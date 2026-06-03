Horoscope Today, June 3, 2026: Career growth for Taurus, interview opportunities for Virgo

New Delhi:

Today marks the Tritiya Tithi of the Adhik Jyeshtha Krishna Paksha. The Tritiya Tithi will remain in effect until 9:22 PM. The auspicious Shubh Yoga will continue until 8:12 AM, after which Shukla Yoga will begin. Purvashada Nakshatra will remain active until 1:00 AM. According to astrologer Acharya Indu Prakash, the day is set to bring important developments and fresh opportunities for all zodiac signs. While Aries natives may find new job prospects, Taurus professionals could receive recognition and promotion. Gemini may see a rise in income, while Cancer natives are advised to stay composed in workplace interactions.

Aries Horoscope Today

Today is likely to be a positive day for Aries natives. Your relationships with friends will improve, and you may consider organizing a religious event at home. Good news from your children could brighten your mood. Students may achieve a major milestone in their academic or career journey, with past efforts finally paying off. Those looking for a new job may find an opportunity through a friend’s support.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 4

Taurus Horoscope Today

The day looks favourable for Taurus natives. Those working in government sectors may receive appreciation for their work and could even see a promotion. Your financial position is expected to strengthen. You will likely complete important tasks on time. Students may feel motivated to prepare for competitive examinations and will receive valuable guidance from mentors. Your positive behaviour will leave a strong impression on others. Happiness and harmony are likely in married life.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 2

Gemini Horoscope Today

Today brings encouraging prospects for Gemini natives. A casual conversation with a friend could lead to a promising work opportunity, resulting in increased income. Your bond with your spouse may grow stronger. Children will remain occupied with school-related responsibilities. Working women are likely to have a productive day. Support from someone influential may help your plans succeed. Pending tasks may finally get completed, and delayed payments could be recovered.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 3

Cancer Horoscope Today

Cancer natives can expect a fairly balanced day. Recognising the right timing will be important, as well-timed decisions can lead to success. Family life is expected to remain stable. You may need to spend extra money to fulfil a child’s requirement. A friend could approach you with a request for help. Those working in private jobs should maintain patience and professionalism while dealing with senior colleagues. The day looks promising for those in romantic relationships.

Lucky Colour: Black

Lucky Number: 6

Leo Horoscope Today

The day may bring mixed results for Leo natives. Proper time management will be essential, as unfinished work could pile up if you are not organised. Dividing responsibilities into manageable tasks will help you stay productive and also leave time for personal matters. Your financial situation is likely to remain strong, but unnecessary spending should be avoided. Students may finally complete a long-pending project.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 5

Virgo Horoscope Today

Virgo natives are likely to enjoy a highly favourable day. Those searching for employment may receive an interview call from a reputed company. You will be successful in communicating your ideas clearly. People associated with politics may achieve success and earn recognition. New connections may prove beneficial. Students will feel motivated and enthusiastic about their studies. Overall, the day is expected to bring positive outcomes.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Number: 1

Libra Horoscope Today

Libra natives may spend the day exploring new possibilities in their professional life. Efforts made over the past few days are likely to produce results. Those associated with music could get an opportunity to showcase their talent on a larger platform. Avoid missing out on promising opportunities. Pay attention to your diet and avoid excessively oily foods. Your spouse’s success may keep you in a cheerful mood throughout the day.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 3

Scorpio Horoscope Today

The day looks rewarding for Scorpio natives. Support from your spouse could help you move forward confidently in life. You are likely to feel refreshed and motivated. A new beginning related to work or a personal project may take shape. Fresh ideas will inspire you. Relationships with colleagues will improve, and your boss may appreciate your efforts. Those working in healthcare could receive recognition or an award.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 9

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Sagittarius natives can expect a productive and pleasant day. An old business deal may unexpectedly bring financial gains. You will feel happy and optimistic. Opportunities to connect with influential and positive people may arise. You may also contribute to work related to a government institution. Family discussions will help resolve a household matter, with everyone likely to support your views. Workplace conditions are expected to remain favourable.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 7

Capricorn Horoscope Today

Capricorn natives may experience an average day. If you are planning a major business deal, make decisions carefully and seek advice from experienced individuals. Students preparing for higher education entrance exams should continue working hard to achieve the desired results. Business owners may receive a significant online order. Married life will remain harmonious, and family circumstances are likely to improve.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 6

Aquarius Horoscope Today

Aquarius natives are likely to succeed in whatever they begin today. Students interested in science may get opportunities to learn something new and exciting. Circumstances will generally remain in your favour. Sudden financial gains are possible. Those involved in politics may achieve success. The arrival of a new member in the family could create a celebratory atmosphere. Your dedication and work ethic may also earn you recognition in society.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

Lucky Number: 1

Pisces Horoscope Today

Pisces natives may come across some meaningful opportunities today. You could meet someone who proves helpful in the future. Financial stability is likely to improve further. A business project may reach completion. You will feel healthy and energetic. Those involved in the iron trade may perform particularly well. Support from your father will help you complete household responsibilities with ease.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 4

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer with experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. He appears on India TV every morning at 7:30 AM in 'Bhavishyavani'.)