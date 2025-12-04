Horoscope today [December 4, 2025]: How the day will unfold for all zodiac signs Horoscope today, 4 December 2025: Aries to Pisces, find out how your day looks in terms of work, love, health, family and money with today’s detailed zodiac-wise predictions.

Today, December 4, marks the Shukla Paksha Chaturdashi in the month of Margashirsha, falling on a Thursday. The Chaturdashi Tithi remains in effect until 8:37 am, after which the Purnima Tithi begins. Shiv Yoga lasts until 12:34 pm, while the Krittika Nakshatra continues until 2:54 pm. With both Shiv Yoga and Krittika Nakshatra influencing the first half of the day, the time is considered spiritually significant and auspicious for religious rituals. The day also observes the Purnima fasting traditions and Dattatreya Jayanti. According to astrology, actions undertaken under these yogas tend to bring positive outcomes. Here is the complete horoscope for all 12 zodiac signs.

Aries horoscope today

Your day is set to be filled with joy. A cheerful atmosphere will prevail at home. Mutual understanding in married life will bring emotional comfort and happiness. Your health will remain strong. Students will receive meaningful guidance from teachers. Your work style will impress others, and those in writing-related fields may receive life-changing good news. Expect quality time with loved ones.

Lucky colour: Maroon

Lucky number: 8

Taurus horoscope today

This will be a favourable day for you. You will receive support from colleagues at the office, and juniors may look to you for guidance. Relationships with your partner will improve. Political connections may help you complete important tasks. A close friend will assist you in accomplishing a significant work goal. You will feel enthusiastic and complete your tasks on time. Students may get distracted by social media. Family members may attend a social gathering together.

Lucky colour: Brown

Lucky number: 3

Gemini horoscope today

The day will bring mixed results. You will strike a balance between work and family responsibilities. You may explore new methods to finish tasks efficiently. Your financial condition remains strong, and there are chances of acquiring a new vehicle. Support from your spouse will bring happiness. Homemakers may spend some time chatting on the phone after completing household work.

Lucky colour: Golden

Lucky number: 9

Cancer horoscope today

Your day will begin with fresh energy. Financial help from close relatives is likely. However, you must remain cautious in matters involving lending or borrowing. Guidance from mentors will help you progress in your career. Confidence will drive you forward and help you complete your tasks. You may adopt a yoga routine to improve your health and should stay away from negativity. Reading spiritual literature may attract your attention today.

Lucky colour: Grey

Lucky number: 2

Leo horoscope today

Your day will be filled with enthusiasm. You may need to travel for business, and your tasks will be completed successfully. You may notice pleasant changes in your routine. Children may receive praise from their teachers. Elder family members may reconnect with old childhood friends. Helping someone in need will bring inner satisfaction.

Lucky colour: Silver

Lucky number: 2

Virgo horoscope today

You will move through the day with confidence. If you feel overwhelmed by the pace of life, you may take time to reflect and reconnect with yourself. With the right planning, you will make meaningful changes in your career. Your cheerful nature will leave a positive impression. Colleagues and friends will support and appreciate you. You may get the chance to help others socially, boosting your reputation. Media professionals may receive promising new opportunities.

Lucky colour: Pink

Lucky number: 4

Libra horoscope today

Your day will be excellent. You will feel refreshed and surrounded by positive energy. People will appreciate your behaviour. You may consider partnering with a major business group. Financially, you may gain more than expected. Those in creative fields will see an increase in recognition. Married life will become more harmonious, and your health will improve.

Lucky colour: Orange

Lucky number: 6

Scorpio horoscope today

The day will be productive. You may restart pending business plans, which will increase your workload. Employees must complete assigned tasks on time to avoid criticism from seniors. A long drive with your partner will help you understand each other better. You may feel drawn to art and literature, and you will pay attention to your health. Your sharp mind will help resolve household issues, and family members will respect your decisions.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 4

Sagittarius horoscope today

Your day will be relatively normal. You may spend time at a temple or another spiritual place to find peace. Travel plans may work out well. You will reflect on your strengths and weaknesses during your free time. A close friend may offer help in completing a task. Spending time with grandparents will revive nostalgic memories.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky number: 6

Capricorn horoscope today

You will have a positive day. Advice from elders will inspire you. Whatever you begin today is likely to succeed. Your health will be better than before. A relative may offer useful suggestions for expanding your business. Your reputation in society will grow, and elders will be pleased with your conduct. Use caution while driving. Your prosperity and well-being will increase.

Lucky colour: Purple

Lucky number: 3

Aquarius horoscope today

This will be an excellent day. Your business will bring stable profits. Newlyweds may share light-hearted moments that strengthen their bond. Handle financial transactions carefully. Professionals may need to put in extra effort to complete their tasks. Students preparing for competitive exams may achieve good results, boosting their confidence. Your health will remain good, and your work will meet with success.

Lucky colour: Green

Lucky number: 8

Pisces horoscope today

The day will bring favourable results. Students may achieve success, though consistent effort remains important. You will enjoy pleasant moments with family, creating a harmonious home atmosphere. New income sources may open up, strengthening your finances. Your spouse will support you in project work, helping you secure future success. Inspiring and creative ideas may come to you today.

Lucky colour: White

Lucky number: 2

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a renowned astrologer with deep expertise in Vastu, palmistry, and astrology. He appears every morning at 7:30 a.m. on India TV’s show "Bhavishyavani")