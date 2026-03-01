‘Extremely tense and scary’ - PV Sindhu still stuck at Dubai airport, posts crucial update

Dubai:

Star India shuttler PV Sindhu has caught all the headlines of late, as she has been stranded at the Dubai airport, as tensions due to the conflict with Iran continue to escalate. Taking to social media, Sindhu shared an update on her situation at the airport.

Branding Dubai as a city that she loves, the star India shuttler talked about the disturbing videos that have come to light of late and thanked everyone who messaged her to check up on her.

With the fans waiting for an update, Sindhu took to social media once more and shared another crucial update where she revealed that she is safe. However, she talked about hearing explosions close by where she was at the airport and thanked the airport staff for ensuring her safety as well.

“The ordeal continues to unfold, and the situation is becoming more frightening by the hour. A few hours ago, there was an explosion close to where we were holed up at the airport. My coach had to quickly run out of the area as he was closest to the smoke and debris. It was an extremely tense and scary moment for all of us,” PV Sindhu tweeted.

Sindhu thanked the Dubai authorities for their response

Furthermore, Sindhu gave an update to her fans where she talked about being safe and that she was moved to a secure place. She also thanked the staff at the Dubai airport and the authorities for their support.

“We are all safe now and have been moved to a more secure place, thanks to the tireless efforts of the staff at Dubai Airport and the Dubai authorities. A special thanks as well to the Indian High Commission in Dubai for their incredible support and constant assistance in helping keep us safe. For now, we are trying to get some rest and hold on to hope as we wait for things to settle,” she added.

