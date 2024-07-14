Horoscope Today, July 15: Aquarius to get job opportunity from abroad; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, July 15: Know about all zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope, July 15, 2024: Today is the ninth day of Ashadh Shukla Paksha and Monday. Navami Tithi will remain till 7:20 pm today. Today, after crossing the whole day and night, there will be Sadhy Yoga till 7:18 am tomorrow. Also, Swati Nakshatra will remain till 12:30 pm tonight. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how will be the day of July 15, 2024, for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Aries

Today will be a good day for you. Today you can get some good work while talking to a friend. This will increase your income. People can be impressed by your behaviour. You can plan to go somewhere with your spouse. You can also take children along. Working women can get support from an organisation for their work. Your plans can be successful with someone's help. Your planned work can be completed.

Taurus

Today will be a favourable day. New happiness will come in your life. Children who are preparing for a competition by staying away from home will have a better day. You will get the full support of teachers. People doing government jobs can get encouragement for some work. You will get monetary benefits. Most of your work will be completed. Suddenly you will get some good news, which will make you happy. You can get your stuck money back.

Gemini

Today will be a favourable day for you. Relationships with friends will become better than before. You can organise a religious program at home. Your child can have some big career success. You will get good benefits from some work. If you are looking for a new job, then you can get a job with the help of your elder siblings. Today people will be happy with your behaviour. Your spouse will help you in your work today, due to which your work will be completed on time.

Cancer

Today will be a good day for you. You will have to identify the right time. Work done at the right time can bring you success. The situation in the family will remain good. You may have to spend more money to fulfill any needs of the children. Your friend may ask you to do some work. Those doing private jobs need to be a little careful about their speech. Keep sweetness in your language while talking to seniors.

Leo

Today will be a mixed day for you. You need to divide all your work into a fixed time. Otherwise, many of your works may remain incomplete. By working and keeping the time limit in mind, things will be completed well and you will also be able to focus on yourself. The atmosphere at home will remain good. There is a possibility of a relative coming to the house. Today you need to be careful about the health of the mother. Today is going to be a good day for the students.

Virgo

Today will be a very good day for you. There are chances of you travelling abroad today. You may get a job offer from a big company. You will be able to impress everyone with your words. People who are associated with politics will be successful today. Along with this, you will also get a lot of respect. Some new people may try to connect with you. The day will prove to be a success for the students. You will be very excited about your studies.

Libra

Today your day can be a little better than before. You will try to find new possibilities in the workplace. You may get the fruits of hard work done for many days for some work. You will get support from your children at work. People associated with music may get an opportunity to go to a good platform. You should not miss any opportunity. In the changing weather, you need to pay a little attention to yourself. You should also change your eating habits.

Scorpio

Today will be a great day for you. With the support of your spouse, you can find a way to move forward in life. You will feel refreshed. You can start any work afresh. New ideas will come to your mind. Your relationship with colleagues in the office will be strong. The boss will praise your work. Those who are associated with health services can get an award in the workplace. Today is going to be a great day for lovemates.

Sagittarius

Today will be a great day for you. An old business deal can suddenly bring you benefits. Your mind will be very happy. You will get a chance to connect with some good people of the society. You can give your cooperation in the work of a government organization. You can also get a certificate for that work. You can talk to the whole family about some household work. Everyone will also agree with you. Everything will be good with you on the job.

Capricorn

Today is going to be a great day for you. If you are going to make a big business deal, then you need to make decisions very thoughtfully. You must take the help of an experienced person. Today it may take some time for you to complete some government work. Students who are taking exams to get admission to a good college for higher education will get the desired result. Today you will spend your time hanging out with friends.

Aquarius

Today is going to be a very good day for you. Whatever work you start today, you will be successful in it. You will get an opportunity to go out somewhere with friends today. You may get a good offer for a job from abroad. Students who are interested in science will have a good day today. You will get better results in the exam. You may get help from a big person for a project. The situation will be in your favour in every way.

Pisces

Today you may get some special opportunities in life. You may get a chance to meet someone who will help you in the new beginning of your work. You will remain strong at the financial level. Any of your business projects may be completed. You will feel healthy. Those who are associated with the iron business, their work will be good today. Today you can prepare to go to a function. With the help of your father in household chores, all your tasks will be completed easily.

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra, and Jyotish Shastra. You can see him in Bhavishyavad every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)

