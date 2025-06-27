Horoscope Today, June 28: Scorpios to get success in competitive exams, know about other zodiac signs Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of June 28, 2025 will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

New Delhi:

Today's Horoscope, June 28, 2025: Today is Thursday, the Pratipada date of Ashadh Shukla Paksha. The Pratipada date will remain till 1:25 pm today. Dhruva Yoga will remain till 11:40 pm tonight. Ardra Nakshatra will remain till 8:47 am today, after which Punarvasu Nakshatra will start. Apart from this, Venus will enter Krittika Nakshatra at 12:17 pm today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of June 28, 2025 for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Aries

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today you will get money in business; there will be more expenditure. Today you can buy and sell material goods. Married life will be happy; today your children will study well. Relatives may come to your house today. Today you will get a special gift from someone. Today you will do all the work related to your daily routine well. Today your mind will be more engaged in spirituality, due to which you will get mental happiness.

Lucky colour – Red

Lucky number – 02

Taurus

Today will be a good day for you. Today is an auspicious day for those who want to start new work today. The situation of profit in business will be good; the family atmosphere will be pleasant. Today you can go on a trip to another city in connection with your work; today you will meet a friend, and some old memories will be fresh. Today you will get opportunities for promotion in your job. Today you will lead a big project, due to which you will feel a big responsibility. Today your health will be fine, due to which you will feel better.

Lucky colour – Yellow

Lucky number – 05

Gemini

Today will prove to be a great day for you. If you are thinking of investing in a property, then today is a good day. Today you will realise some new responsibilities in married life. There is no need to be too sensitive about children; today they will do their work well. Today you can get an invitation to attend a social function. Today you will definitely get a solution to a long-standing problem. Today is a good day for students; today they will get the support of friends.

Lucky colour – Magenta

Lucky number – 03

Cancer

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today you will suddenly get big money in business; you will get material happiness. The work for which you were worried for a long time – today that work will be completed. Today you will get good news from your in-laws. Today you will dominate the opponents in TV debates. Today you will get great success in the digital world. Your relationship with the neighbour will be sweet; today your neighbour will praise you. You can organise a function.

Lucky colour – Black

Lucky number – 01

Leo

Today is going to be a mixed day for you. People associated with the film industry can get an offer for a big film today. Due to which, you will get a chance to work with experienced people. Married life will improve; children will support you. Today will be a good day for lovemates; today you can go shopping. Today a guest may come to your house. People waiting for a job will get a good offer today. Take the blessings of elders while leaving the house today; everything will be good.

Lucky colour – Green

Lucky number – 06

Virgo

Today will be a great day for you. Those doing electronics business will get good money today. Married life will be happy; relations will be sweet with everyone in the family. Today you can get good news from your spouse. People associated with politics will get the opportunity to meet senior people today. Today you can plan to go on a religious trip. Today children can insist on something; try to convince them. Today there is a possibility of a change of place in your job.

Lucky colour – Silver

Lucky number – 09

Libra

Today will be a special day for you. From a business point of view, you will be in a profitable position today. Those who want to start a startup will get a great offer today. Sweetness will remain in married life; happiness will come from children. A good proposal will come today for unmarried people. Lovemates will spend the day happily; today you can go to watch a movie. Those who are associated with the social field may have to face new challenges today. Today your health will be fine, due to which you will do your work at double the speed today.

Lucky colour – Blue

Lucky number – 05

Scorpio

Today is going to be a very special day for you. Those who do property dealing will get a good deal today. Today you will spend a good time with friends. Today will be a good day for students; they will get success in a competitive exam. People associated with the media world will work on some big news today, due to which their reputation will increase. Be a little careful about health; take care of your food and drink.

Lucky Colour – White

Lucky Number – 04

Sagittarius

Today will be a great day for you. Today you will get good money in business, which will give you growth in business. Relationships with your spouse will be sweet. Today you can plan to go on a trip with your family. People associated with the digital world will get a new direction today, due to which you will do some better work for the society. A long-standing problem will be resolved. Today you will be more interested in spirituality, due to which you will experience mental peace today. Today you will use your time properly.

Lucky colour – Indigo

Lucky number – 07

Capricorn

Today is going to be a mixed day for you. Those who invest in the stock market will get double the profit today. Today you should avoid money transactions; do not trust any stranger. New avenues of progress will open in employment, and family atmosphere will be full of happiness. Today you may get good news from your in-laws. Students can join a new course today. Today your health will be good, due to which you will feel better than every day.

Lucky colour – Golden

Lucky number – 09

Aquarius

Today will be a lucky day for you. Today you will get huge monetary gains in business. There will be happiness in married life; today you will go for dinner with your spouse. Medical students will get an opportunity to meet experienced doctors today. People associated with music in the art world will get a new identity today. Today you can buy some new things for the house. Today you can go to meet a friend at his house; there will be talks about some special work. Today your mind will be in meditation, which will give relief from mental confusion. Today is a good day for lovemates; today you can go for a walk.

Lucky colour – Pink

Lucky number – 02

Pisces

Today will be a good day for you. From a business point of view, today your profit situation will be good. Today you can spend a lot on material comforts. Today you are going to get great relief from the court in the matter of land and property. Today you can organise a ritual at your home. Today will be a good day for students; teachers will support them. Women may get an opportunity to attend a social function today.

Lucky colour – Grey

Lucky number – 01