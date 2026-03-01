Horoscope today, March 1, 2026: What the stars say for Aquarius, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs

New Delhi:

Today is the Trayodashi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Phalguna and Sunday. The Trayodashi Tithi will remain until 7:10 pm. Pradosh Vrat will be observed today. Shobhan Yoga will prevail until 2:33 pm this afternoon. Pushya Nakshatra will remain until 8:35 am, after which Ashlesha Nakshatra will begin. Additionally, at 12:56 am tonight, Venus will transit into Pisces.

Aries Horoscope Today

Today brings new enthusiasm. Those who have been troubled by an issue for quite some time will find a solution today. You may remain mentally unsettled because of people’s opinions and what is being said about you. Students of this sign will feel motivated towards their studies and will spend more time studying, which will make family members happy. You will spend time with your spouse today. Family members will move forward with mutual understanding. Your health will remain fit.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 9

Taurus Horoscope Today

Today will be excellent. You will move ahead in business through your hard work. Good news is likely. You will spend time with children and understand their feelings. A relationship that has been under discussion for a long time will soon be finalised. Tasks you had planned will be completed on time, and finishing some work ahead of schedule will make you happy. Avoid outside food as much as possible. You may plan to watch a movie with friends. Elderly people will notice improvement in their health and feel better.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 4

Gemini Horoscope Today

Today will be wonderful. You will fulfil responsibilities related to personal life. Politicians of this sign will receive public support. People will appreciate your work. Family bonds will strengthen. Harmony will increase in married life. Sales in business will rise, bringing good income. Your health will remain strong and you will feel mentally fit. Love partners will realise their mistakes and give the relationship another chance.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 5

Cancer Horoscope Today

Today will be full of happiness. Work may progress slowly, but relationships with friends will improve. You will make efforts to keep everyone happy in the family, which will make you feel good. A spirit of sacrifice and cooperation will remain within you. Good exam results of your daughter will create a pleasant family atmosphere. Confusions will reduce. You will recover money given to a relative. Pending plans will be completed. Blessings from elders will remove negativity from life.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 7

Leo Horoscope Today

Today will be joyful. Those dealing in electronics are likely to gain profits. Warmth will increase in married life. You may go out for dinner in the evening. Bonding with children will grow stronger. Transfer-related problems for teachers will end, and transfer may happen at the desired place. Financial stability will improve. Many opportunities for success in business will arise. Misunderstandings among love partners will end. Health will remain good.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Number: 2

Virgo Horoscope Today

Today will be good. There may be harshness in your speech, so try to maintain affection towards others. Those suffering from stomach issues should avoid oily food. You will feel happiness from children’s side. New sources of income will open up. You will take out time for married life, increasing closeness in the relationship. Elders’ advice and good contacts will benefit you. Friends will support you at every step.

Lucky Colour: Golden

Lucky Number: 7

Libra Horoscope Today

Today will be favourable. You may get a chance to participate in an important discussion where your contribution will be significant. A close friend may talk to you about a special matter. Think carefully before taking action in any task. Expenses may exceed income. Satisfaction will increase in married life. If planning a journey, it will be successful. Students should avoid carelessness in studies. Those planning to buy a vehicle may have to wait.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Number: 8

Scorpio Horoscope Today

Today will be mixed. Friends will boost your morale. Health will remain improved. You will succeed in completing planned tasks. Matters related to property will move ahead quickly. A property issue in the family may be resolved with the help of senior members. You will receive full support from siblings and feel happy as your mother’s wish gets fulfilled. Love partners may go shopping and buy many items. Your mind will remain cheerful. There is a possibility of finalising a deal with a big company. Married life will feel pleasant.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 2

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Today will be filled with peace and happiness. You will receive support from your son’s side. Sweetness will increase in relationships. Construction-related work will be completed soon. People connected with politics will see an increase in social influence. People will appreciate your work. You may receive news related to promotion. Maintain a good record at the office. Ongoing conflicts in married life will end, and coordination with your spouse will improve. Property dealers of this sign will finalise pending deals.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 7

Capricorn Horoscope Today

Today will be excellent. In whichever field you put in effort, you will achieve progress. Your problems will come to an end and a new ray of success will appear. There are chances of financial growth. If you have been planning to buy a vehicle for a long time, today is favourable. You will receive help from friends in studies and closeness will increase. Health will remain good. Women will complete their tasks on time.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Number: 1

Aquarius Horoscope Today

Today will be very good. Your planned tasks will be completed one by one, keeping you happy. Pleasant changes will come in business and income will increase. Students preparing for competitive exams should prepare wisely. You may speak to your love partner on the phone after a long time. You will make full efforts to fulfil responsibilities towards parents. Sudden financial gains will strengthen your position. You may order something of your choice online.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Number: 4

Pisces Horoscope Today

Today will be favourable. Special guests may visit your home and you will stay busy in preparations. Those interested in writing poetry may get a platform to move forward with a friend’s help. Married life will be filled with happiness. Government employees may see an increase in salary. Good news will arrive soon. Health will remain fit. It is a good day for students, and exam results may come in your favour.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 6

