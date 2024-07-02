Horoscope Today, July 3: Virgo to be interested in creative activities; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, July 3: Know about all zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope, July 3, 2024: Today is the Udaya Tithi Dwadashi of Ashadh Krishna Paksha and Wednesday. Dwadashi Tithi ended at 7:11 am today, currently, Trayodashi Tithi is going on. Today there will be Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga throughout the day and night. Also, Rohini Nakshatra will remain till 4:08 am today after crossing the whole day. Apart from this, today is Pradosh Vrat. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how will be day of July 3, 2024, for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Aries

Today is going to be a day full of happiness for you. You will have a special contribution to a social function. You will achieve positive results through your intellectual ability and behavioural skills. Today you will get relief by getting some good news related to your career. Today do not interfere in the matters of others and keep your work only. It is also important to change your behaviour according to the time. It is important to keep your presence and focus at the workplace.

Taurus

Today is going to be a golden day for you. People of this zodiac who are in government jobs can get a great workload. Today, any of your planned work will be completed. Today, someone close to you may have some expectations from you. Today, you can benefit from the work done together with the business partner. Today is going to be a very good day for the property dealer of this zodiac. Today, everything will be better in terms of health.

Gemini

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today, there is a need to work very seriously and seriously in business. Reconsider the plans to expand the business once again. While taking any small or big decision, you will get profit with the advice of an expert. Students should not waste their precious time on social media, if you continue your hard work, you will get success soon. Today, your married life is going to be good. Today, you will get a gift from your loved one.

Cancer

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today, the ongoing rift with a close person will end. You will be happy if you pay attention to the things you are more interested in. Today, by connecting with new people, you will get to learn something new. If you work smartly instead of getting carried away by emotions today, then the circumstances will be in your favour. Today, the stuck money can also be returned. The way other people have progressed in their work, try to move forward using your experience, and you will be successful soon.

Leo

Today will be a better day for you. You will get solutions to your problems, which will make you happy. A religious ritual can be planned in the family. You will try to make some good changes to improve your life. Some good changes in your behaviour can make you new friends. You will get a chance to help others, new enthusiasm will be seen in you. Today is going to be a great day for students.

Virgo

Today is going to be a good day for you. You will also be interested in some creative activities to give a new look to your work. You may get a chance to think about new work today, but do not let the opportunity slip away. Today can prove to be a good day for those people of this zodiac who want to start a business. Your spouse will support you in your work today. Children will be busy playing, and may also demand some sweets from their mother.

Libra

Today is going to be a day full of happiness for you. Today, under the guidance of a special person, you will excellently do your work. And there will also be discussions on important issues. Today, you will support the work of a religious institution. Do not leave any work incomplete today. Keep yourself away from the personal matters of others today. Today, the experiments done to increase income in business will be beneficial. You will get excellent results from your hard work towards your work. Today, the support of your spouse will be very soothing for you.

Scorpio

Today is going to be a day full of new enthusiasm for you. Your self-respect and confidence will increase your ability to work hard in every situation and your pending work will be completed with little effort. Your respect will remain in the society. While making any decision today, take guidance from an experienced person. Today, there may be confusion while completing the order in business, but soon everything will be fine. You should have a good diet to stay healthy for a long time.

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today your work will be dominant and you will use your energy to the fullest. You will also get appropriate results according to your hard work. Any work related to land or vehicles can be completed. You will also take some time for your entertainment. Keep your valuables safe today. Students need to focus more on their studies. You are expected to get a big order through media or phone. Therefore, you will focus on strengthening your contacts more. Today there will be an organised environment in the office.

Capricorn

Today is going to be a great day for you. Your interest in religious or spiritual activities will increase and you will also contribute to service-related works. Your work will also be completed to a great extent with the help of family members. Work under the guidance of senior members of the house, you will get success. Do not share your plans with any stranger today and do not get into any conflict with anyone. Due to the excessive workload on the job, you will also have to work overtime.

Aquarius

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today is a day of achievements, it is important to use it to the fullest. Making a blueprint of any work before doing it will give proper success. Today, instead of paying attention to the personal matters of others, you will remain focused on your work. This is the time to stay focused on your work. Today business activities will continue to run smoothly. Today there is a possibility of getting some good news about promotion in the office. Today there will be sudden money. The atmosphere of the house will remain pleasant and cordial.

Pisces

Today is going to be favourable for you. Today you will achieve your goal and you will also get to learn a lot by staying with experienced people. Today there will be a lot of running around, you will party in the joy of success. Today you will get your stuck money back. The business system will be better and there will be full cooperation of employees. You will be successful in property-related work. Some important plans will be made to take the business forward and will also be successful. Today you will be relieved to achieve your goal in the job.

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has long experience of Vastu, Samudrik Shastra, and Jyotish Shastra. You see him in Bhavishyavadiya every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)