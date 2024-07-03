Horoscope Today, July 4: Financial side of Leos will be strong; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, July 4: Know about all zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope, July 4: Today is Trayodashi, the Udaya date of Ashadh Krishna Paksha, and Thursday. Trayodashi Tithi ended at 5:55 am today. Today, after crossing the whole day and night, there will be Vriddhi Yoga till 5:14 am tomorrow. Also, Mrigasira Nakshatra will remain till 3:55 pm late night today. Apart from this, the fast of the monthly Shivratri will be observed today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of July 4, 2024, is for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Aries

Today is going to be a great day for you. The work that was getting obstructed today will end today. Today, instead of bringing negativity to nature, there is a need to focus on your work. Today family happiness and peace will remain. Today you will feel refreshed. Today you will go to meet your special friend at his house, you will be happy. Today your good image will shine in front of people. Today you will spend time with your spouse, which will make your relationship strong and sweet.

Taurus

Today is going to be a great day for you. If any court-related matter is pending, then today you can get a solution. Today you may have to work a little hard to impress the boss in the office. You will also get the support of colleagues today. Today will be a good day for the students of this zodiac. You will get praise from the teacher on completion of the work. Lovemates will appreciate each other's feelings today, which will bring more sweetness to the relationship.

Gemini

Today is going to be a better day for you. Today you will get good results from your hard work, this will increase your confidence. Take your work seriously today. People can be happy with your personality today. Today you will be a little confused about some work. Be a little careful while driving today. Good marriage proposals can come for the girls of this zodiac. Today you will get a chance to help an elderly person. Today your financial condition will improve due to sudden monetary gains.

Cancer

Today is going to be a day full of happiness for you. While setting goals for yourself, definitely pay attention to the current situation. Seniors in the office will ask you to complete the incomplete tasks quickly. It would be better to complete your work on time. Today your married life is going to be happy. Today you can get a religious event organised at home. Due to this people will keep coming and going.

Leo

Today will be an important day for you. Today all your old work will be completed easily. Your financial side will be strong. Children associated with science can get a good job offer. You can go out with office colleagues in connection with business. Today you need to have positive thinking in business matters. Lovemate's relationship can be fixed today, due to which there will be an atmosphere of happiness at home. People of this zodiac sign who work on social sites will get acquainted with someone who will benefit them a lot.

Virgo

Today is going to be a favourable day for you. You will spend time with family members. There will be a happy atmosphere at home. Agrochemical traders of this zodiac sign can suddenly get a big benefit today. Today is a very good day for doctors. Old pending money will be returned today. Due to this the financial side will be stronger than before. Eat fresh fruits to keep your health fit, you will get benefits. You will get mental peace by focusing on religious works. You will keep getting support from the elders of the house.

Libra

Today your day will be full of confidence. Textile traders of this zodiac sign will suddenly get a big order today. Some opponents are ready to spread rumours about you... do not give them any such chance. To keep your health fit, adopt meditation and yoga in your daily routine. Do not get angry at any member of the house without reason. Today you will plan to play games with your siblings...the blessings of the elders will remain with you. A good proposal can come for unmarried people today.

Scorpio

Today your day will be full of happiness. Today is a good day for women of this zodiac who are thinking of doing some business at home. People will like the songs of singers a lot. Do not hurry in doing any work, otherwise that work may have to be done again. Take some time out of your busy schedule to worship God, the mind will remain calm. You can get some new ideas in terms of work from a friend. You can also start working on them soon.

Sagittarius

Today is going to be full of new enthusiasm for you. Today you will spend the day in many types of activities, and along with this, you will complete the most difficult tasks with full determination. Today, some good news is waiting for those who are trying to go abroad. Today, some important work will be completed with the help of loved ones. You can learn something new today. Today, you will spend as much time as possible with your family. Today, you can talk to a relative on the phone.

Capricorn

Today is going to be favourable for you. Before taking any special decision today, you will think properly about all the aspects related to it. Today, pay attention to all the activities in business. A new agreement can be made today. The atmosphere of the house will remain pleasant. Today your mind may be more engaged in spirituality. Today you can go to a religious place for darshan. Today you will try to complete every work with patience and understanding. Do not hesitate to ask for help from anyone today, you can benefit from help.

Aquarius

Today your day has brought happy moments. The work that was thought of for a long time will be completed today, which will improve the financial condition a lot. You will get peace by engaging in religious activities with your mother. The evening time will be spent well with family members. There will be mutual harmony in married life. You will get inspiration to move forward by learning from your mistakes. Ministers of this zodiac may go on foreign trips. You will discuss with your siblings about something. Today, your financial condition will become strong due to sudden monetary gains.

Pisces

Today your day has brought new happiness for you. The day is good for people associated with politics, the work done in the interest of society can be appreciated. Today you will get a positive response if you put your point in front of a higher official. Women can make something sweet for their spouses today. Today the situation in the family will be fine. Health will be much better today than before. People associated with architecture can get a good job offer. Father will spend a good time with the children. An unknown person can take advantage of you, there is a need to be a little cautious.

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience of Vastu, Samudrik Shastra, and Jyotish Shastra. You see him in Bhavishyavadiya every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)

