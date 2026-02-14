Horoscope today, February 14, 2026: What the stars say for all zodiac signs

New Delhi:

Today marks the Dwadashi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Phalguna, falling on a Saturday. The Dwadashi Tithi will remain in effect until 4:02 PM. Siddhi Yoga will prevail until 3:18 AM late tonight, bringing a sense of accomplishment and clarity to the day. Purvashada Nakshatra will be active until 6:16 PM. The day also observes Shani Pradosh Vrat, making it spiritually significant for those seeking discipline, balance, and inner strength.

Aries Horoscope Today

Today is likely to bring a sense of happiness and progress. A key task falling into place will boost your confidence. While making any financial investment, it is important to stay within your budget. Those in jobs may see signs of growth, and a change in position or location is possible. You will get the opportunity to express your views in front of your family. Financial stability looks strong, but it is important to keep your speech measured. Avoid trusting strangers too quickly. Students may need to put in extra effort today, but it will reflect in better results.

Lucky colour: Black

Lucky number: 6

Taurus Horoscope Today

The day looks positive overall. You may prefer spending time in solitude and reflection. Plans you have been working on will benefit your business. You could think about taking up something new or different. Women in business will have a busy day, though the evening may be reserved for family time. Support from seniors at work will help resolve pending issues. New ideas may come to you, making the day productive and fulfilling.

Lucky colour: Golden

Lucky number: 4

Gemini Horoscope Today

Today will feel important and productive. You will learn from past mistakes and move forward with clarity. The day may remain busy due to key responsibilities, but your enthusiasm for new tasks will stay high. Patience will be your strength, and it will bring long-term benefits. You may receive something you have been wishing for, lifting your mood. Stay committed to your work and business for lasting satisfaction. Legal matters are likely to remain under control.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky number: 4

Cancer Horoscope Today

A strong and rewarding day lies ahead. There are chances of travel abroad or receiving an opportunity from a major company. You will impress others with your communication skills. Those involved in politics may see success and recognition. New connections may come your way. Students will feel motivated and focused, increasing their chances of success. Your reputation in society is likely to grow, and your work will be appreciated in the workplace.

Lucky colour: Magenta

Lucky number: 1

Leo Horoscope Today

The day may bring mixed results. It will help to plan your work according to time and priorities. Staying organised will allow you to complete tasks efficiently and also focus on yourself. The home environment will remain stable, with a possibility of a relative visiting. There may be some concern regarding your mother’s health, but things should improve soon. Your married life will remain pleasant. The day is suitable for investments. You may also have meaningful discussions with family members.

Lucky colour: Orange

Lucky number: 5

Virgo Horoscope Today

The day will be average, but awareness of timing will make a difference. Work done at the right moment will bring success. Expenses may increase due to children’s needs. A friend may ask for your help, and you will extend your support. Those in private jobs should be mindful of their speech. People in politics will continue to enjoy respect in society. You will try to find happiness in small things. Opponents may approach you with a friendly gesture. Children may need help completing their schoolwork.

Lucky colour: Black

Lucky number: 6

Libra Horoscope Today

A good day overall. A conversation with a friend could lead to a promising opportunity, increasing your income. Your behaviour will leave a positive impression on others. You may plan an outing with your spouse and children. Working women may receive support from an organisation. Tasks you have been planning are likely to be completed. It is also a favourable day for those in relationships.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 3

Scorpio Horoscope Today

The day looks favourable. You may begin something new in your life. Students preparing for competitive exams away from home will have a better day, with strong support from teachers. Those in government jobs may receive encouragement or recognition. Financial gains are likely. Most of your tasks will be completed smoothly. You may receive good news, bringing happiness. There are also chances of recovering pending money.

Lucky colour: Purple

Lucky number: 2

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

A joyful and active day ahead. Those in relationships may plan a long drive. Guests may visit your home, leading to changes in your schedule. Mothers may spend time preparing something special for their children. Material comforts will remain steady. Women in business may see good financial gains. Spending some time in prayer or reflection will bring peace of mind. Newly married couples may visit a religious place.

Lucky colour: Red

Lucky number: 7

Capricorn Horoscope Today

A supportive and productive day. You will use your experience effectively to complete pending work. Your spouse will help you manage household responsibilities. You may plan to start a new online business. Patience will be important today. Those studying medicine will benefit from guidance given by an experienced doctor. Shopkeepers may earn more than expected. Success is likely in whatever you take up today.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky number: 4

Aquarius Horoscope Today

The day looks auspicious. Your bond with friends will grow stronger. There may be a religious event or gathering at home. Your child may achieve something significant in their career. Financial gains are likely. If you are looking for a job, help from siblings may lead you in the right direction. Your work will bring happiness to others. Married life will remain fulfilling. Avoid becoming overly emotional and try to stay balanced.

Lucky colour: Red

Lucky number: 4

Pisces Horoscope Today

A better and more stable day is expected. Trusting your own judgment instead of relying too much on others will bring positive results. Your spouse will support you in important tasks. Women planning to start an online business may find the day favourable. A long-pending task may finally be completed. Those preparing for government jobs may see success.

Lucky colour: Pink

Lucky number: 4

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a renowned astrologer with extensive experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. You can watch him every morning at 7:30 am on India TV in the prediction segment).