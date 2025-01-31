Horoscope Today, February 1: Virgo will get financial benefits; know about other zodiacs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, February 1

Today's Horoscope, February 1, 2025: Today is the Udaya Tithi Tritiya of Magh Shukla Paksha and Saturday. Tritiya Tithi will remain till 11:39 am today, after which Chaturthi Tithi will start. Today is the Vainayaki Shri Ganesh Chaturthi fast. Parigh Yoga will remain till 12:25 pm today. Apart from this, Purva Bhadrapada Nakshatra will remain till 2:33 pm today. 01 February 2025 is a good day for you and with what measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Aries-

Today is going to be a special day for you. Today you will focus on your work and will be positive. The solution to any problem will be found only through your work. If you avoid depending too much on others today, then you will perform well in your work. Today you will give importance to your favourite activities, this will give you mental peace. The children will help mother in cleaning the house today. Today you will reach home late due to more work in the office. Today your married life is going to be good.

Taurus-

Today is going to be a day full of happiness for you. Today life will seem very easy and simple. The desire to go ahead of others will increase your confidence and efficiency. You will be happy with some work of the children. If you try to solve the problem peacefully, then everything will be fine. Whatever work you do today, will be completed. Keep some plans confidential, otherwise, someone else can take advantage of it. Do not work out of stubbornness. Today your number of friends will increase.

Gemini-

Today is going to be favourable for you. If you want to start a new business, then starting it today will be very favourable. There is also a profitable situation for the property business. Today you will be successful in official work. New plans will be made for the future. Your faith in God will increase. You will spend time with your family without paying attention to what others are saying, this will increase your family harmony. Hard work is required for success. Today, colleagues will try to learn from you.

Cancer-

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today there is a need to change the way you look at situations. It will be better if you solve problems with positivity. Today, due to the changes coming in you, family members will be happy. The day is right to complete the incomplete work. You will be lucky in matters of transactions. Today you will be excited by getting a big achievement. Due to some technical problem, your important work may stop today.

Leo-

Today is going to be a great day for you. Sweetness and mutual harmony will be appropriate in married life and household arrangements. The youth should not waste time by getting into useless work. You will also spend some time in improving your health and morale. Today you will have a lot of workload. Today there are going to be some expenses which you will have to pay even if you don't want to. Also, today you are going to get benefits from ancestral property.

Virgo-

Today is going to be a better day for you. Today, the support of your spouse and family members will maintain your self-confidence and self-confidence. You will be able to focus on your work by being positive. Today you will get relief from health-related problems. Make sure to take some time for meditation and rest. Today the advice of your loved ones will be very useful to you. If you work wisely, it will be better for you. Do not get tempted by anyone, otherwise he can take advantage of you.

Libra-

Today is going to be a favourable day. Today your financial problem is going to be solved. The money that was stuck earlier will be received today. By introspection, you will see a positive change in your attitude. The ongoing dispute with a relative will be resolved today with the mediation of someone. If any of your land and vehicle-related cases are going on in the court, then today its decision will come in your favour. Today is going to be a good day for students.

Scorpio-

Today is going to be a golden day for you. Today your focus will be on religious and spiritual progress. Be completely focused towards your goal, which will help you achieve success. Youth will get the guidance of an experienced and reputed person. If you make decisions with wisdom and discretion, you will benefit from it. You will create a unique identity for yourself in the society. Your increasing expenses may bother you a bit, but soon everything will be fine.

Sagittarius-

Today is going to be a good day for you. Students and youth should not have any doubts about their success, keep working hard. Before making a new investment, do a thorough investigation. It is very important to take special care of the health of the elders and senior members of the house. You will respect and honour the senior members. People doing private jobs may get an offer for another job. Today is going to be a good day for people associated with politics.

Capricorn-

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today, instead of expecting too much from others, have faith in your work ability and competence. The youth should avoid making decisions based on emotions. Try to understand every activity practically related to life. You will share happy moments with family members. You will surprise people by showcasing your art. You will get rid of the problems going on in your personal life.

Aquarius-

Today is going to be full of new enthusiasm for you. A travel program can be made in connection with jobs and business. Today you will be successful in the work for which you have been trying for a long time. Employed people will breathe a sigh of relief due to reduced workload. Students will have to leave aside other things and focus completely on their studies, only then will they be successful. Today new happiness will come in your married life. Your financial condition will be strengthened due to sudden monetary gain.

Pisces -

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today the advice of someone close will be beneficial for you. This is the time for you to move forward, if you try in the right direction then you will be successful. Today your interest in social work will remain. Today some people will criticize you due to jealousy and can divert your attention from your goal. This is the right time to start a business plan. After a long time, you will get a chance to meet your friend. If you have lent money to someone, then you can get it back today.

