Horoscope Today, February 10: Travel related business to improve for Virgo; know about other zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope, February 10, 2025: Today is the Trayodashi Tithi of Magh Shukla Paksha and Monday. Trayodashi Tithi will remain till 6:58 pm today. Preeti Yoga will remain till 10:27 am today, after which Ayushman Yoga will start. Also, Punarvasu Nakshatra will remain till 6:01 pm today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of February 10, 2025, will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky color for you.

Aries

Today is going to be a better day for you. God's blessings will remain on you, and you will do good work. Today your mind will be emotionally stronger. Your day can be spent in charity work. Today you can help any of your colleagues or friends, which will give a lot of satisfaction to your mind. Today will also be a good day for working people. You may get praise from your seniors at the workplace, which will make you happy. Your work will be appreciated everywhere. God's infinite mercy will remain on you. The day will be very good for businesspeople as well. Whatever work you want to do to increase your business, you can get profit from it.

Taurus

Today is going to be a special day for you. Today you can go on some kind of long journey, where you will get new opportunities to take the business forward, and you can also get a big deal, which will end your financial problems. Today will be a good day. Your officers will be happy with you, and after seeing your work, they can promote you and also give you bonuses, etc. If any of your relatives or special guests ask you for any kind of money on loan, then do not give it to him; otherwise, your money can get stuck. Your coordination with your spouse will also remain good.

Gemini

Today is going to be a great day for you. Your mind will be very happy about something today. You will be very happy inside. You will try to keep your mind very calm through spirituality. Control your speech today. Today can be a little confusing for students. Students' attention may be diverted from studies, due to which their parents may get upset. Today, there may be some trouble due to unnecessary expenses, due to which you may have to face a financial crisis. You may have to spend for some work even if you do not want to. Today you want to make some big decisions in your life, but due to some complications, you are stuck. Take special care of your health.

Cancer

Today is going to be a good day for you. Your ongoing debate with your life partner about something may end today. You may be a little worried about the health of a member of your family. You will take special care of your health. The day will be normal for businesspeople; do not make any changes in your business. You will work diligently at the workplace; do not give the officers any chance to complain. You can get some religious work done in your house, in which you will invite your special guests.

Leo

Today is going to be a day full of happiness for you. You will get respect in society today, due to which your mind will be very satisfied. Your mind will be engaged in religious programs. You can distribute charity goods in a temple. Talking about students, students should prepare for competitive examinations to move forward. Today you can suddenly get some old stuck money. Due to this, your mind will be very satisfied. Today you can get some big good news from your in-laws. If there is any kind of dispute going on among the family members, then it can be resolved, due to which there will be an atmosphere of peace in your family. The day will be good for employed people as well, and they should work diligently in their work area and be a little cautious about their health.

Virgo

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today there is also a need to bring some changes in the arrangement of the workplace. Tourism travel and media-related businesses will improve. Today you will have to work overtime due to more workload. The mutual cooperative behavior of husband and wife will increase their closeness. Today you will take the help of meditation to strengthen your morale. Be careful while talking to close people; there can be a rift in the relationship due to your little misunderstanding.

Libra

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today there is a need to work very seriously in business. You will once again consider the plans to expand the business. While making any small or big decision, you will get profit with the advice of an expert. Today your help will prove effective in keeping the family environment organized; today the money given to someone can also be returned. There will be some kind of fear in your mind, but there is nothing to fear; it may be due to your overthinking.

Scorpio

Today is going to be a favorable day for you. There will be a pleasant and good atmosphere at home; you will spend the evening with the elders. If there is a fear of losing something due to any reason, then rest assured that nothing like this is going to happen because today is your day in your favor. Today your spouse will be fully supportive of you. There will also be a plan to roam around with your lover. You may have many responsibilities. You will finish the work with hard work, patience, and understanding.

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a golden day for you. You have to be careful about your expenses. Do not pay much attention to unnecessary expenses; before buying your goods, make a list of essential tasks, which item is needed more, and buy only that item. Your household expenses can become a big problem for you. People doing business have to be a little careful. You will be worried about the health of the child.

Capricorn

Today is going to be a normal day for you. Your money will be spent more on some auspicious work today, which will make your mind happy, which will also give them peace. Looking at your work in your family, your fame can increase a lot. Today will be a day of being a little cautious for the working people. If you are having any kind of dispute with your colleagues, then you will try to end it as soon as possible.

Aquarius

Today is going to be full of new enthusiasm for you. If your mind is upset due to any reason, then keep it calm, spend some time with your children, and then your mind will become good. Do not be careless about your child's health; otherwise, you may have to regret it later. If there is even a little problem, take your child to the doctor. If you want to buy any kind of house, shop, etc., then today will be an auspicious day. Your work can be done.

Pisces

Today is going to be a great day for you. Your work will be appreciated in the workplace, and you will get the full reward for your hard work, but any money-related matter can bring problems for you. You can express any wish of your heart to your mother today, which she will fulfill. Students who want to go abroad for education will get a chance to go abroad by joining an institution today.

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra, and astrology. You can see him in Bhavishyavad every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)