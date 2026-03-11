Horoscope today, March 11, 2026: Check predictions for Aries, Taurus, Gemini and other zodiac signs

New Delhi:

Chaitra Krishna Paksha Ashtami falls on Wednesday, March 11. The Ashtami Tithi will remain in effect throughout the day and night until 4:20 am the next morning. Vajra Yoga will prevail until 9:12 am, after which Siddhi Yoga will begin. Jyeshtha Nakshatra will remain active until 10 pm tonight. The day is also observed as Sheetalashtami Vrat. Astrologer Acharya Indu Prakash shares how the day may unfold for each zodiac sign.

Aries Horoscope Today

You will feel energetic and motivated today. Engineers may receive an important project that could become a significant milestone in their career. You are likely to support ideas or decisions that bring long-term benefits. Your health will remain good, helping you complete your work efficiently. You may also take children to the zoo, where they will enjoy themselves. The day is favourable for settling family-related matters. Minor health concerns may resolve on their own. At work, you may begin a new project and achieve success in it.

Lucky colour: Peach

Lucky number: 9

Taurus Horoscope Today

The day looks positive for you. Those involved in business may see financial gains today. If you have been looking for a job, there are chances of receiving good news. For those in creative fields such as poetry, a book of your work may get published, bringing happiness and recognition. You may plan a dinner outing with your spouse at a good restaurant. Some people may try to spread rumours out of competition, but such actions will not affect your reputation or respect.

Lucky colour: Red

Lucky number: 3

Gemini Horoscope Today

Today promises to be an excellent day. Several opportunities may come your way, though you will need to make consistent efforts to make the most of them. Those with an interest in singing might receive an offer to perform on a television show. You may also consider making an expensive purchase, but you could find it difficult to finalise the decision at the last moment. You may plan a short outing with your partner. Newly married couples will find the day especially pleasant.

Lucky colour: Green

Lucky number: 5

Cancer Horoscope Today

You will feel enthusiastic and motivated today. You may create a new plan to improve your financial situation. There are chances of meeting people who could be helpful to you in the future. Maintaining a positive outlook will help you achieve success. Students are likely to have a productive day, with teachers helping them understand difficult topics. Those preparing for administrative services may see encouraging signs of progress.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 3

Leo Horoscope Today

Today may bring good luck your way. Medical students may learn valuable lessons from their seniors, which will help them later in their career. Writers may see their autobiographies published and appreciated by readers. Do not hold back your desires in the name of pleasing others. Focus on work that truly makes you happy. The evening may present some challenges, but a major business deal with a multinational company could also be finalised, leading to celebrations with family.

Lucky colour: Magenta

Lucky number: 5

Virgo Horoscope Today

This will be a beneficial day for you. Spending time with family members will create a cheerful atmosphere at home. You may share meaningful lessons with children, guiding them toward the right path. Success is likely in whatever work you take up today. Spending time with your spouse may help ease your worries. You may help someone in need, which will enhance your reputation in society. Staying honest with yourself will help you remain content. Your financial situation is expected to remain stable.

Lucky colour: Maroon

Lucky number: 4

Libra Horoscope Today

The day will be favourable for you. Seniors at the workplace may appreciate your efforts, and you could receive a good rating for your work. Financial opportunities may arise, allowing you to increase your income. You will be able to maintain a healthy balance between your professional responsibilities and family life. Unmarried individuals may receive promising marriage proposals. Businesspeople might need to travel abroad for an important meeting. You will also succeed in completing tasks that had been pending for some time.

Lucky colour: Pink

Lucky number: 8

Scorpio Horoscope Today

Today may bring mixed results. You may feel troubled by an old issue, but discussing it with a friend could bring relief. Guests may visit your home, keeping the atmosphere lively and busy. Students in technical fields will find the day favourable and may learn new skills that will be useful in the future. Progress in your work will also increase your respect in society. You may need to work on improving your behaviour and communication. Business activities will continue at a steady pace.

Lucky colour: Golden

Lucky number: 3

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

You will feel full of energy today. You may assist family members with household cleaning and organisation. A trip to the market to purchase essential items is also possible. You may enjoy a delicious meal at home with your family. The day is especially favourable for newly married couples. Those in relationships may plan an outing that helps resolve recent misunderstandings. Blessings from your parents will help you complete tasks that had been stalled. Students are also likely to have a productive day.

Lucky colour: White

Lucky number: 6

Capricorn Horoscope Today

Today will be a very good day for you. Advice from elders will prove valuable, so it will be wise to consult them before making decisions. Try to keep a distance from people who carry negative thoughts. Problems related to business may begin to resolve today. You may also meet new people who could become important connections in the future. Your popularity will grow because you pay attention to the needs of others. Those planning to shop online may find attractive offers today.

Lucky colour: Pink

Lucky number: 7

Aquarius Horoscope Today

The day will unfold in your favour. Meeting friends in the evening may revive pleasant memories and lift your mood. You may organise a surprise for your spouse, strengthening your bond. You will complete tasks with patience, which will help you achieve success. Household responsibilities will also be managed smoothly. Maintaining a positive and disciplined outlook will keep you content throughout the day. Overall, the day is expected to remain pleasant.

Lucky colour: Purple

Lucky number: 1

Pisces Horoscope Today

The day will bring happiness and positivity. You may hold a meeting with colleagues to discuss plans for expanding your business. Spending time at home playing games with your children will strengthen family bonds. Any decision you make today should be taken after careful thought, and seeking advice from family members may help. You might take friends out for dinner at a restaurant. The support of close ones will multiply your happiness. There are also chances of fulfilling a long-held dream of buying a house or property.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky number: 2

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer with expertise in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. He appears daily on India TV’s morning show Bhavishyavani at 7:30 am.)