Horoscope Today, January 25: Business sales to increase for Virgo; know about other zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope, January 25, 2025: Today is Ekadashi Tithi of Magh Krishna Paksha and Saturday. Ekadashi Tithi will remain till 8:32 pm today. Dhruva Yoga will remain till 4:38 am today after crossing the whole day. Also, Jyeshtha Nakshatra will remain till 8:36 am tomorrow after crossing the whole day and night. Apart from this, the Shattilatila Ekadashi fast will be observed today. January 25, 2025, is a good day for you, and with what measures can you make this day better? Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky color for you.

Aries

Today is going to be a better day for you. Today, God's blessings will remain on you. Today your mind will be emotionally stronger. Your day can be spent in charity work. Today you can help your colleague or friend, which will make you happy. The day is very good for people doing business. Whatever you want to do to expand your business will benefit you. Today you will be worry-free about your children. The blessings of the elders will remain on you.

Taurus

Today is going to be a good day for you. The ongoing rift with your spouse over some matter will end today. You will feel relieved as the health of a family member improves. Today is going to be a good day for the business class people; do not make any changes in your business. Today you will work diligently at the workplace; do not give the officers a chance to complain. Today you can get some kind of religious ritual done at home, in which you will invite your special guests.

Gemini

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today you will complete your work on time, which will make you feel relaxed. The work that you have been worried about for a long time will be completed today. The respect and prestige of people associated with politics will increase. You may achieve some big achievements, which will increase your confidence. Today your day will be spent completing important tasks. This evening, time can be spent with family members, due to which all the family members will be happy.

Cancer

Today is going to be a golden day for you. You have to be careful about your expenses. Do not pay much attention to unnecessary expenses; make a list of necessary tasks before buying your goods; this will save you time. Today will be a good day for people doing private jobs. You can hear praise from seniors at the workplace, which will make your mind dance with happiness. Your work will be appreciated everywhere. You will get good news from the children's side. You will get a gift from your lovemate today, which will keep your mind happy throughout the day.

Leo

Today is going to be full of new enthusiasm for you. If your mind is confused due to some reason, then to calm it down, you will spend some time with children. If you want to buy any kind of house or shop, then today will be auspicious for you. Today is going to be a great day for students. The result of any competitive exam will come in your favor. Your married life is going to be good today.

Virgo

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today you will carry out personal responsibilities well. Politicians of this zodiac will get the support of the people. People will praise your work. Family relationships will get stronger. There will be an increase in happiness and harmony in your married life. There will be an increase in business sales, due to which the income will be quite good. Today your health will remain fit. Today you will be mentally fit. Lovemates will understand their mistakes and give a chance to the relationship.

Libra

Today your day will be full of happiness. The pace of your work will be slow, but your relationship with friends will be better. You will try to keep everyone happy in the family. Today you will have a sense of sacrifice and cooperation. Today, the family atmosphere will be pleasant due to the good result of the daughter's examination. Today, the money given to a relative will be returned. Also, you will complete the incomplete work plans. Today you will get the blessings of the elders. Today you will get rid of the negative things going on in your mind.

Scorpio

Today your day has brought new enthusiasm. Today you will find a solution to a problem that has been going on for a long time. Due to people's thoughts and things spoken about you, you will be confused in your mind. Students of this zodiac will be excited about their studies today. Also, you will spend more time on studies. Seeing this, your family members will also be happy. Today, you will spend time with your spouse after getting out of the pressure of work. You will move forward by understanding each other in the family. Today your health is going to be good.

Sagittarius

Today will be a good day for you. Keep your speech sweet while talking to someone today. People suffering from stomach problems should avoid oily food. Today you will have pleasant experiences from the children's side. Today you will get new sources of income. You will take out some time for married life, which will increase the closeness in the relationship. Today the advice of elders will prove to be effective for you. Along with this, you will also get the support of friends. Lovemates will talk about their relationship with the family members today. If you want to start a new business, then start it only after seeing the auspicious time.

Capricorn

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today you will get a chance to attend an important meeting, in which your participation will be quite good. Today a dear friend can talk to you about a special topic. Today you should do new work after thinking. There will be more expenses than your income. There will be an increase in satisfaction in married life. If you are planning a trip, then the trip will be successful. Students of this zodiac should avoid being careless in their studies today. You can consult a doctor for eye-related problems.

Aquarius

Today, your day will be full of happiness and peace. You will get financial support from the children. Today sweetness will increase in family relationships. The construction work of the house of the people of this zodiac will be completed soon. The influence of people associated with politics will increase in society. People will be happy with your work. Today you can get news related to promotion. Maintain good behavior in the office. The ongoing discord in married life will end today. There will be better coordination with the spouse. The stalled deal of property dealers of this zodiac will be finalized.

Pisces

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today, you will succeed in whatever field you work hard in. Today, all your problems will be solved. A new ray of success will appear. There are chances of growth in the economic sector. If you have been thinking of buying a vehicle for a long time, then time will support you in buying one today. You will get the support of friends in your studies. Harmony will increase in married life. Today your health is going to be excellent. There will be a festive atmosphere in the house due to the arrival of a little guest.

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra, and Jyotish Shastra. You see him in Bhavishyavadiya every morning at 7:30 am on India TV.)