowly. Allocate moments to understand and resolve children’s concerns. Adapting work methods according to time is advisable. Consult knowledgeable people before making decisions, and avoid unnecessary conflicts. Assistance from friends may help complete pending tasks. Health remains stable.

Lucky colour: Magenta

Lucky number: 6

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer with expertise in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. He appears daily on India TV’s morning show Bhavishyavani at 7:30 am.)