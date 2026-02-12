Horoscope today, February 12, 2026: What's changing for Aries, Taurus, Gemini and others Horoscope today, February 12, 2026: From career moves to relationships and money matters, here’s how the day is likely to unfold for all twelve zodiac signs.

Today is Thursday and the Udaya Tithi of Dashami of the Krishna Paksha of the Falgun month. The Dashami Tithi will remain until 12:23 pm today. Harshan Yoga will remain until 3:06 am late at night. Jyeshtha Nakshatra will remain until 1:43 pm. Additionally, today the Sun is transiting into Aquarius, and today is also Swami Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti. Let us know how the day will be for all zodiac signs.

Aries

Today will be a very good day for you. There are chances of receiving auspicious news. You will succeed in maintaining harmony in family relationships. Money may be spent on entertainment today, which will bring you joy. The day is also favourable for students, as they will be able to focus on their studies. Today is a good day to join a new course. Your financial condition will remain strong. Health will be better than before.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 9

Taurus

Today you will be involved in social work. Due to your efforts towards social improvement, neighbours may praise you and fully support you. The home atmosphere will remain cheerful due to the joy of welcoming a new guest, considered a form of Goddess Lakshmi. The day will be good for married people of this sign. You may go out for dinner with your spouse. The day will be very good for school students.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky number: 7

Gemini

Today you will take interest in religious activities. You may also visit a religious pavilion. For those inclined towards art, today will be exciting. A large organisation may present your talent in front of everyone, earning you great appreciation. You may receive good offers related to business. Your financial position will remain strong. You may receive more business deals than before.

Lucky colour: Pink

Lucky number: 2

Cancer

Today will be excellent. Family harmony will be maintained. Luck will fully support you today. You may go on a long tour with a childhood friend. Those working in government offices may get promoted today. There are chances of unemployed people getting a job. All pending work will be completed today. You may start a new business today, which may bring profits in the future.

Lucky colour: Purple

Lucky number: 6

Leo

Today will be beneficial. There are chances of receiving an offer from a multinational company. Your business may see double growth. You may plan an outing with your family. The day will be good for love partners. Discussions related to relationships may take place in the family, keeping the home atmosphere pleasant. You will spend quality time with children in the evening. Long-pending work may finally be successful today.

Lucky colour: Red

Lucky number: 8

Virgo

Today luck will fully support you. All your tasks will be completed easily. Those interested in music may receive an offer to sing at a big show. You may plan an outing with school friends. The day will be enjoyable, and you may also attend a friend’s birthday party. Haste at work may cause trouble in the office, so it is better to work patiently.

Lucky colour: Green

Lucky number: 5

Libra

Today will be very good for law students. Completing a college project with the help of seniors may bring good marks. Parents need to pay attention to their children’s diet today. The day will be good for employees of this sign. Eating sweets with family members in the evening will add sweetness to life. You may receive honour in society for social work done earlier. Regular yoga will help you stay fit today.

Lucky colour: Orange

Lucky number: 3

Scorpio

Today will be pleasant for love partners. Obstacles in office work will be resolved. Married people should avoid making promises to their spouse that cannot be fulfilled, as it may cause bitterness. The day will be good for engineering students. You may receive an offer from a multinational company. Sweetness will remain in married life.

Lucky colour: Silver

Lucky number: 5

Sagittarius

Your interest in new activities will increase, allowing you to learn something new. Reducing unnecessary expenses today will help you save money for the future. Your financial condition will be stronger than before. Doing extra work at the office will help complete pending tasks quickly, and your boss may appreciate you. Take some care of your health today and avoid outside food. Love partners may plan a long drive.

Lucky colour: Green

Lucky number: 2

Capricorn

Today you will spend most of your time with family. You may go out for dinner with family members at night. New ideas may come to your mind today, which will benefit your business. You will feel interested in work. Your previous company experience may help you complete an important task at the office. You may go for a walk with friends.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 1

Aquarius

Today will bring good results, especially related to business. If you are planning to buy new land, today is favourable and will benefit you in the future. Students will have a good day. Those preparing for government exams may receive positive results for their hard work. Married life will remain pleasant. The day will be good for people associated with the architecture field.

Lucky colour: Golden

Lucky number: 6

Pisces

Today will be cheerful. Investing money in a new business may bring double profits. Your boss may gift you something useful today, impressed by your positive thinking. Students need to make changes in their study timetable. Your children may make you feel proud, increasing your respect in society. Those working in private offices may get promoted today.

Lucky colour: Sky blue

Lucky number: 9

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a renowned astrologer with extensive experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. You can watch him every morning at 7:30 am on India TV in the prediction segment.)