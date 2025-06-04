Horoscope Today, June 5: Golden day for Libra; know about other zodiac signs Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of June 5, 2025, will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what the lucky number and lucky colour will be for you.

Today's Horoscope, June 5, 2025: Today is Thursday, the Dashami Tithi of Jyeshtha Shukla Paksha. Dashami Tithi will remain till 2:17 pm today. Siddhi Yog will remain till 9:14 am today, after which Vyatipat Yog will start. Also today. Hasta Nakshatra will remain till 6:34 am tomorrow after crossing the whole day and night. Apart from this, today is Batuk Bhairav ​​Jayanti, and today is Ganga Dussehra. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how June 5, 2025, will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Aries – Your day is going to be better. Today will be a good day to do the work you have thought of and to complete your plans. Whatever was going on in your mind for so many days, today is the day to do it; you will get the support of both your life partner and luck. If you have been having a rift with some special people in your circle for some time, then today the rift will be resolved. Today is going to be a great day for those who are associated with government jobs.

Auspicious colour – Black

Auspicious number – 5

Taurus – Today your day is going to be good. Property dealers will get good profit from a big deal. Today you need to talk to others thoughtfully. Your life partner will give importance to your words; this will make you happy. Students will make up their mind to join a new course today. Today you need to pay attention to your father's health. You will strengthen your bank balance by stopping unnecessary expenses.

Auspicious colour – Blue

Auspicious number – 2

Gemini – Today is going to be a great day for you; whatever work you start today, you will definitely get success in it. Students studying away from home need to work harder; soon you will get the benefit of hard work. You can get praise due to your qualities and your work. You will have more confidence throughout the day. If you get any responsibility today, accept it. You will feel peace at home and in the office.

Lucky colour – Pink

Lucky number – 5

Cancer – Today will be a good day for you. You will get satisfaction from your children. This is a favourable time for those who want to start a new industrial venture or are looking for new opportunities in the job. Today you will get benefits from neighbours in some work. The more hard work you do today, the more benefits you will get in the coming days. Today you can go for dinner with your friends in the evening. Do not get involved in any decision or situation today until you understand it properly.

Lucky colour – Yellow

Lucky number – 7

Leo – Today is going to be a favourable day. Today you will talk to your elder brother about property, and some plans related to finance will be made. Today you will play the role of keeping the family together. Today you will help some helpless person. Today you will stay away from unnecessary arguments. Today you will get selected in an interview and will get a good job. Your good thoughts will help you to create a different identity in the society. You can make changes in your routine; you will get health benefits.

Auspicious colour – Maroon

Auspicious number – 3

Virgo – Today will be a profitable day for you. Today you can discuss all the difficult matters in front of you; however, it will be a little difficult to talk, but you will get success later. Today students can take help from their brother in some subjects, which will help them a lot. Be careful in resolving disputes related to land property. Your confidence will increase, due to which you will be able to impress others by completing recent tasks easily.

Auspicious colour – Red

Auspicious number – 3

Libra – Today is going to be a golden day for you. Today you will improve the relationship by thinking deeply about a close person. Today you will achieve something. With the support of your colleagues and friends, the problems going on in your life will go away today. You will plan to do business abroad. You can talk to someone on social media, which will benefit you a lot in the future.

Lucky Colour – Brown

Lucky Number – 6

Scorpio – Today, the obstacles that started without any reason will end completely. Today, you will get some good news from the maternal side, which will make you happy. Today, with the help of friends, you will get income opportunities, from which you will earn profit and strengthen your financial condition. The EMI that has been going on for a long time will be completed today. Your father will assign you work which you will complete well. Today is a good day for students; you will concentrate on studies.

Lucky Colour – Silver

Lucky Number – 9

Sagittarius – Today is going to be a good day for you. You may have to face the problem of a headache due to thinking too much. Your social network will become strong. In business, you will meet experienced people; you will get information related to business from them. Today, you will fully support your children in any decision. Students can go out somewhere on a school trip today. Today, your house will be filled with happiness. People suffering from asthma will get a lot of relief today. Lucky Colour – Black

Lucky Number – 7

Capricorn – Today will be a normal day for you. You will get new opportunities to grow your business. Money lent to someone can be suddenly returned to you today. The hope of getting a benefit from someone in business will increase. Your enthusiasm will also increase. You will get full support from your siblings. Today, due to a function at home, your schedule may change. Misunderstandings in relationships will end today, which will increase sweetness in your relationship. Also, today you will get new opportunities for monetary gains.

Lucky Colour – Magenta

Lucky Number – 9

Aquarius – Today your day is going to be full of enthusiasm. Today you are going to get success in your career; it will feel like a dream. You should avoid trusting people too much in money matters. It will be better to think before lending money to someone. Today you will get big money in the field of business. Today you can relax because your work is going smoothly. Enemies will keep distance from you today.

Lucky colour – Golden

Lucky number – 1

Pisces – Today your day is going to be great. Today you will get full support from family members, especially the love of elders will remain towards you. Also, children will be happy with you. Today you can think of starting a new business. Today you will definitely get success in any work. Today do not let any opportunity for progress go from your hands; any small chance can also make you rich.

Lucky colour – Green

Lucky number – 1

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You can see him every morning at 7:30 am on Bhavishyavani on India TV.)