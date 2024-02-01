Horoscope Today, February 2: Taurus to avoid risks; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope for February 2: Know about all zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope for February 2, 2024: Today is Udaya Tithi Saptami and Friday of Magh Krishna Paksha. Saptami Tithi will last till 4.03 pm today, after which Ashtami Tithi will start. Kalashtami will also be celebrated today. Swati Nakshatra will remain till 5.57 am tomorrow. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of February 2, 2024, will be for you and by what measures you can make this day better. Also, know which lucky number and lucky color will be for you.

Aries

Today is going to be a special day for you. Today you are also going to get some good news. Today, doing all your work in a planned manner and being focused on your work will give you success. There are also possibilities of some travel today. Today you will take some time from your busy schedule for religious and spiritual activities, this will give you mental peace. Today students will pay more attention to their studies, your success will soon kiss your feet. Today most of the business-related work will be completed properly.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Lucky number- 7

Taurus

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today you will get a chance to attend some special events and learn new information. Today there will be excess expenses, but at the same time, there will be no problem due to an increase in sources of income. Today we will concentrate on achieving our goal. You should avoid taking any kind of risk related to your personal life. Today you will work in the office with full hard work and confidence. It is a good day for students, they will get support from teachers to understand any topic.

Lucky colour- Silver

Lucky number- 4

Gemini

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today, problems will be easily solved with your wisdom and prudence. Women will spend their time online shopping today. Today you will receive an invitation to visit a relative's house. Due to busyness in other activities today, some important work of your own may remain incomplete. But it is also important to keep your daily routine organised. Today we will keep a close eye on the activities and company of children. Today, children should take advice from someone knowledgeable about making hasty decisions in business.

Lucky colour- Pink

Lucky number- 9

Cancer

Today is going to be a favourable day. Today there will be consultation on some important family-related issues and positive results will emerge. Today time will also be spent in entertainment related activities. Today your contribution is necessary in maintaining the business system. An outsider may cause some disruption in the arrangement of your workplace. Today, increasing the enthusiasm of employees will improve their working efficiency. Today is going to be a good day for your loved one. The mind will be happy due to happiness in married life.

Lucky colour- Green

Lucky number- 1

Leo

Today is going to be a golden day for you. If proceedings related to the sale and purchase of the property are going on, then you will definitely get success. Today you will feel physically and mentally strong. Today, your mood may get a bit sour due to the negative talk of a member, but everything will be fine soon. Avoid traveling anywhere today and will pay attention to personal matters. At this time there is a need to change the way of working, business activities will be slow. However, the cooperation of your employees will keep the system fair to a great extent. Pay serious attention to responsibilities in your job today. Cooperation among family members will keep the atmosphere of the house pleasant and sweet.

Lucky colour- Black

Lucky number- 5

Virgo

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today, under the guidance of a special person, you will do your work in the best way. Any important issue will also be discussed. Don't do any work due to carelessness and don't leave it incomplete. Today you will get success in property-related matters. Keep yourself away from the personal matters of others. Today, experiments done to increase income in business will be beneficial. You will get excellent results from your hard work towards your work. Today, the support of your spouse will be very relaxing for you.

Lucky colour- Golden

Lucky number- 2

Libra

Today is going to be a day full of new enthusiasm for you. Your self-respect and confidence will increase your ability to work hard in every situation and your pending work will be completed with little effort. Spending time on useless activities today can hinder your important work. For good results, take someone's guidance. While completing orders in business today, keep the target in mind. Today there will be sweetness in your married life.

Lucky colour- Peach

Lucky number- 7

Scorpio

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today your work will become dominant and you will make full use of your energy. You will also get appropriate results as per your hard work. There may be some work related to land or vehicles. You will also take some time for your entertainment. Keep your focus on the current situation only and keep your things safe. Students need to remain more focused on their studies. You are expected to get a big order through media or phone, hence you will concentrate on strengthening your contacts. There will be an orderly atmosphere in the office today. Trust in each other in married life will keep the relationship strong.

Lucky colour- Orange

Lucky number- 3

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a great day for you. Your interest in religious or spiritual activities will increase. Your work will also be completed to a great extent with the help of family members. Do not disregard the respect and guidance of senior members of the family. Today, do not share your personal plans with any unknown person or get involved in any kind of argument. Due to the heavy workload of a government job, you will have to work overtime. The ongoing dispute with your lovemate will end today. People doing clothes business will get more profit than expected today.

Lucky colour- White

Lucky number- 6

Capricorn

Today is going to be a better day for you. Today is a day of achievements, it is important to make full use of it. Before doing any work, preparing its outline will ensure proper success. Today you will concentrate on your work without paying attention to the personal matters of others. This is the time to stay focused on your work. Today you will definitely spend some time in solitude, meditation, etc. Today business activities will continue smoothly although it may take some time to get results. There is a possibility of getting some good news regarding promotion in the office today.

Lucky colour- Maroon

Lucky number- 8

Aquarius

Today is going to be a day full of happiness for you. Today, people trying to go abroad are likely to get some good news. You will have a special contribution to social activities. You will achieve positive results through your intellectual ability and practical skills. Today you will get relief from getting some good career-related news. Today, do not interfere in the matters of others and mind your own business. It is important to change your behavior according to time. It is important to maintain your presence and focus in the workplace. Today your married life is going to be good.

Lucky colour- Purple

Lucky number- 9

Pisces

Today is going to be favorable for you. Today your objective will be fulfilled and you will learn a lot better by being with experienced people. There will be a lot of hustle and bustle today but success will also bring happiness. Today you will get your stuck money back, with the help of which you will buy the things you need. Do not trust anyone too much in matters related to finance. Business arrangements will be better and there will be full cooperation from the employees. You will be successful in property-related work. Some important plans will be made to take the business forward and will also be successful. You will feel relieved after achieving your goal in your job today.

Lucky colour – Grey

Lucky number- 7

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has vast experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra, and Astrology. You see him giving predictions every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)