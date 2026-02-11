Horoscope today, February 11, 2026: What's changing for Aries, Taurus, Gemini and others Horoscope today, February 11, 2026: From career moves to relationships and money matters, here’s how the day is likely to unfold for all twelve zodiac signs.

Today is Wednesday and the Udaya Tithi of Navami of the Krishna Paksha of the Falgun month. The Navami Tithi will remain until 9:59 am today, after which the Dashami Tithi will begin. Anuradha Nakshatra will remain until 10:53 am, after which Jyeshtha Nakshatra will start. Let us know how the day will be for all zodiac signs.

Aries

Today will be a golden day for you. If property-related buying or selling is underway, you will definitely achieve success. You will feel physically and mentally strong today. Before travelling anywhere, do not forget to carry essential items. You will focus on personal matters today. At this time, there is a need to change your working style. Pay serious attention to responsibilities at work. Mutual support among family members will keep the home environment pleasant and harmonious.

Lucky colour: Golden

Lucky number: 5

Taurus

Today will be an average day for you. With your wisdom and understanding, problems will be resolved easily. You may spend time on online shopping and leisure activities. You may receive an invitation from a relative’s house. Due to involvement in other activities, an important personal task may remain incomplete. You will keep a close watch on children’s activities and company. A hurried decision in business may prove wrong, so take advice from an experienced person. While planning any new work-related projects, you will thoughtfully consider all aspects.

Lucky colour: Pink

Lucky number: 9

Gemini

Today will be a wonderful day. There will be discussions on an important family matter, and positive results will emerge. Time will be spent on entertainment-related activities. Your contribution will be essential in maintaining professional arrangements. An outsider may try to create issues in your workplace system. Encouraging employees will improve their efficiency. The day will be good for love partners, and you may visit a religious place together. Completion of an ongoing office project will bring relief, allowing you to focus on other tasks.

Lucky colour: Green

Lucky number: 1

Cancer

Today will be special for you. You are likely to receive good news. Completing tasks in a planned manner and staying focused will bring success. Make sure to take out some time for religious and spiritual activities from your busy schedule, as this will maintain mental peace. Students will concentrate more on their studies, and success will come soon. Most business-related work will be completed smoothly. Spending some time on personal tasks will make you feel energetic. Your interest in social activities will increase. Financial matters will be completed on time.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky number: 7

Leo

Today will be a good day for you. You will get the opportunity to attend a special event and gain new information. Expenses will remain high, but increasing sources of income will prevent problems. Seeing children’s results will bring satisfaction. You will focus on achieving your goals. Avoid taking risks related to personal life. At the workplace, there will be more effort than immediate gains. Support from an unknown person will lift your mood. Happiness will remain in married life. You may buy jewellery to surprise your spouse.

Lucky colour: Silver

Lucky number: 4

Virgo

Today will be favourable for you. Politeness and flexibility in behaviour will bring success. You will feel closeness in family relationships. Due to some reason, your father may give you a new responsibility, which you will fulfil completely. Important property-related matters may be completed. You are likely to achieve a new accomplishment. Household essentials will be purchased. Avoiding haste will make tasks easier. You will actively participate in social activities. Children need to focus on their studies today. You will feel happy and relieved as a family issue gets resolved.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky number: 3

Libra

Today will bring good results for you. Students have chances of success, but more effort is still needed in studies. You will spend quality time with family, keeping the home atmosphere cheerful. Support from colleagues will be available at the office, and juniors will want to learn from you. Love relationships will improve. You will benefit from political connections in your work. All tasks will be completed easily. Some time will be spent on religious and spiritual activities. Helping needy people will give you mental peace.

Lucky colour: Brown

Lucky number: 2

Scorpio

Today will be an excellent day for you. You will think of new ways to complete tasks, making work easier and timely. In the evening, you may plan to attend a birthday party. The day will be good for students, and your creativity will be strong. Builders will benefit from new contracts and earn good profits. You will participate in a social function. You may consider decorating your home, which will maintain happiness and prosperity.

Lucky colour: Peach

Lucky number: 6

Sagittarius

Today will be a golden day for you. Resolving a personal issue will bring mental peace. Your performance at the workplace will improve. You may need help in a task, and advice from a close friend will be useful. A positive outlook will help complete important work. You may discover new ways to handle tasks. Students will maintain balance between work and studies. Your health will remain good today. Your image in politics will strengthen, and you will connect with more people.

Lucky colour: Golden

Lucky number: 1

Capricorn

Today will be favourable for you. You will need to work harder to achieve your targets. No matter how difficult the work is, maintain focus. You will receive a new project at the office, and colleagues will help you complete it. You will gain happiness from your children’s side. Your father’s blessings will remain with you. With your energy, you can achieve a lot, just trust your abilities. Your material comforts will increase today. With employees’ support, business activities will run smoothly, allowing you to focus on other work without stress.

Lucky colour: Magenta

Lucky number: 5

Aquarius

Today will be a good day. You will try to strengthen professional contacts, and meeting an important or political person will be beneficial. You will gain profit in business. For those associated with trading and banking sectors, the day will be especially rewarding. You may feel inclined towards social work. Your health will remain good. You may work on some new ideas today. Married life will be wonderful. Being more conscious of your personality and lifestyle will attract people and enhance your image in society. Keeping your working system organised will save time.

Lucky colour: Pink

Lucky number: 2

Pisces

Today will be filled with new enthusiasm for you. To gain profits in business, you may need someone’s assistance. Avoid getting into arguments with anyone today. You will get an opportunity to showcase your abilities. Businesspersons will earn good profits, improving their financial condition. The day will be better for students, and they may make new friends in college. Financially, you will achieve success. Your office work will be completed efficiently today.

Lucky colour: Purple

Lucky number: 2

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a renowned astrologer with extensive experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. You can watch him every morning at 7:30 am on India TV in the prediction segment.)