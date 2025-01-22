Horoscope Today, January 23: Leo should not show haste in legal matters; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Read January 23's Horoscope here

January 23, 2025's Horoscope: Today is the ninth day of Magh Krishna Paksha and Thursday. The ninth date will remain till 5:38 pm today. Also, Visakha Nakshatra will remain till 5:08 am tomorrow after crossing the whole day and night. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of January 23, 2025 will be a good day for you and with what measures can you make this day better.

Aries

Today your day will be spent in busyness. The boss can entrust you with a new responsibility, which you will do with full dedication and hard work, and you will be praised for your work. New sources of income will be created for you, your financial side will be strong. Today you will be interested in art and literature. People of this zodiac who are associated with the sports world will be busy in their practice today. Today you will keep getting support from parents in financial matters. Today you will take special care of your parents. Your friend can come to your house for a feast. Your wish to buy a new property will be fulfilled.

Taurus

Today is going to be a favourable day for you. The day is good for people associated with politics. The work done in the interest of society can be appreciated. Today you will get a positive response if you put your point in front of a higher official. Women can make something sweet for their spouses today. Sweetness will increase in the relationship between the two. Adopt a yoga routine to keep your health fit, you will benefit. You will get mental peace by focusing on religious works. You will keep getting the support of the elders of the house. You will get full support of luck. The elders of the house will be impressed by your work.

Gemini

Today is going to be a mixed day for you. Today you will perform well in the workplace and will be successful in winning the hearts of the officers. Today you will put your energy in the right work. Students who want to go abroad and get an education will get a chance to earn a name by joining an institution. Today you can get good news from a relative. You have to be careful about your father's health. Your married life is going to be good today.

Cancer

Today is going to be a favourable day for you. You will be excited about some work, the work will be completed easily and on time. New sources of income will be created for you, your financial side will be strong. There will be interest in the field of art and literature. Today you will get the support of your spouse in your work, which will also prove helpful for success in future. Today some such ideas can come which will be tremendous and creative. Students will spend most of their time here and there and on social media, due to which they will be less interested in studies. All the family members will join the party.

Leo

Today is going to be a good day for you. Do not show haste in any legal matters today. If you keep control over your expenses, you will also be saved from future problems. Today you will complete your work at a normal pace. If you want to start a new work, then the day is auspicious, you can do it. There are good chances of you getting success in work. Today your spouse is likely to get success in their career. Maintain a balance between your income and expenditure. You will take part in charity work with great enthusiasm.

Virgo

Today is going to be full of new enthusiasm for you. If you have lent money to someone, then you can get it back today. Today you can plan to go on a religious trip with family members. Today you will make an investment plan with friends, in which you will have to move forward after a lot of thought. If you have to make an important decision today, then think a lot. A person related to your past may contact you.

Libra

Today is going to be a better day for you. Today you will have to work according to your understanding in any matter, only then will the result of the work be good. Today you will get the blessings of elders, which will increase your positivity. Your respect will increase. There is a possibility of getting good news at home today. You will get happiness in married life. Your interest in religious work will increase, today you can organize a Satsang, and there will be a festive atmosphere at home. Take special care of the elders of the house today. Due to this their love for you will increase.

Scorpio

Today is going to be a very happy day for you. Today you will make a new plan to take your business forward, due to which your success will reach the heights of the sky. You will meet a childhood friend, and your old memories will be refreshed. You will be more interested in fun and enjoyment. You will get relief from knee problems today, due to which you will feel relaxed. Today there will be an atmosphere of happiness and peace in the family. Today you may get an idea to write a story. You will start writing on a good topic.

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a good day. The day will be good in terms of health. Today your increasing expenses can cause trouble. That is why try to follow a budget. Do not make a property deal in a hurry. People associated with politics will get an opportunity to meet big leaders. The path of your progress in the field will be paved. Today you will make a plan to solve an old problem. The ongoing rift between brothers and sisters will end through conversation.

Capricorn

Today is going to be fruitful for you. Your plans will gain momentum. Today you will meet new people. Today you will get the support and cooperation of elders in abundance. Today you will get rid of the problems in your education, you will be happy. Today you will participate enthusiastically in some auspicious program. You will move forward with faith and belief in religious works.

Aquarius

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today you will get income from more than one source. Investment-related matters will gain momentum today. Trust a stranger carefully today. Students will get relief from some confusion today. You will move ahead in the field of competition. Happiness will increase in your married life today. Do not do any work today thinking it is small or big.

Pisces

Today is going to bring happiness. Your good work will be appreciated in the society. Today is going to be a very special day for women. Students preparing for competition will be success soon. Today is going to be a good day for teachers. Your interest in spiritual work will increase. Today, by believing in your ability, all your work will be done. In business, today you will be happy due to getting a big order online.

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Jyotish Shastra. You can see him in Bhavishyavad every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)