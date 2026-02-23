Horoscope today, February 23, 2026: Check zodiac predictions, lucky colours and numbers

New Delhi:

Today is the Shashthi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Phalgun and Monday. The Shashthi Tithi will remain until 9:10 AM, after which Saptami Tithi will begin. Brahma Yoga will prevail until 10:19 AM, followed by Indra Yoga. Bharani Nakshatra will remain until 4:34 PM. At 11:49 AM, Mars will transit into Aquarius. With this transit of Mars into Aquarius, a Panchagrahi Yoga will be formed, and due to the conjunction of Mars and Rahu, Angarak Yoga will also be created.

Let us know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day will be for all zodiac signs from Aries to Pisces.

Aries horoscope today

Your day will be filled with busyness. Avoid getting entangled in old matters. Anger over small issues may lead some people to oppose you, so keep your temper under control. Lovers will understand each other’s feelings and may plan an outing. You will learn something new from elders at home. A long-pending task will finally be completed today.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Number: 6

Taurus horoscope today

Your day will be full of enthusiasm. New ideas to expand your business will come to mind. Share your thoughts with your father, as it will help resolve ongoing problems. Joint efforts will bring considerable success. You will receive good investment advice from elders at home. A change in workplace may bring a shift in your energy.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 2

Gemini horoscope today

Luck will fully support you in starting new tasks. Your mind will be inclined toward devotion, and you may visit a temple, which will bring happiness. You will establish new milestones in your career. The family atmosphere will be cheerful due to a member securing a government job. Avoid investing under someone’s influence. Your spouse’s advice will prove beneficial in an important matter.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 5

Cancer horoscope today

Your day will be busy. Your boss may assign you a new responsibility, which you will complete with dedication and hard work, earning appreciation. New sources of income will emerge, strengthening your financial position. You will show interest in art and literature. Those associated with sports will remain busy with practice. You will continue to receive your parents’ support in financial matters.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 3

Leo horoscope today

The day will be favorable for you. Routine tasks may take more time than usual. Before investing money in business, seek elders’ advice. Touching the feet of elders will bring prosperity. Fathers will try to fulfill their children’s wishes. Those planning to start a new business should focus on market analysis today.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 8

Virgo horoscope today

Your day will be favorable. With the help of elders at home, an important task will be completed. You will receive good news from a relative. Your spouse will try to understand you better, bringing freshness to the relationship. Participating in social work will make you feel good. With family disputes ending, harmony will prevail at home. You may plan to watch a movie at home with your siblings.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 7

Libra horoscope today

The day will be good for you. Family members’ advice will be important. Your material comforts will increase. Students will try to do something new and may need to make changes in their routine. You will get an opportunity to discuss an important matter with key people at the office, and you should make the most of it. Health will remain good.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 5

Scorpio horoscope today

The day will be good for you. Even your opponents will appreciate your work. You will manage everything wisely. Employed individuals will receive help from colleagues, allowing tasks to be completed quickly. You may have to travel out of state for business purposes. Students of this sign will develop awareness about competition.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Number: 6

Sagittarius horoscope today

The day will be quite busy. Stuck money will be recovered, further strengthening your financial condition. You will consider contributing to social work. Planned efforts in business will bring profits. You may face several challenges at the office. Success will come if you make patient decisions.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 6

Capricorn horoscope today

The day will be better for you. Colleagues at the office will be impressed with your ideas, but avoid interfering in others’ work. Your spouse will bring happiness. You will receive your parents’ support in completing tasks on time. Be cautious while speaking with someone. The evening will be pleasant with friends.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Number: 2

Aquarius horoscope today

Your day will be wonderful. With sudden financial gains, you may purchase essential items. Sweetness will increase in married life. The day will be especially good for those associated with politics, and you may receive a new responsibility within the party. Students will succeed in competitive examinations. Your social status will rise. A promotion along with an increment at the office will keep you excited.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 9

Pisces horoscope today

The day brings happiness for you. Signs of good news are visible. You will feel inclined to help someone. Some people may plan against you, so remain cautious. Your creative talent will come forth openly. Your financial condition will improve. You may plan a religious activity with your parents.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 4

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer in the country, with extensive experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra, and Astrology. He appears every morning at 7:30 AM on India TV.)