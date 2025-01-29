Horoscope Today, January 30: Mental complications to be resolved for Leo; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Horoscope Today, January 30: Know other zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope, January 30, 2025: Today is the Pratipada date of Magh Shukla Paksha and Thursday. Pratipada date will remain till 4:11 pm today. Yaiyajayad Yoga will remain till 4:11 pm today. Also, today, after crossing the whole day and the whole night, there will be Ghanistha Nakshatra till 5:51 am tomorrow. Apart from this, Hershel is going direct at 9:51 pm tonight. January 30, 2025, is going to be a favorable day for you, and with what measures can you make this day better? Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky color for you.

Aries

Today is going to be a favorable day. You will share your thoughts with your parents. Those who are studying away from home can meet their family today. Today is going to be a great day for you. You will participate in a religious program with family members, which will give peace to your mind. You will get the support of brothers and sisters. You may get good news through telecommunication; there will be a happy atmosphere at home. Health will be better than before.

Taurus

Today will be a good day for you. Today you should avoid negative thinking. There is a need to encourage children to make their dreams come true. Stuck money will arrive today. You will get vehicle pleasure. You will be able to meet all your expenses. You may get a gift from your spouse today. Today is going to be a good day for the lawyers; the decision of a case will come in your favor.

Gemini

Today will be a great day for you. Due to your dedication towards work, you will soon move towards success. Today you will get the company of an experienced person, which will make you feel good. Today there is a possibility of completion of special work. If you have faith in your hard work and ability instead of expecting it from others, then the work will go on smoothly. You will plan to watch a movie with your spouse; the mutual relationship will become good. Happiness will increase in married life.

Cancer

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today you will have to work according to your understanding in any matter; only then will the result of the work be good. Today you will get the blessings of elders, which will increase your positivity. Today there are chances of getting good news at home; you will get happiness in married life. Your polite nature will be appreciated. Today you should avoid unnecessary complications. Students need to work a little harder; there are chances of getting success.

Leo

Today you will have new enthusiasm and happiness. Whatever work you do today, you will do it with all your heart, and you will get a new experience. Mental complications will be resolved, due to which your mind will be happy. Your social circle and your respect will also increase. You will get help from a friend. Today you should avoid getting into conflict with anyone; otherwise, you may get into trouble. The day's schedule may change due to the arrival of relatives at home.

Virgo

Today your day will be favorable for you. Take care of your health; there can be some trouble due to a change in weather. The influence of people associated with social service will increase in society; people will support you. Keep control over your speech today. Today you will get new employment opportunities. If you are associated with the field of writing, then today you will get great news. People will like your poetry more.

Libra

Today your day will be spent in the service of your parents. Today you are going to do a transaction related to new land, so first investigate it thoroughly. A program for a family entertainment trip will be made, due to which the children will be happy with you. The decisions taken by you will be positive and beneficial. Students will get relief from any problem in their studies. The youth who are looking for a job today will get a job at a good place today.

Scorpio

Today will be a great day for you. Today the youth will get proper results by keeping concentration in their studies and careers. Spend some time with your children today to find solutions to their problems. While doing paperwork today, first do a thorough investigation. You will feel better due to an increase in your income today; the atmosphere in the family will remain peaceful. You will go to a restaurant for lunch with your spouse.

Sagittarius

Today your day will be full of enthusiasm. People who are employed will have a good income. After running around for property-related problems, the work will be done. You will have good coordination with your relatives. Today you will get a chance to help someone in need. Today you can plan to visit a theme park, where you will enjoy a lot with your friends. Those who do sewing work will get good profit from their customers.

Capricorn

Today your day is going to be mixed. Today you also need to bring some improvement in your behavior. Because sometimes your hasty and impulsive nature creates problems for people. While taking important decisions, take the advice of an experienced person. There can be some ups and downs in health today. Pay attention to exercise and food. Some people will expect more help from you today; you will keep their expectations alive by helping them.

Aquarius

Today will be a day of progress in your field. If you use your intelligence and work capacity instead of getting nervous in any situation today, then appropriate solutions will also come out in time. Spending some time with practical and influential people will bring a change in your nature. Today, follow the guidance and advice of experienced and senior people properly. Today your health will remain good.

Pisces

Today your mind will be excited. There are chances of good offers coming for the people doing jobs; their salary will increase. Today, definitely spend some time in solitude or at a spiritual place. The ongoing dispute with brothers can be resolved today with someone's help. Today there will be improvement in the business related to tours and travels. Today, due to more workload, you will have to work overtime.

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra, and astrology. You can see him every morning at 7:30 am in Bhavishyavad on India TV.)