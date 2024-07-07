Horoscope Today, July 8: Leo to travel religious place with parents; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, July 8: Know about all zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope, July 8, 2024: Today is the Tritiya Tithi of Ashadh Shukla Paksha and Monday. Tritiya Tithi will last the whole day today till 6:09 am tomorrow. Vajra Yoga will remain till 2:07 am today. Also, Ashlesha Nakshatra will remain till 7:54 am tomorrow after crossing the whole day and night today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how will be day of July 8, 2024, for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

1. Aries

Today you will start your day by helping a poor person. Today, due to some religious ritual in your house, there will be an atmosphere of devotion in the house. Misunderstandings in family relationships will be resolved today. People suffering from skin problems will consult a good doctor today. There is a possibility of a foreign trip with a business partner. You will meet a very important person. If you keep positive thinking, you will be able to complete your tasks well. Your enthusiasm will also increase.

2. Taurus

Today will be a normal day for you. You will get new opportunities to expand your business. You may suddenly get back the money you lent to someone today. The hope of getting benefits from someone in business will increase. You will get full support from your siblings. There may be a change in your schedule due to a function at home today. Most of the work started earlier will be completed today. The misunderstandings in relationships will end today, which will increase the sweetness in your relationship. Also, today you will get new opportunities for monetary gain.

3. Gemini

Today all your planned work will be completed. You will have a good day. Many things can be beneficial for you today. You can think about investing money in a new business. Today is a great day for married people. You will get full support from your spouse. Your energy for work will remain intact. All your wishes related to education will be fulfilled. If you are preparing for a medical competition, then you will soon get the fruits of your hard work in the form of success.

4. Cancer

Today is going to be a good day for you. You may have to face the problem of headaches due to overthinking. Your social network will become strong. You will meet experienced people in business, you will get information related to business from them. Today you will fully support your children in any decision. Misunderstandings in family relations will be resolved today, sweetness will increase in your relationship. Students can go somewhere on a school trip today. Today your house will be filled with happiness.

5. Leo

Today is going to be a golden day for you. You will go to a religious place with your parents. There is a possibility of a new guest coming to the house, which will make the family atmosphere pleasant. Hard work done in any work will be successful. Travel in connection with new business will be beneficial today. If you take advice from experienced people in business and move ahead, you will get more profit. Your mind will be filled with enthusiasm due to the support of your spouse.

6. Virgo

Today your day has brought new gifts of happiness for you. With the better advice of your spouse, you will get a new way to earn money. Your excessive anger can spoil any work, so you should keep complete control over your anger. You should do yoga to keep yourself mentally fit. Also, today you will avoid taking any decision in haste. There will be dilemma in your mind regarding your career, but it will be solved soon.

7. Libra

Today is going to be a great day for you, whatever work you start today, you will get success in it. Today is going to be a great day for those who are associated with government jobs. The obstacle in promotion for a long time will be removed today. Those who have just started a new job will get the support of colleagues in the office. Students studying away from home need to work harder, you will soon get the benefits of your hard work.

8. Scorpio

Today, you may get a new idea for your work. You can also start working on it soon. But by the end of the day, you may feel that none of your work has been completed, due to which you may feel some stress. Therefore, before doing any work, make a plan for it. You will feel relieved by spending time with children in the evening. You may get a good deal for the property.

9. Sagittarius

Today, with your hard work, you will be able to live up to the expectations of the family. Your day will be better than before. You may get success in some important work today. Today will be a better day for people associated with the media of this zodiac. Today you can plan to go out somewhere with your loved one. Your boss may praise you for your work in the office.

10. Capricorn

Today is going to be a better day than in the past. You should avoid sharing your things with others. Today you need to do your work carefully. You can take part in some social work. Hard work in the right direction will bring you success. Students of this zodiac can get some good news. Your interest in studies can increase. You should be very cautious while making any decisions.

11. Aquarius

Today will be a good day for you. If you start any unfinished work today, it can be completed soon. You will be full of confidence. You can get a new opportunity for growth in the field. If the students of this zodiac sign prepare by making a plan, then good paths of career advancement can open up. Spending some time with family members will increase sweetness in relationships. A new contract can be made in business.

12. Pisces

Today will be a mixed day for you. You may have to travel in connection with business. You should use a polite nature while talking to someone. This will make an impression on people. If you are a builder, then today you should invest very thoughtfully. Before working on a project, you should first prepare a work plan. This will benefit you at work. In terms of health, you may feel a little tired. You need to change your lifestyle.

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra, and Astrology. You can see him in predictions every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)

