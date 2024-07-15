Horoscope Today, July 16: Increase in salary for Capricorns; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, July 16: Know about all zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope, July 16, 2024: Today is the Dashami date of Ashadh Shukla Paksha and Tuesday. Dashami Tithi will remain till 8:34 pm tonight. Today, after crossing the whole day and night, there will be auspicious yoga till 7:04 am tomorrow. Also, Visakha Nakshatra will remain till 2:14 am today. Apart from this, the Sun will transit in Cancer at 11:19 am today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how will be the day of July 16, 2024, for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky color for you.

Aries

Today you will have a happy day. Any of your wishes related to education will be fulfilled. You will get good marks in the exam, due to which you will get admission to a good college. You are likely to get new golden opportunities in business. You will take care of your diet, due to which your health will remain fit and fine. People working in the education sector will benefit today. You have to control your speech. Today you will help a needy person, your day will be good.

Taurus

Today is going to be a good day. Today will be beneficial for business, there will be more profit than usual. You may get some better opportunities related to investment, but it would be better to take advice from an experienced person. Today is a very good day for planning and making decisions. Today keep your full focus on your responsibilities. Try to complete every task honestly, you will be successful. If you want to tell someone what is on your mind, then you can say, that luck will support you. People looking for a job will get job opportunities.

Gemini

Today your day will be full of happiness. Today your mind will be engaged in learning new tasks. Today there are chances of a two-fold increase in your business. Today, do your work with the utmost care and also help others in every possible way. Today, the financial situation will remain good. Today will be a good day for lovemates, you will be happy to get your favorite gift. Today will prove to be a day of success for students. Control your anger today and avoid getting into unnecessary disputes.

Cancer

Today is going to be a mixed day. Keep your thinking positive. Today you can make up your mind to switch jobs, for this, you can get good options. Women will be busy completing household tasks today. Today you will get your favorite gift from your spouse. Take any decision related to the family very thoughtfully. You should avoid hurrying in any work, you will get success in the work done with patience. In terms of health, you will remain fit and healthy today.

Leo

Today will be a good day. Whoever you meet today will be impressed by you. You will get support from family in business. Today, while talking to someone, maintain control over your speech. Students will have a dilemma in their mind about their career, but soon it will be solved with the help of an experienced person. Children can insist on playing a game with you today. The already ongoing dispute in married life will end with your efforts. Control unnecessary expenses today. You will be able to complete the pending work of the office easily today.

Virgo

Today is going to be a happy day for you. Today your mind will be happy about something. Today you will be able to find happiness in small things. Today your financial condition will be much stronger than before. Today is a good day to complete your incomplete work. Today you will have to work with a little patience to get any administrative work done. Students will make up their minds to join a computer course today. Parents will feel proud of the success of their children. Today your family life will be good. You will keep getting support from your brothers and sisters.

Libra

Today new ideas will come to your mind. Today your mind will be excited to learn new things. Today you will make some changes in your plan, which will prove beneficial for you. You will want to do something new in business. Chances of getting promoted are being made today. Today the atmosphere of the house will be pleasant by spending time with family members. Today is a good day for people associated with music, your name will shine in the society. Today your confidence will prove to be the key to success for you.

Scorpio

Today will be a day of success for you. The day will be good for investing in property. The advice of elders will prove beneficial for you. There is a possibility of sudden monetary gain. Today you will be inclined towards social service. You will also help the needy people. The enemy will try to trouble you, but you will be able to get out of the problems with your understanding. People working will get some big responsibility. Officers in the office will praise your work. Businessmen will get new sources of income. Today you will make plans to strengthen your financial side.

Sagittarius

Today your inclination will be more towards spirituality. You will organize a religious ritual at home. Your interest in political work will increase. Today your respect will increase among the people. Students will succeed in any competitive exam. Today is a good day for students related to science. There will be mutual harmony in the family. You will benefit from getting your father's support in business. Today you will make changes in your daily routine. Lovemates will talk about their relationship at home today, and family members will discuss it.

Capricorn

Today the officers at the workplace will praise your work. Your salary may also increase, due to which your day will be good today. Today is going to be favorable for students, there is a need to work a little more. The effect of good performance of people associated with art will be visible in your career. People will praise your art. Today there are chances of more profit in your business. With financial gain, you will be successful in completing your pending tasks.

Aquarius

Today will be a great day for you. Today you will contribute to social work. You will achieve success in the workplace as expected. Today you may talk to a childhood friend. Taking advice from your spouse regarding something in family matters will prove to be effective. Avoid traveling far today. Today is going to be a great day for people associated with politics, you will get a chance to speak your mind in a social function. Today your positive thinking will help in completing the tasks. Love makes will go somewhere today.

Pisces

Today will be an exciting day for you. Whatever work you start today, you will be successful in it. Today you will take advice from an experienced person regarding your child's career. The plan to go out with friends may have to be postponed for a few days. The boss will praise your work in the office, you will also get some new responsibilities. There are also chances of promotion. Today it will be good for you to meet new people. Which will benefit you in the future. Married life will remain happy.

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra, and Jyotish Shastra. You can see him in Bhavishyavad every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)

