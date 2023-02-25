Horoscope Today, February 26: Wonderful day for Aquarius, know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Horoscope Today, February 26

Horoscope Today, February 26: Today is the seventh day of Phalgun Shukla Paksha and Sunday. Saptami Tithi will be till 12:58 tonight. Indra Yoga will remain till 4:27 pm today. Along with this, Krittika Nakshatra will remain till 5.19 am tomorrow morning after crossing the whole day. Apart from this, today is Bhanu Saptami and Bhadra of heaven. Let's know from Acharya Indu Prakash, how will be the day of 26th February for you and by what measures you can make this day better.

Aries

It will be a good day for you. Today is going to be favourable for the students of this zodiac sign. The day will be especially beneficial to students studying science. There is a possibility of monetary gain by getting a big offer. You can think about making some new changes related to your career. Along with finishing the remaining work soon, you can go home and meet your family members. Take blessings by touching the feet of a Brahmin; relations with everyone will be better.

Taurus

Today will be full of enthusiasm. New sources of income will emerge. You will get the support of a big officer in the office. Students who have an exam today will have a good day. There will be sweetness in married life. Waking up in the morning and going for a jog will make you feel fresh throughout the day. You will surely see the fruits of your hard work. You will benefit more from a new contact. Some people will like your generosity. Donate a gramme of pulse to the needy; your hard work will pay off.

Gemini

Today will be normal for you. Some people may ask you for help with some work. Your qualities will be appreciated by the family. Adopting new technology will increase your business. You will make a plan to have dinner with your partner. Those who are associated with the field of music will get a chance to perform at a big place. Happiness will be attained. If you plant a flowering plant in the courtyard of a temple, relations will improve.

Cancer

Today will be a fine day. You should be careful with new people. Someone can complain about your work in the office. Everything about you will be perfect. It would be better to take the advice of elders in some cases. You will do yoga to keep yourself fit. Sweetness will remain in a lovemate's relationship. You should avoid loan transactions.

Leo

Today will be a wonderful day for you. You may be inclined towards some new work. Things are likely to get better in terms of career. You need to be a little cautious about your health. You will avoid eating fast food. There are chances for profit in business. You may get an opportunity to join a big group, but it's no big deal; Before doing it, you have to proceed only after thinking. There can be some estrangement among the family members regarding something. Donate something to a Brahmin, and all your problems will go away.

Virgo

It will be a good day for you. You will get the help of friends in some kind of legal matter, and along with this, you will try to fulfil the wishes of the family members, in which you will also be successful. Relations with friends will be strong. You may get a chance to partner with some new people at work. Today is a good day for lovebirds. With a little hard work, you will soon get an opportunity to make a big profit. Positive thinking will prove beneficial for you. There will be a festive atmosphere in the house. Apply saffron tilak on your forehead, family relations will be strong.

Libra

Today will be fine. You will try to make your life better. Guests can come at home, due to which there can be some changes in your daily routine. There will be excess work in the office, but by the evening all the work will be done well. There will also be harmony with the spouse. Children can ask you for help with projects. Take blessings of parents, things will be better with you.

Scorpio

It will be a mixed day for you. You are likely to get some good news. You can get some new work in the office, which you will be successful in completing. You will spend time in the evening with family members, due to which family life will be happy. You can also plan to visit a religious place with your parents. Working women will get encouragement in the office. Donate a packet of incense in the temple, your day will be happy.

Sagittarius

It will be a good day. The journey done in connection with some work will be beneficial. Your respect will increase in the society. The arrival of a relative in the family will create an atmosphere of happiness in the house. You will meet some special people. You will think about fulfilling your goal. Your juniors in the office would like to learn from you. The people who are associated with the field of marketing will get good clients today. If you offer water to the peepal tree, your journey will be pleasant.

Capricorn

Today will be better for you. Important business work is likely to be completed. You will live up to the expectations of your spouse. You should avoid trusting a stranger. You need to maintain secrecy about your plans. You can go to meet a friend at his house. Your friendship will be strong.

Aquarius

It will be a wonderful day for you. Your relationship with your spouse will be sweet. All kinds of cooperation will be received from people in the workplace. New avenues of income will open. The work that has been stalled for a few days will be completed today. Today will be a better day for the students of this zodiac. Luck will be kind to you. You may suddenly get something that you have been looking for for a long time. Those who are involved in the business of tours and travel can see their business grow rapidly today. Donate yellow rice to the temple, and there will be an increase in the field of work.

Pisces

Today you will get the support of brothers and sisters in some important work. You will enjoy some great moments with your family members. You will feel energetic. Career advancement is possible. You will see offers for work from everywhere. The journeys you take in terms of business will be beneficial for you. Your creative genius will come out in the open. Your financial condition will also be better. Offer yellow flowers to God, and you will get success in all your work.

Read More Astrology News