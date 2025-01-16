Horoscope Today, January 17: Libra to get good profit in business; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Horoscope Today, January 16: Know other zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope, January 17, 2025: Today is the Chaturthi date of Magha Krishna Paksha and Friday. Chaturthi Tithi will last the whole day today till 5:31 am tomorrow. There will be good fortune till 12:57 pm tonight. Also, Magha Nakshatra will remain till 12:45 pm today. Apart from this, Sankashti Shri Ganesh Chaturthi fast will be observed today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of January 17, 2025, will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also know what will be the lucky number and lucky color for you.

Aries

Today is going to be a golden day for you. Today there will be sweetness in your married life. Today will be a day full of relaxation for the businessmen of this zodiac. You can plan to go on a trip with friends. You will also get help from the officers from time to time. You can get that work in the office today, for which you were very eager. Your pending work will be completed on time today. A friend or acquaintance can keep you busy with his work for a long time.

Taurus

Today is going to be a day full of happiness for you. Today you can talk to someone about a transfer or promotion. You will also get success in this. Today you will plan to get success in your career; this will benefit you in the coming days. You can get an offer for a new job. Today, an elderly or senior person can give you the right advice. Today you can also remember old things. Today your busyness will increase in business matters. Your financial condition will be better than before.

Gemini

Today is going to be a great day for you. You will try to move forward only after taking advice from someone older or more experienced. With hard work, patience, and understanding, you will finish the pending work today. You may have many responsibilities. Today will prove to be a satisfactory day for you. Today, the conditions in employment are likely to be better than before. You will pay attention to your contacts. Today, religious activities can be planned in your family. Happiness will come in married life.

Cancer

Today is going to be a better day for you. If you keep your behavior flexible and make up your mind to understand others, then you will also feel relaxed. Today, there are chances of improvement in your financial condition. If you try a little, you will benefit more. Important work can be completed today. Your married life will be pleasant. Today, there are chances of you getting vehicle pleasure. Do not let confusion dominate you today; this will save you from many problems. You will have to control your behavior. On some occasions, your behavior will open the way to success for you.

Leo

Today, your day is going to be full of enthusiasm. Today, you are going to get success in your career; it will feel like a dream to you. Today, you will get huge financial gain in the field of business. Today all your work will be completed smoothly. The enemies will keep their distance from you today. Those who are associated with the wood business will get a big project today. You will feel refreshed by visiting an entertaining place. Today is going to be a good day for lovemates.

Virgo

Today has brought happiness for you. The day will be full of relief for the students of this zodiac sign; they can also think of making a new schedule. Today you will use the phone as little as possible in the office and will focus completely on your work. Today all your work will be done by taking the blessings of your parents. Today you will help someone; you will feel good doing this. Today you may meet a childhood friend; you will discuss old things. Today you can plan to go somewhere, which will keep your mind happy.

Libra

Today is going to be a normal day for you. Today, people associated with sports will work hard in their training. Businessmen doing courier business will get good profit today. Today students will take help from seniors in completing practicals. Happiness and satisfaction will increase in the family. Health will be better than before today. Newly married couples will consider visiting a religious place today. People associated with politics will dominate the society. Today you will feel like doing something new and good in business. Today, do not get involved in any decision or situation until you understand it properly.

Scorpio

Today is going to be a favorable day for you. Today you can think of doing some big and different work. With the support of senior officials of the office, some important work of yours will be done. Today your day will be devotional. You should avoid trusting people too much in money matters. It will be better to think before lending money to someone. Today you can plan to visit a religious place with your spouse. If you have any problem, you will get its solution soon.

Sagittarius

Today you will get new employment opportunities. Your day is going to start with new enthusiasm. Your good behavior will make you well known in the society. Today you can also get decoration work done at home. Today is going to be a profitable day for contractors. Today you may have to travel for some office work. With understanding behavior, you will be able to maintain the unity of the family. Your positive attitude and strong self-confidence will take you towards financial success.

Capricorn

Today is going to be favorable for you. For those who are associated with businesses like hotels or restaurants, the day will be better than before; today is your day to earn more profit. Today you will get the support of your father both in life and work. Today there will be sweetness in your family relationships. Today you will help someone in need. Today is a day of getting more results with less effort; you can make it even better with your hard work. People associated with politics can organize a meeting today.

Aquarius

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today you will get full support from the people of the family; especially the love of the elders will remain towards you. Along with this, the children will also be happy with you. Today you can think of starting a new business. Today you will definitely get success in any work. Today, do not let any opportunity for progress go out of your hands; any small chance can also make you rich. Your spouse will gift you some necessary goods. You will get the support of the elder brother in household chores.

Pisces

Today is going to be a day full of enthusiasm for you. Today will be a good day to do your planned work and to fulfill your plans. Whatever was going on in your mind for so many days, today is the day to do it; you will get lucky. The differences that you have been having with someone for some time will be resolved today. You may get praise for your qualities and your work. You will be more confident throughout the day. If you get any responsibility today, accept it. You will feel peace at home and in the office. Be careful about health.