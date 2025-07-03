Horoscope Today, July 4: Pisces to get monetary gains in gold, silver business; know about other zodiac signs Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of July 4, 2025 will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

New Delhi:

Today's Horoscope, July 4, 2025: Today is Friday, the Navami Tithi of Ashadh Shukla Paksha. Navami Tithi will remain till 4:32 pm today. Shiva Yoga will remain till 7:36 pm today. Also, Chitra Nakshatra will remain till 4:50 pm today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how will be the day of July 4, 2025 for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Aries

Today will be a great day for you. Today you will get financial benefits from a special person; the family atmosphere will remain pleasant. Today women will get time for themselves, so that they will enjoy with their companions. Today is a good day for students; they will get good marks in a test today. Today will be a bit tiring for teachers; they will have to fulfill the responsibility of some work in addition to their work. Today you will enjoy a lot with children; try to teach them something new.

Lucky colour - Golden

Lucky number - 03

Taurus

Today will prove to be an important day for you. Today all your work will be done for which you were working hard for so many days. Relationships with a spouse will improve; everything will be fine with the blessings of parents. Today is a good day for lawyers; you will practise well under the guidance of a senior person. Today you will get relief from health related problems, due to which you will feel better today. Today teachers will come to your house for a special event. Today is a good day for lovemates; today you people can go to watch a movie together.

Lucky colour - Silver

Lucky number - 05

Gemini

Today is going to be a mixed day for you. Today you will get good money in business, but there will be a lot of hard work. Today you can discuss an important topic with your spouse. Today you will attend a social function. Students will get the support of their classmates today, due to which their pending work will be completed. Today in the office, your boss will discuss a big project, the responsibility of completing which can be given to you. Today you can go to a religious place with your parents. Those who have sugar problem should avoid eating too many sweets today.

Lucky colour - Indigo

Lucky number - 08

Cancer

Today will be a great day for you. Today you will spend a good time with your spouse. Those who live away from home will get a chance to go home today. Be careful of the enemy side, it will be good for you if you keep some things secret today. Unmarried people can get a proposal of a good relationship today; soon there will be auspicious functions in the house. Today you can plan to go somewhere with the family. Today you will take some important decisions related to your life. After a long time, today you will meet a special friend, old memories will be refreshed.

Lucky colour - Magenta

Lucky Number - 04

Leo

Today will be a favorable day for you. There will be monetary gains from business point of view, there will be abundance of material pleasures. Sweetness will remain in married relationships, you will spend a good time with children today. Today a guest may arrive at your home, which will keep the family busy. People associated with politics may see some ups and downs today. Today you are likely to get help from a stranger. Do not eat outside fast food today, which may cause you problems. Today you will receive good news from your in-laws, you will spend a better day with your spouse. Overall, you will enjoy today well.

Lucky colour - Sky Blue

Lucky Number - 02

Virgo

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today you will work hard to take your business to a new dimension. There will be harmony in the relationship with your spouse. People wandering in search of employment can get an offer from a good company today. Students will get an opportunity to study in a good school college today, which will make their parents proud. People working in the society will get a chance to help helpless children today. Today you will meet a special person, from whom you will get to learn a lot.

Lucky colour - Peach

Lucky number - 01

Libra

Today will be a great day for you. Today you will get good money in business, the family atmosphere will remain pleasant. Today you will party with friends, you can also go for a walk. Today you can think of starting a new work, which will provide employment to people. Today is a special day for women, today you will try to learn something new after retiring from your household work. Those who are living abroad can get an opportunity to go home. Today you will get a solution to any of your problems, which will make you happy. Today you will get a good deal related to house or flat, which will fulfill your dream.

Lucky colour - Grey

Lucky number - 07

Scorpio

Today will be a good day for you. Today you will get monetary benefits from someone, your family life will remain happy. Students will get the support of teachers today, due to which they will be able to study better. Today there can be a discussion with your spouse about something. Today children will help you in your work, which will make you happy. Today you will reach a conclusion in the ongoing dispute regarding land and property. Unmarried people are likely to get marriage proposals today. Today you can plan to go somewhere with your brothers and sisters. Today you will meet a special person, which will make you happy.

Lucky colour - Orange

Lucky number - 05

Sagittarius

Today will be a mixed day for you. Today you will get good money from business point of view, but there will be more expenses. Relationship with spouse will improve, there will be newness in the relationship. You will get relief from a long-standing problem, which will lighten the burden of mind. Take care of your health today, do not be negligent about food and drink. Today children will share their thoughts with you, you should treat them like a friend. Today you are going to get good news from family members. People who have negative thoughts in their mind should connect with spirituality.

Lucky colour - Brown

Lucky number 03

Capricorn

Today will be a good day for you. Today you will get success in most of the tasks, which will bring happiness in the mind. Today you will go to the market to buy material things for the house. Today you will spend peaceful moments with your spouse, which will give you happiness. There will be happiness in family relationships, you can plan a family tour. Today can be a bit hectic for the employed people, as there is a possibility of a change in the job. Students can plan to go abroad today to do a big course. Today you can ask your friend for help in a particular matter, he will support you.

Lucky colour - Purple

Lucky number- 09

Aquarius

Today will be favorable for you. Today you will finish all the tasks related to routine on time, so that you will be able to do the rest of the work. There will be harmony in married relationships, children will not bother you today. People associated with music in the art world will get an opportunity to move forward. Today will be a day full of happiness for women, today you will work to pursue your passion. People working in the society will get the fortune of being honored by senior people today. Today your mind will be more engaged in spirituality, which will give a feeling of inner happiness. Today you will get rid of any physical problem.

Lucky colour - Blue

Lucky number- 05

Pisces

Today is going to be a great day for you. There will be sudden monetary gains in the gold and silver business, material happiness will increase. Sweetness will remain in the relationship with the spouse, today you can go on a tour with friends. Students will get a chance to study under the guidance of their seniors today. Today you will get a good offer to invest in property, which will give you double benefit. Today you will attend a social function, where you will meet your acquaintances. Your health will be fine, due to which you will feel better today. Today you will get a chance to help a helpless child, which will give him a new life.

Lucky colour - Green

Lucky number- 08

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Jyotish Shastra. You see him in Bhavishyavani every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)