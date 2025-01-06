Horoscope Today, January 7: Aquarius to stay cautious of transactions; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Horoscope Today, January 7: Know other zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope, January 7, 2025: Today is the Ashtami Tithi of Paush Shukla Paksha and Tuesday. Ashtami Tithi will remain till 4:27 pm today. Shiva Yoga will remain till 11:16 pm tonight. Shiva means auspicious. Shiva Yoga comes in the category of auspicious yogas. All the work done in this yoga, especially the use of mantras, brings success. If the name of the Lord is taken in Shiva Yoga, then it proves to be auspicious. Also, Revati Nakshatra will remain till 5:50 pm today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of January 7, 2025, will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky color for you.

Aries

Today your day will be full of enthusiasm. You will get full support from friends. There are signs of auspicious work happening in your house today. There will be an atmosphere of happiness due to the coming and going of relatives and other people. Due to being busy at home, there will be less attention in business; still, you will be in profit, and the financial condition will be stable. You will get full support from colleagues in the job. You will get new experience in a college project.

Taurus

Today your whole day will be spent happily. You will also play an important role, along with your parents, in any puja ritual being held at home. Today, despite having more work in the job, you will try to give your hundred percent. The boss will be happy, and your chances of promotion will increase. Married life will be happy. Students preparing for competitive exams can think of something new today. Take care of your food today; if possible, eat things of hot nature so that you can avoid the cold.

Gemini

Today will be a good day for you. People working may have to travel outside for some work today. You will benefit from good behavior with colleagues. People doing business should work with great understanding and patience; old business agreements are likely to remain intact due to your mutual relationship. If you are preparing for any government exam or admission to a private college, then you will be successful. Newly married couples will plan a trip somewhere today. There they will get a chance to understand each other.

Cancer

Today will be a day of better results for you. If you are preparing for competitive exams and an interview is about to take place, then give the interview with full confidence; you will be success. If you are employed, then today your workload will be light and you will get rest. Your hard work done earlier will pay off today; your work will be appreciated. Financial condition will be good; there is a possibility of profit in business. If you are unmarried, then marriage talks can take place today. Family life will be great; you can go out somewhere together.

Leo

Today you will experience mental peace. There will be a spiritual atmosphere in your family today; your behavior with everyone will be very balanced. You will get respect from people. Despite ups and downs in business, your financial condition will remain stable, and the money lent to someone can be returned today. Students of this zodiac sign will spend more time with friends in making projects today. If you are married, then today you are likely to get a special gift from your in-laws; the relationship between both families will become good.

Virgo

Today your prestige will increase. All the members of the family will sit together today and have a deep discussion about some old thing; your thoughts will have special importance in this, and everyone will listen to you carefully. Family Today new ideas will come to your mind about business. Those who are looking for a job, today they can get good news. Children will feel like studying; to keep health good, eat only home-made nutritious food. Today your married life is going to be good.

Libra

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today you will plan a musical event at home with friends, and you will get special support from a friend in this work. The family atmosphere will be happy. The day is good from a business point of view; if you have invested somewhere, then the possibility of getting money back will increase. The day is good for those who are employed. People preparing for competitive exams will focus on their studies; they can adopt new techniques for better preparation, which will give good results.

Scorpio

Today you will be full of hope throughout the day. You will be very happy to see the success of your children in their studies and other school activities. Hopefully, you will make a concrete decision for their future, which will prove beneficial in the future. Today you will take special care of the health of the elders of the family. You will spend time with them. You can make plans together with your spouse. People who are employed should work together with their colleagues; this will strengthen their mutual relationship. The day is good for lovemates; you will attend a party today.

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a good day for you. You may be praised today; family life is going to be great today. Today, due to some reasons, the responsibility of the house will be on you, and you will fulfill it efficiently and take care of everyone's needs. Everyone will be happy and will appreciate your ability. There are chances of profit from a business point of view. Today, employed people will complete all the work on time despite having more work in the workplace.

Capricorn

Today is going to be favorable for you. Today you can plan to go somewhere with your family. Today you will get the happiness of a little guest coming home. Today you will have to take care of the needs of your children. Today your financial condition will be fine. There is a possibility of a good relationship for unmarried people, but do not take any decision in haste. You will be fit both physically and mentally today. Overall, today is going to be a good day for you.

Aquarius

Today you can plan to go somewhere with your children. Today you will get happiness due to the arrival of a guest at home, you will enjoy different dishes with them. If you use your creative talent properly, it will prove to be more beneficial. Today your financial condition will be good. But be careful in transactions. Today is a good day for lovemates; the relationship can be confirmed. Students will be interested in creative work along with studies today.

Pisces

Today you will enjoy good health. Attempts to change your lifestyle are likely to be successful. You will try to take your business forward with new plans. If you are employed, the situation will be favorable for you. Today you will fulfill your family responsibilities well. The day is good for students who are thinking of joining a computer course; they can start. Overall, today is going to be a good day for you.

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country who has long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra, and Jyotish Shastra. You see him in Bhavishyavadiya every morning at 7:30 am on India TV.)