Horoscope Today, December 29: Virgo will see financial benefits, know about other zodiac signs

Horoscope Today, December 29: Know how the day will be

Horoscope Today, December 29: Thursday is the seventh day of Paush Shukla Paksha. Saptami Tithi will be till 7:17 pm today evening. Yoga will be held in Vytipat from 11:46 am today. Along with this, there will be Yayijay Yoga from 11:44 am to 7:17 pm. Purvabhadrapad Nakshatra will remain till 11:44 pm today. Apart from this, Prithvi Lok Ki Bhadra will remain from 7:17 pm today to 6:55 am the next day. Panchak is today. Along with this, Mercury will be retrograde today and Venus will enter Capricorn. Let us know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day will be for you and by what measures you can make it better.

Aries

Today will be favorable for you. Your pending work can be completed. Suddenly money will be gained from somewhere. Today is best for students of this zodiac sign. Your responsibility will increase. Time is good for constructive work. Many new thoughts can come to mind. The work can be completed with the help of someone. Some people's attention will be on you. Recite Shiv Chalisa, you will fulfill your responsibilities well.

Taurus

Today will be good for you. You will feel energetic. The decision you took related to money may get pleasant results. There will be some cases of progress in which the advice of your spouse will be beneficial for you. It will be a good day for lovemates of this zodiac sign. In the evening, you will hear some good news. Donate a box of camphor in the temple. All your work will be completed.

Gemini

The day will be better than expected. It is favorable for professional progress. Money may be gained. Hard work will be fully rewarded. Marital problems can be solved. Can you plan to travel somewhere with your spouse. There will be an increase in respect and prestige in society. The mind will be happy. Eat a little jaggery after eating food, you will get success in every field of life.

Cancer

Your day will be fine. There may be a little dispute with any member in the family. It is better to avoid taking notice of any unnecessary things. Students of this zodiac sign can get good results in today's exam. You can go out with your family in the evening. Trade will remain at a moderate level. Know that you may make a mistake unintentionally, due to which you may have to face some problems. Feed the cow fodder, your wishes will be fulfilled.

Leo

Your day will be mixed. Avoid taking any big steps. An old dispute may arise and you may feel a problem in taking a decision. There is a possibility of an improvement in the punishment of the child. Their seriousness towards studies will increase. Because of not planning properly, your time may be wasted. Do aarti to Lord Ganesha, you will be free from work worries.

Virgo

Today will be beneficial. You will do something new to give the best performance in any work. Success will definitely be achieved. The economic side will remain strong. You will feel healthy. If you want to invest, then take someone's help, it will be good. A religious event will be planned in the family. Gifts can be received from anyone. Will be successful in handling domestic work. With the right planning, you can change your career.

Libra

Your day will be normal. Some of your worries can become obstacles for you. An irregular routine can cause laziness and tiredness, and in spite of all this will not postpone your work and complete the work on time. A situation like overconfidence can be created, stay away from it. The bitter words of your spouse can be the reason for your sadness. Put red flowers in water and offer water to Sun God, you will have a good day.

Scorpio

The day will be good for you. With the help of friends, the stalled work will be completed. Giving a coin to a girl will increase happiness and prosperity. You will experience bliss. The trend towards spirituality will increase and plans can be made to go to the temple or any religious program. There are chances of more money and profit for the businessmen. Sharing happiness with others will make you feel better. Recite Gayatri Mantra, your stalled work will be completed.

Sagittarius

Today will be good for you. Most of your time will be spent with children. You will be positive, and many hopes will also remain in your mind. You will do some new work. You can make a lot of improvements in your life. Planning work in advance will prove to be more effective. There is going to be some benefit regarding career. Chant the mantra of Sun God 'Om Hrin Hrin Sa: Surya Namah' on this day, there will be progress in life.

Capricorn

The day will be good for you. Students of this zodiac need to work harder. Some of your work may get stuck. People associated with the media of this zodiac will have to run a little. You will be able to express your thoughts and feelings very well. The more effort you make to give a good direction to the work, you can get good success.

Aquarius

Luck will be with you. Your health will be good. Your tendency towards material comforts will increase. Your personal problems will be solved. Today, if you think deeply about any work, then the results will come in your favour only. The atmosphere of both home and office will be pleasant for you. Go to the temple and see God, you will get success in life.

Pisces

The day will bring good change for you. Your attention can be engaged in religious works. You can also go to any religious event till evening. Problems related to work will end. You may also get a surprise. There is a possibility of getting the support of parents. There will be the support of family in the field of work. Go to the temple and bow your head, you will get success in work.

