Horoscope Today, July 9: Aquarius to participate in religious activities; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, July 9: Know about all zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope, July 9, 2024: Today is the Udaya Tithi Tritiya of Ashadh Shukla Paksha and Tuesday. Tritiya Tithi has ended at 6:05 am today. Currently, Chaturthi Tithi is going on. Siddhi Yoga will remain till 2:26 am today. Also, Ashlesha Nakshatra will remain till 7:53 am today, after which Magha Nakshatra will start. Apart from this, Vainayaki Shri Ganesh Chaturthi fast will be observed today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how will be the day of July 9, 2024, for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Aries

Today is going to be a favourable day for you. Today you will try to settle the work peacefully. Today you can also settle old liabilities. Today you will get success to a great extent in understanding the feelings of your spouse. Today you will work with patience and understanding. Today your money may be spent on family work. Take any decision today with peace. It is good for you if you keep your speech sweet.

Taurus

Today your increased morale will bring you success in some important work. Your day will be better. The business will grow with the support of parents. Your financial condition will be strong. Today you may get a chance to do some entertaining work. Children may insist on playing a game with you. You will achieve success in the field of education. People will praise your work. You will be happy at the workplace. Meeting new people will be beneficial. Ways to move forward in your career will open.

Gemini

Today the situation will be better in terms of work. You will feel healthy. You can go on a trip to a religious place with your spouse, this will keep your relationship strong. Your financial condition will also be strong. Parents will be happy with your hard work. Teachers will stand with you for better results in the field of education. Your hard work will be successful in increasing the business.

Cancer

Today will be a good day for you. Your spouse's advice can be beneficial at work. It will be better for you to work wisely in financial matters. You can benefit from implementing new projects in business. Today, the mother's health will improve. You should avoid arguing with a colleague in the office. You should try to maintain better harmony with the officers. A friend can help you with your work.

Leo

Today will be a great day for you. You will go to a religious place with your family for darshan. If you do any work with a calm mind today, it will be completed soon. Before making any family decision, take the opinion of the elders of the house. Today is a good day for businessmen. You will make up your mind to invest somewhere, which will give more profit in the coming time. Today your business will have more profit than usual.

Virgo

Today will be a good day for you. You will get full support of luck. Your financial condition will be strong. You will get monetary benefits in business. You may meet someone who will benefit you a lot in the future. People will be impressed by your creativity. Your relatives will fully support you. Conditions will be more favourable for married life. Your spouse will appreciate your feelings.

Libra

Today there may be some new changes in your life. You may get some good news in business. You may meet an old friend. You can also plan to travel somewhere with your spouse. Relationships will remain better. You should keep your focus on your goal. You can move forward in life by getting help from someone. The day will be good in terms of health. You will get happiness from children.

Scorpio

Today will be a great day for you. Today you may get some good opportunities to make your life better. You may get good news from children. You can make a big decision regarding some household work. There will be happiness and peace in family life. A complicated matter in the office can be resolved today. Today you may have to travel to another city for some office work.

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a good day for you. Whatever work is to be done, you will decide to complete it today. Today you can handle the responsibilities of the house well and you will be successful to a great extent in completing the work. Today you have to be positive on every matter from your side, as well as be patient and polite. Today you can talk to friends about any of your old problems, you can also get a solution.

Capricorn

Today will be your lucky day. In some cases, there will be more hard work and the result will be less profitable. You can also take advice from someone for new work. You can get new income sources. Today your interest in work can also increase further. Today you are likely to get monetary benefits. Today you will meet a special friend, meeting whom you will be happy. Today is a day of success for architects and engineers.

Aquarius

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today you are likely to participate in religious activities as well. Today you can benefit from talking or consulting with others. Today you will think about important work and relationships and make new plans. Today you can be sensitive towards the needs and feelings of others. Today there are chances of ending job-related problems. You will be focused on work, you can get success with the help of your father. Today you will take advice from your elder brother on some matters.

Pisces

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today you will find a solution to the problems coming up in the workplace. You will use your energy in good works. You can take part in some social work. Government employees of this zodiac are likely to get benefits. There will be harmony in the relationship with your spouse. Today is a good day for children. You will get financial benefits by getting a big offer. Family members will have expectations from you for some special work, which you will complete very well.

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra, and Jyotish Shastra. You can see him in Bhavishyavad every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)

ALSO READ: Horoscope Today, July 8: Leo to travel religious place with parents; know about other zodiac signs