Horoscope Today, December 30: Relaxing day for Librans, know about other zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope December 30, 2023: Today is Udaya Tithi Tritiya and Saturday of Paush Krishna Paksha. Tritiya Tithi will last till 9.44 am today, after which Chaturthi Tithi will start. Yayijay Yoga will continue till 9.44 am today. Also, after passing the whole day and night today, Ashlesha Nakshatra will remain till 5.42 am tomorrow. Apart from this, the Sankashti Shri Ganesh Chaturthi fast will be observed today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of December 30 2023 will be for you and by what measures you can make this day better. Also, know which lucky number and lucky color will be for you.

Aries

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today your mind will be happy as you will get good profits in your business. You can go for dinner with your spouse. Today students will talk to their teachers about the problems they are facing in education. New avenues of progress will open for you. If you had lent money somewhere, you would get it back today. Lovemates will share their thoughts with each other today. Today you will go to a friend's birthday party.

Lucky colour – Magenta

Lucky number- 7

Taurus

Today is going to be a day full of new enthusiasm for you. Today you will get relief from the discord going on in the family. You will help someone and also gift them some necessary things. Today is going to be a good day for students, they will get help from a friend in completing the project given by the college. The success of a family member will create a happy atmosphere at home.

Lucky colour – Silver

Lucky number- 1

Gemini

Today is going to be a great day for you. You will get a chance to try your hand at some new work. Family members may demand some special things from you today. Today you will meet someone who will prove helpful in completing your pending tasks. Today your efforts in some work will be successful. Today you will be successful in completing the pending office work on time. Junior colleagues would like to learn something from you.

Lucky colour- Green

Lucky number- 5

Cancer

Today is going to be a good day for you. Students will have to concentrate completely on their studies. The ongoing health problem of a family member will end today. Today you will go to meet a friend at his house and will also go out somewhere together. Today you will get support from your parents in your work. There are chances of a big deal being finalised in business. People doing transport business will make more profits today.

Lucky colour – Black

Lucky number- 9

Leo

Today is going to be a day full of happiness for you. Today you will gift something of your choice to your mother. While purchasing any property, you must pay attention to its important documents. Today is an auspicious day to invest in property. Today you will decide to buy a new vehicle. Students studying medicine will get a chance to intern with a big doctor today.

Lucky colour: Peach

Lucky number- 2

Virgo

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today you will make some new plans to increase the speed of your business. You can talk to your parents about some things going on in your mind. You will buy a gift for small children. You can talk to your spouse about any important issue, you will get some good advice from them. Any EMI already going on will be completed today.

Lucky color- Green

Lucky number- 8

Libra

Today is going to be a great day for you. Any of your important work will be completed on time, you will feel relaxed. You can start work on a new project. People trying their hand in politics may get a big position today. Any obstacle in the marriage of a family member will be removed today. Any good relationship will be final. Teachers will be transferred today to a place of their choice.

Lucky colour – Maroon

Lucky number- 2

Scorpio

Today is going to be a special day for you. Today is a good day to start some new work. There are chances of you getting a victory in any legal matter today. Students will have to maintain focus on their studies. Today you will get some good news from the children's side. Will go to the market to buy home decoration items. Today you will be interested in doing new tasks, and you will also get to learn something new.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Lucky number- 6

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a good day for you. You will be busy preparing documents related to your child's job. You will get a chance to clear your grievances with someone from your in-laws. Today you will be happy to get the work of your choice in your work field. It is a good day for students. You can also plan to go with your family to some religious place today to have the darshan of God. Good day to buy electronic items needed for the home.

Lucky colour- Blue

Lucky number- 5

Capricorn

Today is going to be a good start to your day. Your dream of buying a new vehicle will be fulfilled today. Today you will share your thoughts with someone and they will give importance to your words. You may hear some good news from your child. You will gain more money by increasing the speed of business. You will also make a new plan to expand your business.

Lucky colour – White

Lucky number- 3

Aquarius

Today is going to be favorable for you. Today will open new paths of progress. Students will soon achieve success. People doing private jobs may get promotions today. You can participate in some auspicious festivals with family members. Today is going to be a good day for lovemate, they can also go out somewhere. Today your married life is going to be excellent. Students can decide to join the computer course today.

Lucky colour- Orange

Lucky number- 9

Pisces

Today is going to be a mixed day. Today, do not blindly trust anyone in business matters. If you had lent money to someone earlier, you would get it back today. Today you should use sweet language while talking to someone. Control your increasing expenses and make a plan to control them. Your mind will be happy with the arrival of new happiness in your married life.

Lucky colour- Purple

Lucky number- 1

