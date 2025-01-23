Horoscope Today, January 24: Aquarians to stay cautious; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Horoscope Today, January 24: Know about all zodiacs

January 24, 2025 Horoscope: Today is the Dashami Tithi of Magh Krishna Paksha and Friday. Dashami Tithi will remain till 7:26 pm today. Today, after crossing the whole day, there will be Vriddhi Yoga till 5:08 am tomorrow. Also, today, after crossing the whole day and the whole night, there will be Anuradha Nakshatra till 7:08 am tomorrow. Apart from this, Mercury will enter Capricorn at 5:38 pm today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of January 24, 2025 will be a good day for you and with what measures can you make this day better.

Aries

Today will be a better day for you. Your lost old item will be found back today. Also, you will get profit in investment. People of this zodiac can get a gift from their spouse today. Which will increase the sweetness in the relationship between you two. Today, try to understand others well. You will get benefit from this. You can also help someone close to you. Today you will win in legal matters. People of this zodiac will get employment today. Today looks like a good day for lovemates.

Lucky colour- Blue

Lucky number- 2

Taurus

Today will be a happy day for you. Be ready to compromise and cooperate on any big matters today. The pending work will be completed today. People of this zodiac can go to a religious place with their spouse today. Today is a very good day for newly married couples. Today there will be changes in many important works. In this situation, luck will favour you. Before investing, take the advice of your elders.

Lucky colour- Purple

Lucky number- 6

Gemini

Today will be a good day for you. Today you will get the support of your spouse in the project, which will prove helpful for success in future. Avoid taking the opinion of others in office work, it would be better if you get help from your loved ones at work, then the work will be successful easily. Your hard work will fill the colours of success in your life today. Today sweetness will increase in family relationships. Today you are expected to get benefits from different ways.

Lucky colour- Green

Lucky number- 5

Cancer

Today you will get monetary benefits. Do not argue with any stranger today. Before making any decision regarding money transactions, take advice from elders. Try to complete the work by focusing your attention. Ignore whatever becomes an obstacle for you today. Students of this zodiac can also fill out any kind of examination form or go for an interview. Your financial condition will be better than before.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Lucky number- 1

Leo

Today will be a favourable day for you. Your inclination will be more towards creative work. Today is an auspicious day to buy a new vehicle. Also, today is an auspicious day to do household appliance shopping for home decoration. Today is a great day for lovemates, you can plan to go out together. Help others today only after thinking carefully. Today your health will be much better than before.

Lucky Colour- Green

Lucky Number- 8

Virgo

Today is a lucky day. The beginning of the day is going to be happy. Today will be beneficial for those who are involved in the soil business. Today you will gain money due to your hard work and behavior. Enemies will be defeated by your influence today. People of this zodiac sign will benefit from family happiness and peace today. Also, there will be sweetness in your relationship. You will spend most of your time with your parents today. There will be opportunities for monetary gains. Getting a gift from your lovemate today will keep a smile on your face throughout the day.

Lucky Colour- Pink

Lucky Number- 7

Libra

Today your day will be full of happiness. Today your financial condition will remain strong. Today you will wave the flag of success in your work. Today you will feel mentally and physically fit. If you are thinking of buying a new vehicle, then buy it. There are chances of you getting profit in business. Today you will participate in many recreational activities with friends, this will give you a lot of happiness. Today your married life is likely to be very interesting and happy.

Lucky Colour- Golden

Lucky Number- 6

Scorpio

Today will be a favourable day for you. Today your attempt to complete a task will be successful. Today you will get good news from family members and your self-esteem will increase. Today you can get help from a special person. You will go out for dinner with a friend at night. Try to complete the work in the office easily today, you will be successful according to your hard work. The financial side will be stronger than before. Married life is going to be excellent. Students will get support from teachers.

Lucky Colour- Yellow

Lucky Number- 3

Sagittarius

Today will be a profitable day for you. Business-class people will get money. If you want to start a new business, then you can start today. People of this zodiac will get a lot of love from your spouse today. You can make up your mind to visit some religious places with your spouse. Getting new sources of income will strengthen the financial situation. Sweetness will remain in the lives of newly married couples. You will get support from your family in your work.

Lucky colour- Silver

Lucky number- 5

Capricorn

Today will be a good day for you. Your work will move forward at a good pace due to good morale today. There are chances of business change today. Your creativity in the office will be better than before. It is a great day for the lovemate of this zodiac. Today luck will fully support you. You will discuss something with your brother, and also keep yourself restrained while talking to someone. Keep your valuables safe today.

Lucky colour- Blue

Lucky number- 2

Aquarius

Today will be a great day for you. You are going to achieve great success in your field of work. Also, you may get a job offer from a foreign company. Joining it will be beneficial for you. Park your vehicle at a safe place today, otherwise, you may have to pay a fine. Today your opponents may try to harm you, so keep your distance from them as much as possible. Today your interest in social work will increase. Do your work carefully today.

Lucky Color- Blue

Lucky Number- 7

Pisces

Today will bring new happiness to your life. You will be more inclined towards spirituality. You will go to a temple with your parents. The plan made for entertainment may be postponed today. You will spend more time at home today. Money-related problems will end today. You will get financial benefits from the business. Today is going to be an auspicious day for the students of this zodiac. You will get the support of your spouse in making any plan.

Lucky Colour- Black

Lucky Number- 1

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Jyotish Shastra. You see him in Bhavishyavadiya every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)