Horoscope Today, July 12: Capricon to get monetary gains; know about other zodiac signs

Aries

Today is the Udaya Tithi of Ashadh Shukla Paksha, Shashthi and Friday. Shashthi Tithi will remain till 12:33 pm today, after which Saptami Tithi will start. Today, after crossing the whole day, the whole night, there will be Parigha Yoga till 5:15 am tomorrow. Also, Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra will remain till 4:09 pm today. Apart from this, Mars will enter Taurus at 6:58 pm today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of July 12, 2024, is for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Today is going to bring happiness. The work started earlier will get positive results today. Keep your patience today and go with time. Today you will get new ways of progress. Your ability to deal with problems quickly will give you special recognition. Today, you will get help from your spouse in some important work. Women will be busy cleaning the house today.

Taurus

Today will be a good day. If the businessmen of this zodiac keep their planning secret, they will be success. Today your planned work will be completed. Before investing in any work, do a thorough investigation. Today is going to be a good day for students. Lovemates will give each other gifts to bring newness to the relationship.

Gemini

Today luck will support you completely. Today some such things will come to light in business which will be beneficial in the future. Today is going to be a good day in terms of health. Starting a new work will be helpful for you. Today you are going to get an offer for teaching from a college. Sudden monetary gain will strengthen your financial condition.

Cancer

Today is going to be a favourable day. You will get answers to many complicated questions today, and the state of confusion will end. You are going to get a big benefit from some work today. Today, you will get more support from your sister in some personal work than expected. Married people will go for a picnic to a good place today. Today your spouse can give you a beautiful gift.

Leo

Today is going to be a great day. If people of this zodiac work wisely today, then you are going to benefit. The day is good for people associated with the banking sector. There are chances of getting a promotion opportunity. Today, ideas of earning more money will come to your mind. You will get the support of a friend in a difficult situation today. Take any step today very thoughtfully.

Virgo

Today will be a good day for you. If you are going on a trip today, then you are going to benefit. Today you have to take care of your health. If you are travelling, do not forget to keep all the necessary documents with you. Today your hard work will prove to be fruitful. Your attractive personality will attract everyone's heart. Students will try to learn something new online today.

Libra

Today will bring new gifts. Today is an auspicious day for business growth. Implementing the plans made earlier will be good today. People around you will be happy with you today. People of this zodiac who are associated with the tourism sector are going to get financial benefits today. Students will get the support of their elder sister in completing the project today.

Scorpio

Today your mind will be more engaged in spirituality. Today you will have more inspiration. Those who are employed can get a promotion today. Parents' advice is going to prove effective in new business. Students will focus on their studies. Students who are pursuing education away from home are going to have some big success today. Today you can organise a religious event at home.

Sagittarius

Today will be a happy day for you. Today your health will be better than before. You will have fun with friends in college. Keep yourself away from useless things today, otherwise more of your time will be spent on useless things. Today you will help someone in need. This will give you mental satisfaction. Today you will do online shopping. Today is going to be a good day for people associated with politics.

Capricorn

Today is going to be a great day. Today is an auspicious day for businessmen. There are chances of monetary gains. The partnership will be beneficial for you today. A big issue related to land will be resolved. Today is a good day to take a new initiative in the office. Your respect will increase. Today is going to be a favourable day for teachers, you will get transferred to your favourite place. You will get the support of your spouse in your work.

Aquarius

Today is going to bring new changes. Today will be a good day for property dealers. There will be sudden monetary gains, which will strengthen your financial side. You will get rid of health-related problems today. Women of this zodiac sign can get a surprise from their spouse today. Today is going to be a good day for lovemates, you will plan to watch a movie. It will be good to take advice from elders before starting new tasks.

Pisces

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today you will see a glimpse of confidence in your work. Today you will impress others with your words. Any pending work will be completed with the help of your loved ones. Students of this zodiac sign are going to get some good news related to competitive examination today, hearing which your face will blossom. The opposition will keep its distance from you today. Today you will meet some experienced people.

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra, and Astrology. You see him in predictions every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)

