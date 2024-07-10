Horoscope Today, July 11: Favourable day for Taurus; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, July 11

Today's Horoscope, July 11, 2024: Today is Udaya Tithi Panchami of Ashadh Shukla Paksha and Thursday. Panchami Tithi will last till 10.04 am today, after which Shashthi Tithi will start.

Today, after completing the whole day, there will be Variyaan Yoga till 4:09 am. Also, Purva Phalguni Nakshatra will remain till 1:04 pm today. Also, know which lucky number and lucky colour will be for you.

Aries

Today will be a great day for you. You will benefit more from someone. The opinion of elders will prove useful for you in completing any household work. Today is a good day for lovemates of this zodiac sign. With a little hard work, you will get the opportunity for some big financial gain. Youth looking for a job will get a job in a big company today. If women want to start any industry, today will be a good day. You will get support from other people in life.

Taurus

Today is going to be a favourable day for you. Today you may get a job offer from a big company. Today you will learn some new skills. You will get good advice from a family member. Today guests can come to your house, there will be a pleasant atmosphere in the house. Today you need to work harder in business. Today your work will become easier with the help of your spouse. There are indications that you will get good profits from the property business. This will be a good time to avail luxuries.

Gemini

Today you will start the day in a good mood. Today is the right time to complete any of your pending work. The day will be excellent for civil engineers. People suffering from health problems will feel better today. People looking for a job have a chance of getting a good job. Today you may be sensitive to the needs and feelings of others. You will be interested in work and you will continue to get support from your family.

Cancer

Today is going to be a special day for you. If you try to complete your work peacefully today, the work will be completed on time. Today you will get success to a great extent in understanding the mood of others. Be patient and wise while driving. Today you will be busy with family matters. Take any decision regarding family matters peacefully today.

Leo

Today is going to be a good day for you. The family atmosphere will be good today. Today there are chances of getting involved in religious activities also. You will benefit from talking or consulting with others. Today we will think about important work and relationships. There are chances that any family-related problem will end. Try the stalled tasks again.

You will succeed. Marital relationships will become stronger, you will spend quality time with family.

Virgo

Today is going to be a better day for you. Today you will try to move forward by taking advice from someone older or experienced. Today, office work will be completed with hard work, patience and understanding. You may have many responsibilities today. Today you can spend time with family members and friends. Situations in employment are likely to be better than before. Someone may create obstacles in your work. You will be successful in court-related matters. Today is going to be a good day for students.

Libra

Today your day has brought happy moments, the work thought about for a long time will be completed today. Due to this your financial condition will improve significantly. Will be busy completing household chores with mother. Evening time will be spent well with family. There will be mutual harmony in married life. Today you will be inspired to move forward by learning from your mistakes. Today is a very good day for you to buy electronic goods.

Scorpio

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today is a very special day for women of this zodiac sign. You can spend your time doing whatever you like. Ministers of this zodiac sign may travel abroad. Will discuss with my brother or sister regarding some matters. Today you should avoid joking with anyone unnecessarily. If students preparing for competitive exams maintain a balance between studies and work, they will soon be successful. There will be an increase in the salary of people doing private jobs.

Sagittarius

Today has brought new happiness for you. You will spend time with family members, there will be an atmosphere of happiness at home. Agrochemical businessmen of this zodiac sign may suddenly get a big benefit today. The money stuck somewhere will be returned today. The economic aspect will be stronger than before. The situation will be fine in the family. Health will be much better today than before. People looking for a job may get a good job offer. Father will spend quality time with the children. Some unknown person may take advantage of you, you need to be a little cautious.

Capricorn

Today your day is going to be favorable for you. The day is good for people associated with politics. The work done in the interest of society can be appreciated. Today you will get a positive response if you present your views to your superiors. Women can prepare and feed something sweet to their spouses today; sweetness will increase the relationship between the two. Adopt a yoga routine to keep your health fit, you will get benefits. You will get mental peace by concentrating on religious activities. You will continue to get support from the elders in the house.

Aquarius

Today will be an important day for you. Children associated with science may get good job offers. You can go out with office colleagues in connection with business. Lovemate's relationship will be discussed at home, due to which there will be an atmosphere of happiness in the house. People of this zodiac sign who work on social sites will get to know someone from whom they will get a lot of benefits. Today your married life is going to be good.

Pisces

Today your day will be full of confidence. Textile traders belonging to this zodiac sign may suddenly get a big benefit today. Students will decide to prepare for any competitive exam today. It would be good to complete office work on time today. To keep your health fit, adopt meditation and yoga in your daily routine. Today you will plan to play games with your brother and sister, the blessings of your elders will remain with you. Overall, today is going to be a good day for you.

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra, and Astrology. You can see him in predictions every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)

