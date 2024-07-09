Horoscope Today, July 10: Pisces to get financial benefits; know about other zodiac signs

Aries

Today is the Udaya Tithi Chaturthi of Ashadh Shukla Paksha and Wednesday. Chaturthi Tithi will remain till 7:53 am today, after which Panchami Tithi will start. Also, Ravi Yoga will remain till 10:16 am today. Apart from this, Magha Nakshatra will remain till 10:15 am today, after which Purva Phalguni Nakshatra will start. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Today is an auspicious day for you. Today you can handle responsibilities well. You will also be successful to a great extent in handling work. You have to be positive on every matter from your side. Be patient and humble. Today you can talk to friends about some old problems, this can give you a good solution. Others will benefit from your advice. Today you can get new income sources. Your interest in work can also increase further. Business will be good. Unnecessary expenses may increase. Lovemates will plan to go out somewhere today.

Taurus

Today will be a favourable day for you. Today, with the help of the elders of the house, your important work will be completed. You will get some good news from a relative. Your spouse will try to understand everything you say today, this will bring freshness in the relationship. You will feel good by helping in social work. You will plan to watch a movie at home with your siblings. Today you may get a chance to meet a respected person. Today, some religious work will be organised at home, due to which there will be a happy atmosphere at home.

Gemini

Today is going to be a great day for you. Try to finish your work peacefully today. You can also settle old liabilities today. Today, you will be successful to a great extent in understanding the feelings of your spouse. Today, your money may be spent in family work. There are chances of meeting an influential person. Today, you can start a new work. You will learn new things and will benefit in transactions. Today you will be happy with the progress of your child. Marriage of unmarried people will be discussed.

Cancer

Today will be a day of mixed reactions. Today you will talk to your brother or sister on the phone, which will make you feel good. Sweetness will remain in married life. Women will try to learn a new dish online today. Father's support will be with you. Today is a very good day for writers, their writing work will be appreciated. Also, today you will start writing a story. You need to increase your interaction with people. The problems going on in life will end.

Leo

Today will be a great day for you. You will get full opportunity to express your opinion in front of the family, people will be very impressed with your plan. Your financial side will be strong. Today you should maintain control over your speech. You should avoid being too stubborn about anything. You will participate in social work, you will be respected in the society. You will get full benefit of your decision making ability. You are getting the support and company of your spouse in abundance. Students will get the support of their teachers in understanding a topic today.

Virgo

Today will be a favourable day for you. Your court cases may get stuck a bit, but everything will be fine in time. Whatever business you start today, you will get success in it. Today you will also get the support of a friend. The jovial behaviour of family members will keep the atmosphere of the house pleasant. Also, your personal life will be better. If you are thinking of starting a new business, then definitely take the advice of an experienced person, you will get some good advice, family members will agree with you. Children's health will be good.

Libra

Today is going to be favourable for you. Today, before starting any new work, you will make a complete plan and also take advice from parents. If you pay full attention to the policy and rules in government work today, then it will be easy for you to work. Today you will have to avoid being hasty in any matter. You will make a list of your important tasks, which you will be successful in completing to a great extent. The simplicity of your speech will bring you respect. Today you will complete all the responsibilities on time. Keep a distance from unknown people. You may meet a friend after a long time.

Scorpio

Today will be a great day for you. Today you can get some good opportunities to improve your life. You can get good news from your children. You can take a big decision regarding some household work. There will be happiness and peace in family life. A complicated matter in the office can be resolved today. Today you may have to travel to another city for some office work.

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today there are chances of participating in some religious activity. Today, talking or consulting with others in some matter will be beneficial. You will think and plan about important work and relationship. There are chances of any family related problem ending. If you try afresh, you can be successful. Today, you will focus on office work. You will get support from colleagues. Today is going to be a good day for people associated with politics.

Capricorn

Today will be a favourable day for you. Today you may take more time in daily chores. Today it will be better for you to take the advice of elders before investing money in business. Father will try to fulfill the wishes of the children. For the people of this zodiac who want to start a new business, it will be better to do market analysis today. Today you will get some new responsibility, which you will be successful in completing well. People associated with the field of art will get good profit. Elders will be respected, wealth will increase.

Aquarius

Today will be a good day for you. Whatever work you start today will be completed on time. You will get new opportunities related to career. You will get the support of elder brother in starting a new business. Commerce students will take the help of teachers to understand marketing today, which will be very useful in your future. You will take out some time from your busy day for your children, in which you will be seen enjoying a lot with them, this will make you feel refreshed. Drink as much water as possible, your health will remain good.

Pisces

Today your mind will be filled with new enthusiasm. Everyone will want to take your advice. Your status will increase among the office people. You can talk to a special person today. You will also get financial benefits, you will get new sources of money. Small children will be very happy today, they will find a new game for themselves. Health will remain better than before. Friends will make your day happy by making a good plan for the evening. You do not need to worry, you will feel very good about yourself. Medical store owners will get more money than expected today.

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra, and Astrology. You can see him in predictions every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)

ALSO READ: Horoscope Today, July 9: Aquarius to participate in religious activities; know about other zodiac signs