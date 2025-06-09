Horoscope Today, June 10: Workload to increase for Taurus, know about other zodiac signs Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of June 10, 2025 will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what the lucky number and lucky colour will be for you.

New Delhi:

Today is the Chaturdashi date of Jyeshtha Shukla Paksha on Tuesday. Chaturdashi Tithi will remain till 11:36 am today, after which Purnima Tithi will start. Today is the Purnima of fasting, etc., of Jyeshtha Shukla Paksha. Siddha Yoga will remain till 1:45 pm today. Also, Anuradha Nakshatra will remain till 6:02 pm today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of June 10, 2025 will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what the lucky number and lucky colour will be for you.

Aries

Today will be a great day for you. Today, you are going to get positive results from the hard work done towards any work, so stay focused as much as possible. The help of a well-wisher will bring a ray of hope for you. Students of this zodiac will be more active and serious about their future and will also achieve some new achievements. You should make big decisions related to money only after thinking carefully.

Lucky Colour- Purple

Lucky Number- 3

Taurus

Today will be a great day for you. Those who are associated with the field of media, their work appreciated today. You will get the support of a special person. Today, with the help of a friend, a special problem of yours is going to be solved. Efforts to improve the standard of living will be successful to a great extent. You will feel optimistic. You will also have a pleasant time in your creative and interest-related work. Today, the workload will increase at the workplace. However, you will manage it. You will get relief by getting the pending money.

Lucky Colour- Maroon

Lucky Number- 5

Gemini

Today will be a great day for you. You will get more benefit from someone than you expected. Today, for some reason, irritability may be in your nature. Which will also affect the arrangement of the house. People of this zodiac who are working may have to work overtime today to complete files or paperwork. Today, the support of spouse and family members will remain, and the arrangement of the house will remain proper through mutual harmony. The opinion of elders will prove to be effective for you in completing any work in the house.

Lucky colour- Brown

Lucky number- 9

Cancer

Today will be a good day for you. Today, your contribution in helping and supporting others will remain intact. Social prestige will also increase. By going to a religious ceremony, you will meet people and your mind will be happy. Students of this zodiac sign are likely to get some good news related to their career. You will try to improve your behaviour. Some of your work will take more time, due to which your troubles may increase a bit. You will also get help from some people in the office. Today, your health will remain good.

Lucky colour- Peach

Lucky number- 1

Leo

Today, you will make people agree with your plans. If you maintain the respect of the senior members of the house today, then you will see happiness on everyone's face. If you also take care of your budget while purchasing items related to home maintenance, then you will not have any problems in future. Today, you may be worried about the career and marriage of your children. However, work will get done on time. Today, there will be a happy and pleasant atmosphere in the family. You will get full support from everyone. Seniors in the office will be happy to see your work.

Lucky colour- Black

Lucky number- 9

Virgo

Today will be a favourable day for you. Today you will spend a great time on interesting tasks. Efforts to maintain proper order at home will be successful. Today, your confidence will again lead to new hopes and expectations. Stay away from interfering too much in the matters of others. Because of this, you may have problems. Today, married life will be pleasant and full of love. Today, your spouse will be happy with your work. By getting some good news by this evening, there will be an atmosphere of happiness in the house.

Lucky colour- Magenta

Lucky number- 7

Libra

Today will be a good day for you. Today, there will be some changes in business matters. Instead of hurrying, you will find solutions simply. Today, you will gain new business information through online activities. People of this zodiac who are working can get a special responsibility. Today, by keeping a systematic routine and diet, you will get some relief from the ongoing health problem. You will feel positive. You will try to work better in your workplace. Today, you will fulfil your responsibilities well.

Lucky Colour- Green

Lucky Number- 8

Scorpio

Today will be a favourable day for you. Today, the day will start with a pleasant event. You will get some important information over the phone from a friend or colleague. Due to which you will feel happy and stress-free. You will have a special contribution in fulfilling family responsibilities. Today, lovemates will maintain proper harmony in mutual relations. Today, you will get benefits in financial matters. You will take new steps to improve your future, in you will also be successful. Your positive thinking will benefit you.

Lucky Colour- Pink

Lucky Number- 6

Sagittarius

Today, you will try to control your expenses. Soon you will get some new responsibilities, which you will fulfil well. Today, you will be busy with many types of activities, and there are opportunities to make some finance-related plans. You being karma pradhan is strengthening your luck further. You will get heartfelt happiness by contributing to any religious or social event. You will get a call for an interview from your favourite company. Today, you will take an interest in religious activities and will also be a part of some religious event.

Lucky Colour- Yellow

Lucky Number-3

Capricorn

Today will be a favourable day for you. Today, you will get information about some new things. Meeting with good people will infuse new energy. Today, instead of getting nervous about any work, you will find a solution to the problem. There are chances of beneficial opportunities for sports students of this zodiac. Today, there is a need to do the activities at the workplace very systematically and smoothly. Today you will be busy. But according to the hard work, the results will be good. You can spend more time with family members.

Lucky Colour- Red

Lucky Number- 2

Aquarius

Today will be a mixed day for you. Suddenly, some relatives can come to the house, due to which there will be some good changes in the atmosphere of the house. Along with being busy in other activities, also pay attention to your work. Some problems related to property will remain. But do not get into a situation of debate with anyone at this time. It is impossible to make everyone happy; that's why you do your work. While talking to someone, you should control your speech.

Lucky colour- White

Lucky number- 2

Pisces

Today will be a good day for you. Do not get stressed about getting any negative news today, and do not make any decisions in haste and emotionally. If you maintain patience and restraint, then everything will be fine soon. Those people of this zodiac who are unmarried today have a chance of good news coming into their lives. You will have to fulfil many responsibilities related to the family, which you will handle well. Along with this, you will also get full support from the boss.

Lucky colour- Orange

Lucky number- 4

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience of Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Jyotish Shastra. You see him in Bhavishyavadiya every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)