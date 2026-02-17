Horoscope today, February 17, 2026: Love, career and money insights for all zodiac signs

New Delhi:

Today is the Amavasya (new moon) of the Krishna Paksha of Phalgun, and it is Tuesday. Amavasya will last until 5:31 PM today. This Amavasya is auspicious for bathing, charity, and performing Shraddha rituals. The Parigh Yoga will prevail until 12:29 AM tonight, and the Dhanishtha Nakshatra will last until 9:16 PM. Panchak begins today. Additionally, a solar eclipse of Kanakanaakriti is occurring. Let’s consult Acharya Indu Prakash Ji to know the horoscope for all signs from Aries to Pisces, along with lucky numbers and colours.

Aries Horoscope Today

You will receive full support from people today. New sources of income will emerge. Office work will be better than usual. Your spouse will highly appreciate you today. Guests arriving in the evening will make the home atmosphere cheerful. There is a possibility of inheriting ancestral property, increasing your wealth. Expenses will remain under control, and you will feel healthy.

Lucky colour: Peach

Lucky number: 4

Taurus Horoscope Today

The day will be favourable for you. Your desires will be fulfilled. A business-related foreign trip may be necessary, which will be highly beneficial. Your happiness will increase. At work, you may receive a responsibility that will bring gains when completed. Arts students will have a good day and may get an opportunity to learn a graphic design course. Financial stability is indicated. The family atmosphere will be pleasant, and your health will be better than before.

Lucky colour: Maroon

Lucky number: 8

Gemini Horoscope Today

Today will be a good day for you. You will make changes in the way you work. You will help resolve your child’s career problems with guidance from an experienced person. By using tact in adverse situations, you will find solutions to problems. Long-distance travel plans may arise. Avoid risky activities, and do not rush your tasks or act in anger, and your work will be completed smoothly.

Lucky colour: Golden

Lucky number: 8

Cancer Horoscope Today

The day will be average for you. In business, you need to work with seriousness and dedication. Reconsider plans to expand your business. Take advice from experts when making decisions, big or small, for profit. Maintaining a harmonious family atmosphere will help you. Students should avoid wasting time on social media; your efforts will soon bring success.

Lucky colour: Silver

Lucky number: 7

Leo Horoscope Today

The day will be favourable. Friendly behaviour with colleagues will enhance their performance, and your work may be completed ahead of schedule. Women will be more active in business and gain financially. The home atmosphere will be pleasant, and the evening will be spent with elders. Your plans will succeed, but avoid unnecessary complications and take some time for yourself. Financial gains are possible for some.

Lucky colour: White

Lucky number: 2

Virgo Horoscope Today

The day will be happy and prosperous. Practical thinking will benefit you. Spend some time in solitude or at a religious place. In the evening, discuss your future with your mother. Your mind will be active with many thoughts. Use gentle words when speaking with close people. Lovers may plan an outing or a movie. Students will have a good day.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 5

Libra Horoscope Today

Today brings new happiness for your family. You may plan an outing with friends. You will successfully influence others, but control your temper, or people may oppose you. Financially, things will remain stable. Delayed tasks will begin today, and your ideas will receive respect. Peace and happiness will prevail at home. Children may approach you for their needs.

Lucky colour: Purple

Lucky number: 2

Scorpio Horoscope Today

Your day will be filled with joy. Colleagues at work will cooperate, helping you complete tasks quickly. You will meet someone who will assist you in the coming days. Avoid reacting hastily; first understand the situation and then give your opinion, which will enhance your importance among people. Control unnecessary expenses and budget for future plans.

Lucky colour: Black

Lucky number: 9

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Today will be very good for you. You will try to resolve financial issues carefully. Pay attention to details to improve situations. Avoid repeating past mistakes. Your life is moving towards progress, and you will prepare yourself for new responsibilities. Big opportunities aligned with your capabilities may arise. Your spouse will give you reasons to be happy.

Lucky colour: Peach

Lucky number: 3

Capricorn Horoscope Today

The day begins with new enthusiasm. Family members will assist you in domestic tasks. Avoid sharing personal problems with friends. Consider investing in new business ventures but consult experts. You will successfully maintain harmony in family relationships. The evening will be enjoyable with children. Students’ hard work will bear fruit, and career success is likely.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky number: 4

Aquarius Horoscope Today

Today will be excellent for you. Conflicts with a close person will be resolved. Focus on areas that interest you; it will bring happiness. Meeting new people will teach you something new. You will advance by applying your experience, and success will come soon. By working wisely instead of letting emotions control you, situations will favour you. Outstanding payments may also be returned today.

Lucky colour: Orange

Lucky number: 8

Pisces Horoscope Today

The day will be profitable. Family relationships will strengthen. Good news from your children is expected. New ideas will arise in business matters. Meeting and interacting with new people will be beneficial. Resolving a problem will bring relief. Your work at the office will be appreciated. Lovers may go out for dinner, enhancing relationship harmony. Married life will be wonderful.

Lucky colour: Violet

Lucky number: 7

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a renowned astrologer with extensive experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. You can watch him every morning at 7:30 am on India TV in the prediction segment).